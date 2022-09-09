Read full article on original website
Related
azbigmedia.com
Logistics Property Co. buys 38 acres in Mesa for $20.1 million
The Phoenix/Mesa Gateway Airport is the heart of the growing southeast valley. Another 38 acres of land in Mesa was purchased by developer Logistics Property Co. for $20.1 million. SVN’s Director of Retail and Sales Investments Rommie Mojahed and Advisor Lindsey Dulle represented the seller in the sale transaction.
phoenixmag.com
3 Familiar Shopping Centers Getting Future Facelifts
Familiar shopping complexes are getting new looks in the coming months. After a teardown, a new “PV” is coming in 2024. It will feature retail, restaurants, housing and a Harkins Theatre in a mixed-use complex. reddevelopment.com/pvphx. Arizona Center. A new AC Hotel and residential tower have gone up...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 09-13-22
1. SB Real Estate Partners has purchased Obsidian on Ocotillo Apartments located near the I-60 freeway and SR101 in Glendale for $56.4M. Tower 16 Capital Partners sold the property and were represented by Jesse Hudson, Trevor Koskovich, and Bill Hahn of Northmarq Phoenix. The new owners plan to improve the property further during their ownership.
azbex.com
Industry Professionals 09-13-22
1. For the second consecutive year, Tempe-based metal building contractor Arizona Corporate Builders, LLC has been named one of the Top 10 metal builders in the country, based on tonnage volume. Metal Construction News listed ACB as its #8 builder in is annual Top 100 report. ACB’s listing is up from #10 in 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbex.com
Retail Center Planned for Morrison Ranch
A new retail center may be going up in Gilbert’s Morrison Ranch community. Fred Meyer Stores, Inc. paid $4.6M in August of 2016 for a 21-acre property at the NEC of Power and Elliot roads. Fred Meyer is an affiliate of Kroger Company, the parent company of Fry’s Food Stores.
azbex.com
56-Unit Complex Planned in Apache Junction
Owner Sound Builders Group LLC is planning a 56-unit multifamily development in Apache Junction at the NEC of Superstition Blvd. and San Marcos Drive. The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of a conditional use permit last month. Tentatively called Circle Trail Suites, the two-story, gated development...
azbex.com
Merit Planning 46.9-acre Buckeye Industrial Project
Add one more large-scale industrial development to the nearly $2B and 19MSF in Buckeye’s planning and development pipeline. Merit Partners is requesting a site plan approval for Merit Buckeye Industrial Park – a 414KSF building and 136.5KSF outdoor storage yard near the SEC of Turner and Baseline roads.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.398 Million Mediterranean Estate with over 14,000 SF of Resort Like Living in Mesa is A Truly Entertainer’s Dream
The Estate in Mesa, a an entertainer’s dream designed for resort-like living with over 14,000 square feet of pure luxury offering a lush formally landscaped sanctuary and countless amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 1550 N 40th St UNIT 14, Mesa, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Day (Phone: 480-415-7616) at Keller Williams Realty East Valley for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mesa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Phoenix-area power company approves customer rate increase starting in November
PHOENIX – Customers of Salt River Project will be zapped with a price hike for power starting in November, after the Arizona public utility voted for the increase Monday. SRP’s board of directors said the yearly price will rise an average of $5.58 per month. Directors also approved the same amount to also be applied beginning in November 2023.
ABC 15 News
Large fire breaks out at north Phoenix automotive shop
PHOENIX — A large fire broke out Wednesday morning at an automotive shop in north Phoenix. The blaze started after 8 a.m. near Cave Creek and Bell roads. Video from the scene showed a large plume of smoke visible from miles away. The fire had torn through several parts of the roof of the building, which is operated by AZ Master Mechanics, a NAPA AutoCare Center.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale homeowners association tests out not overseeding and saw major benefits
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale has a new initiative for water saving, and they’re asking all residents and businesses to not overseed this fall season. Overseeding means you add grass seeds to lawns to fill in bare spots or create a more lush look. Of course, you need to water them a bit more for them to grow.
ABC 15 News
Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley
PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Auto shop fire draws crews from multiple Valley fire departments
PHOENIX – Firefighters from multiple Valley cities worked nearly an hour to put out a blaze at an auto mechanic’s shop in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. There were no reports injuries in the fire near Cave Creek and Bell roads that required the efforts of 50 firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria.
azbex.com
Downtown Phoenix Motel Site to be Redeveloped
The main City Center Motel building at 6th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix will be incorporated into a new EV Hotel by franchise owner Fabius Enterprise LLC. The EV AI Hotel will have 114 rooms and feature extensive use of “smart technology” incorporated into the guest experience.
KTAR.com
Recycling yard, used auto lot repair shop burn blocks apart in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Fires at two businesses several blocks apart burning around the same time kept Phoenix firefighters busy late Monday and into Tuesday, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department stopped blazes at a recycling yard near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road, then at a used-car lot near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
KTAR.com
Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark
PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Raising Cane’s opens new North Phoenix location
Popular chicken finger brand Raising Cane’s just opened the doors to its newest location Wednesday, Sept. 7, located at 2804 W. Bell Road in North Phoenix. The new Raising Cane’s kicked off its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce closely followed by a check presentation to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a local non-profit that is a longtime food bank partner of Raising Cane’s.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
A new gourmet grocery store opens in Scottsdale, Arizona
Gastromé Market, a gourmet grocery featuring wines, cheeses and handcrafted items from local purveyors, opened its doors Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 5,000-square-foot store is located at 7704 E Doubletree Ranch Road, Unit 140, in Scottsdale’s Gainey Ranch, and features a wide variety of high-end offerings for food-and-wine lovers. A restaurant area led by Chef Christopher Brugman will open in October, Gastromé Market posted on Instagram.
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila Bend
AZ DOT - I-10 Verrado to SR 85 Widening. If you are traveling to and from San Diego on the I-10 pay attention to a major detour issue. On Sept. 9, the AZ Dept. of Transportation announced a detour will be in place starting on Sunday night (Sept. 11) off of the I-10 exits to and from Gila Bend (SR 85.)
Comments / 1