PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO