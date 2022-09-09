Read full article on original website
Football accusations come up at school board meeting
Gazette News Editor Ryann Brooks asked the Emporia School Board for more transparency Wednesday night about a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team. “Have these students been suspended? Are these students involved able to participate in team practices and games?” Brooks asked during the public comment period....
Emporia girls golf win at Newton, gymnastics take seventh in Olathe
The Emporia High School girls golf team hit the links Tuesday, participating in the Newton Invitational at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course. The Lady Spartans picked up first place in the team competition, scoring 175, 14 below second place Maize South High School.
Emporia Hot Flashes finish third at Kansas Senior Games
The Emporia Hot Flashes competed in the Kansas Senior Games on Sept. 9th and 10th at the Sports Zone in Topeka. The team went 2-1 in pool play recording wins over the Kansas Prairie Storm and Kansas Cougars and losing to the Oklahoma Rockers. Bracket play began Saturday afternoon and...
Water main break closes Chase County Schools Thursday; boil advisory for Cottonwood Falls and Strong City
The Chase County Sheriff's Office is notifying water customers in Chase County RWD No. 1, which includes Strong City and Cottonwood Falls, to remain under a boil water advisory Wednesday evening, after a water main break was discovered. Some customers noted poor water pressure or no water at all prior...
Tony Doyle (ACE) Williams
Tony Doyle (ACE) Williams of Emporia died on Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. He was 67.
Close, but probably no showers
Western Kansas is starved for rain even more than the Emporia area. Yet storms developing there can drift in our direction. The National Weather Service advised Wednesday that severe storms building to the west could approach the area Thursday evening. Chase County could receive general rain, with severe activity expected to stay west of Salina and Concordia.
Sneak preview of fall to be short
If you were in the middle of it, it may have seemed like more. But about a half-inch of rain stymied several events in Emporia over the weekend. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.48 inches Saturday. Cottonwood Falls reported 0.51 inches, while Madison had 0.26 inches..
Storm map - 9.14.22
Jung in running for National Merit Scholarship
An Emporia High School junior was named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist Wednesday. Emma Jung is one of 155 Kansas students selected as semifinalists. The program estimates 95% of them will go on to be finalists.
Words Save Lives event brings awareness to suicide prevention in Emporia
Poets, singers, musicians and more gathered in the Bowyer Building Tuesday night to share life-saving art at Emporia’s first Words Save Lives event. The event was hosted and organized by Kerry Moyer as part of a statewide series of events. Words Save Lives was created in Lawrence, Kansas, by Marcia Epstein, a licensed master social worker, and has been able to spread its impactful message of suicide awareness and prevention across the state.
Budget decisions planned by Southern Lyon County board
Wednesday night will be budget night for the Southern Lyon County school board. The meeting agenda includes adoption of the “revenue neutral rate” resolution for the new school year, followed by a vote on the district budget. Public comment will be allowed before both votes.
Ima Jean Markowitz
Ima Jean Markowitz of Emporia died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Specialty Select Hospital in Wichita. She was 96. Ima Jean was born on June 30, 1926 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Jesse S. and Iona May (Davis) Varner. She attended Emporia schools and graduated from Emporia High School in 1944. She married Fred A. Markowitz on February 6, 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and they were married until his death on January 5, 2010, one month short of their 63rd anniversary.
Long-range temp map - 9.12.22
If you were in the middle of it, it may have seemed like more. But about a half-inch of rain…
Doris H. Smith
Doris H. Smith, formerly of Americus, KS, died September 12, 2022 at the Silver Bluffs Village in Canton, NC. She was born on December 25, 1923 in Newton, KS. Her parents were Freddy Orland Phillips and Rena Sarah Moore Phillips. She graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago, IL in 1941 and earned Bachelor and Master degrees from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, KS. She married Warren Ralph Smith May 26, 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Ralph Smith and brother, Denzel Phillips.
Three Emporia teachers earn big recognition
Three Emporia educators received big honors Wednesday during separate surprise visits across the district. Emporia Middle School eighth grade English teacher Misty Lawson was named as the district's secondary education Kansas Teacher of the Year nominee. "It's an honor and I'm very grateful to be nominated and represent the area...
Kermit Roy Grother
Kermit Roy Grother, 79, of rural Americus, Kansas died Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. Kermit was born January 13, 1943 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Carl William and Malinda Sophia (Kriete) Grother. Kermit married his high school sweetheart, Linda Kay Waidley, on March 25, 1961 and they were married for 61 years. In high school he was a starter for the Americus High School Basketball team that won 2nd in State ‘60 and 1st in State ‘61. He was a graduate of the ‘61 class of Americus High School. He briefly attended KSU on a basketball scholarship before deciding he’d rather farm. Kermit was a farmer for most of his life and started his railroad career at Santa Fe Railroad in Emporia and retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad after 32 years of service. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and Santa Fe Railroad Retiree Reunion (Big Four).
Lyon, Greenwood back on high COVID alert
Lyon County is back in the orange zone, when it comes to coronavirus. “Wear a mask indoors in public,” a statement from Lyon County Public health recommended Tuesday.
CareArc to host back-to-school vaccine clinic for all local students
CareArc is partnering with Emporia Public Schools to host a back-to-school vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Local students that are needing to catch up on their scheduled vaccinations are invited to visit CareArc at 420 W. 15th Ave. between 6 - 8 p.m., where CareArc staff will be on hand to offer vaccines.
UPDATE: KBOR approves Emporia State's move to "realign" workforce policy
TOPEKA - The Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved a policy that will allow Emporia State University to make sweeping cuts to programs and faculty alike, as the university seeks to realign its focus to address what ESU deems concerning enrollment and budget deficits. KBOR approved ESU’s “workforce management” framework...
