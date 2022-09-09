ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood

Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Brother,’ ‘Black Ice’ Producers to Fasttrack Basketball-Themed Crime Drama Series ‘The Count’ This Fall (EXCLUSIVE)

Stoked by raves and strong receptions to their world-premiering Toronto festival films, “Brother” producers Damon D’Oliveira and Clement Virgo, “Black Ice” producer Vinay Virmani, and “Alice, Darling” producer Noah Segal are warming up a new basketball-themed crime series, “The Count,” for this fall’s marketplace, Variety has learned. A modern spin on French author Alexandre Dumas’ classic 19th-century novel of wrongful imprisonment “The Count of Monte Cristo,” the TV drama will bounce between Toronto’s basketball milieu and Haiti’s cultural mélange as it follows the transformation of a Haitian basketball player facing a life sentence for murder into to justice-seeking saboteur. D’Oliveira and Virgo...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Halsey
Person
Dane Cook
SFGate

Quinta Brunson Crashes Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue After Emmys Controversy

During Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on Wednesday evening’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the late-night host was interrupted by “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson — a comedic bit of retaliation after Kimmel faced criticism for his appearance during the Emmys. “You know how when...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant where police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to his location. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Monday at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Killed After Being Shot ‘Multiple Times’ at L.A. Restaurant

PnB Rock, best known for his groundbreaking take on the trap genre, was fatally shot in Los Angeles while dining at a South L.A. restaurant Monday afternoon. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper, real name Rakim Allen, died after being shot “multiple times” at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles location on Manchester Boulevard during the course of a robbery around 1:15 p.m. local time. The rapper was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. As of now, LAPD officials haven’t named a suspect in the shooting — but an eyewitness told Rolling Stone the rapper apparently was targeted for his jewelry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Ip
SFGate

Scooby-Doo's Velma branded a 'Karen' for calling police in video game

It's been a hallmark plotline in the "Scooby-Doo" show and franchise for nearly five decades: The Mystery Inc. gang solves a crime and alerts the police to the bad guy. And in the new Warner Bros. fighter game "MultiVersus," that theme lived on - as a move by Velma Dinkley, the squad's bespectacled problem solver.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries

Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy