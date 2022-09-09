PnB Rock, best known for his groundbreaking take on the trap genre, was fatally shot in Los Angeles while dining at a South L.A. restaurant Monday afternoon. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper, real name Rakim Allen, died after being shot “multiple times” at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles location on Manchester Boulevard during the course of a robbery around 1:15 p.m. local time. The rapper was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. As of now, LAPD officials haven’t named a suspect in the shooting — but an eyewitness told Rolling Stone the rapper apparently was targeted for his jewelry.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO