Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Delayed IRS returns, consumers provide inflation expectations and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Tuesday's trading. IRS PLAYING CATCHUP: The Internal Revenue Service is sending refunds to more than a million Americans who filed their taxes late in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic – but time is running out for taxpayers to collect the money.
FOXBusiness
Americans' inflation expectations dropped again in August, New York Fed says
Consumer expectations for where inflation will be one year from now fell again in August, according to a key Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Monday, a potentially reassuring sign for the U.S. central bank as it tries to cool surging prices. The median expectation is that the...
FOXBusiness
Aflac CEO says inflation is impacting Americans’ ability to afford ‘higher costs of health care’
With another aggressive rate hike expected from the Federal Reserve following August’s hot inflation report, Aflac’s chairman and CEO warned how higher rates can force average Americans to lose control of their "purse strings." "Inflation's terrible for the consumer and it really creates a problem," CEO Dan Amos...
FOXBusiness
Inflation now causing financial pain for most Americans, survey shows
The hottest inflation in four decades is inflicting financial pain on a majority of Americans as the cost of everyday necessities remains stubbornly high, according to a new survey published by Gallup. About 56% of respondents said they are feeling the sting of price increases, up from 49% in January...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOXBusiness
Inflation rose faster than expected in August, keeping prices painfully high
Inflation rose more than expected in August, squeezing U.S. households even as the cost of gasoline fell and continuing to create a political headache for President Biden. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 8.3% in August from a year ago. Prices climbed 0.1% in the one-month period from July.
FOXBusiness
How quiet quitters are costing companies money — and harming the morale of existing employees
When employees stop putting forth significant effort toward their jobs and just do the bare minimum of work to get by, they are "quiet quitting" — a term that has gained quite a bit of traction recently. This trending mindset is now impacting companies throughout the United States, human...
America’s age tipping point is approaching — we’re totally unprepared
America faces mounting old age challenges as growing numbers of individuals find themselves ill-prepared in terms of financial resources, personal health and social support for their remaining years of life. The number of Americans aged 65 and older has increased to approximately 56 million, or 17 percent of the population,...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: US markets and oil higher, Americans expect lower inflation
On Tuesday, the Labor Department releases its report on consumer prices in August. Americans' inflation expectations drop again in August. White House prepares for possible nationwide rail strike. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of possible winter gas price 'spike'. Coverage for this event has ended. Breaking News. S&P and Nasdaq...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks rebound on wholesale price report, Amtrak cancels long-distance routes
US stocks close fractionally higher, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq adding less than 1% to end the day. Producer prices dropped for a second straight month in August as energy prices declined further. Extreme weather stresses farmers and lead to even higher food prices. Amtrak cancels long-distance routes...
Motley Fool
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
Mortgage repayments are set to rocket even higher as Fed Governor Christopher Waller warns THIRD consecutive .75% interest rate rise is imminent to tackle soaring inflation
The governor of the Federal Reserve said he's in favor of another 'significant' increase in interest rates for a third consecutive month, in a move that will further spike mortgage repayments for inflation-battered Americans. Christopher Waller backed the central bank in making what's known as a 75 basis-point move, or...
FOXBusiness
Inflation could give Social Security recipients a record $1,700 increase next year
Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group focusing on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be 8.7%, based on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: The highest inflation in 40 years is deeply embedded in the economy and spreading
Today's CPI inflation report shocked Wall Street and the nation with a significantly higher than expected print. Pollyannas everywhere are painfully learning that there's no magic cure. There's no easy way out. After several years of excessive federal spending, regulating, taxing and money-printing, the highest inflation in 40 years is...
FOXBusiness
Wholesale inflation declines in August, but prices remain near multi-decade high
Inflation at the wholesale level cooled in August for the second consecutive month, although prices for everyday necessities remain at a multi-decade high, squeezing businesses and millions of American households. The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches...
FOXBusiness
TD Bank joins others in offering special purpose credit programs to homebuyers
More banks have been offering special purpose credit programs (SPCP) to help homebuyers cover down payments and closing costs. TD Bank launched an SPCP in March called the TD Home Access Mortgage that is meant to increase homeownership opportunities in majority Black and Hispanic communities in markets within the bank's footprint, which spans from Maine to Florida. It is a 97% loan-to-value product that "only requires $500 of the borrower's own funds," TD Bank's head of community lending and development Michael Innis-Thompson explained to FOX Business.
FOXBusiness
Biden administration unveils plan to invest more than $2 billion into US biotechnology sector
The White House released new details on Wednesday on how it plans to invest more than $2 billion in the U.S. biotechnology sector as it hosts a meeting of government leaders to discuss the emerging industry. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that launched a national biotechnology...
FOXBusiness
US national debt nears $31T: What it means and why it's a concern
The U.S. national debt is steadily approaching $31 trillion, according to the data released Friday by the Treasury Department. The federal government's total public debt outstanding sits at about $30.9 trillion as of Friday, with roughly $24.3 trillion of it being held by the public and $6.6 trillion in intragovernmental holdings, which include federal trust funds and other accounts. The U.S. national debt previously hit a milestone in February 2022, when it surpassed $30 trillion for the first time.
Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Inflation report sends Dow to worst day since June 2020
Dow falls more than 1,250 points for worst day since June 2020. Twitter shareholders approve $44B takeover by Elon Musk that the billionaire is trying to void. Coverage for this event has ended. Breaking News. Dow loses 1,200 points, S&P 500 loses 4%, Nasdaq down 5% on inflation report. U.S....
My Friend Paid Cash for a Home and Regretted It Immediately. Here's Why
It's a mistake she's bemoaning to this day.
Comments / 1