Inflation now causing financial pain for most Americans, survey shows

The hottest inflation in four decades is inflicting financial pain on a majority of Americans as the cost of everyday necessities remains stubbornly high, according to a new survey published by Gallup. About 56% of respondents said they are feeling the sting of price increases, up from 49% in January...
Jerome Powell
Inflation rose faster than expected in August, keeping prices painfully high

Inflation rose more than expected in August, squeezing U.S. households even as the cost of gasoline fell and continuing to create a political headache for President Biden. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 8.3% in August from a year ago. Prices climbed 0.1% in the one-month period from July.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: US markets and oil higher, Americans expect lower inflation

On Tuesday, the Labor Department releases its report on consumer prices in August. Americans' inflation expectations drop again in August. White House prepares for possible nationwide rail strike. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of possible winter gas price 'spike'. Coverage for this event has ended. Breaking News. S&P and Nasdaq...
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
Mortgage repayments are set to rocket even higher as Fed Governor Christopher Waller warns THIRD consecutive .75% interest rate rise is imminent to tackle soaring inflation

The governor of the Federal Reserve said he's in favor of another 'significant' increase in interest rates for a third consecutive month, in a move that will further spike mortgage repayments for inflation-battered Americans. Christopher Waller backed the central bank in making what's known as a 75 basis-point move, or...
Inflation could give Social Security recipients a record $1,700 increase next year

Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group focusing on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be 8.7%, based on...
Wholesale inflation declines in August, but prices remain near multi-decade high

Inflation at the wholesale level cooled in August for the second consecutive month, although prices for everyday necessities remain at a multi-decade high, squeezing businesses and millions of American households. The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches...
TD Bank joins others in offering special purpose credit programs to homebuyers

More banks have been offering special purpose credit programs (SPCP) to help homebuyers cover down payments and closing costs. TD Bank launched an SPCP in March called the TD Home Access Mortgage that is meant to increase homeownership opportunities in majority Black and Hispanic communities in markets within the bank's footprint, which spans from Maine to Florida. It is a 97% loan-to-value product that "only requires $500 of the borrower's own funds," TD Bank's head of community lending and development Michael Innis-Thompson explained to FOX Business.
US national debt nears $31T: What it means and why it's a concern

The U.S. national debt is steadily approaching $31 trillion, according to the data released Friday by the Treasury Department. The federal government's total public debt outstanding sits at about $30.9 trillion as of Friday, with roughly $24.3 trillion of it being held by the public and $6.6 trillion in intragovernmental holdings, which include federal trust funds and other accounts. The U.S. national debt previously hit a milestone in February 2022, when it surpassed $30 trillion for the first time.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Inflation report sends Dow to worst day since June 2020

Dow falls more than 1,250 points for worst day since June 2020. Twitter shareholders approve $44B takeover by Elon Musk that the billionaire is trying to void. Coverage for this event has ended. Breaking News. Dow loses 1,200 points, S&P 500 loses 4%, Nasdaq down 5% on inflation report. U.S....
