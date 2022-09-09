ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, CA

1 of 2 escaped inmates from East Bay jail arrested in Vallejo

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKcTG_0houyQEO00

PIX Now 10:31

VALLEJO -- One of two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility (MCDF) in Contra Costa County last weekend was arrested Thursday at a Vallejo hotel, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond, was found at the hotel around 9:15 a.m. Thursday and was taken to county jail in Martinez after Ramirez-Vera and Jorge Garcia-Escamillia, 28, of Pittsburg were reported missing from the minimum-security facility in Clayton last Sunday morning, sheriff's officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQWGr_0houyQEO00
Gerardo Ramirez-Vera Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary and vandalism charges and was due to be released from the county-run facility in early January 2023, while Garcia-Escamillia was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and drug possession, and had court dates still pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XM3bN_0houyQEO00
Jorge Garcia-Escamilla Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and could receive a state prison sentence. The Marsh Creek Detention Facility houses sentenced inmates and those facing lower-level charges who would likely receive a sentence to be served locally rather than in a state prison, sheriff's officials said.

Located at 12000 Marsh Creek Road in Clayton, MCDF is a minimum-security facility that houses sentenced prisoners and those facing lower-level charges that would likely result in a sentence served locally.


An emergency count was conducted when the men went missing and a comprehensive search of the facility and the immediate area was conducted. Local law enforcement agencies were notified and residents in the area were alerted.

Any suspicious subjects can be reported to sheriff's office dispatch at (925) 646-2441.

Comments / 2

Related
KRON4 News

4 shot in Oakland Tuesday night, police investigating

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News. When […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Knife-wielding woman suspected of attacking man in Petaluma park arrested

PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma arrested a woman early Wednesday who allegedly attacked a man with a knife in Lucchesi Park the prior evening, according to authorities.Police said on Tuesday at around 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted stabbing on the south side of the park.  The victim, a 30-year male, told officers he was lying on the ground near the park's community center when a female ran around the building yelling obscenities waving a kitchen knife.  The victim said the female suspect made a slashing motion at him, so used a nearby bicycle to keep...
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Prosecutors convict East Palo Alto man in 2011 murder case

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) –  Prosecutors succeeded in convicting a 31-year-old man of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011, the San Mateo County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Christian Fuentes was accused of the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher, who was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street on July 13, 2011, when two suspects approached and opened fire, according to the District Attorney's Office.Fisher was struck multiple times in the shooting, which prosecutors said had targeted one of the other people in the vehicle.Authorities identified Fuentes, Jaime Cardenas...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Clayton, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Clayton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vallejo, CA
Vallejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena may be jailed over probation violation

OAKLAND -- Alameda County prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke the probation of Derick Almena, the master tenant of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland that burned in 2016, killing 36 people.A spokesperson for the Alameda County District Attorney's Office told KPIX 5 that the move to revoke Almena's three-year probation was made on September 1 following a search of his home in Mendocino County. Bay Area News Group cited court records as saying probation officers found a .38 caliber bullet on top of a dresser, along with allegedly found a machete and a number of bows and arrows.California's...
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Man Who Threw Feces at Sonoma County Correctional Deputies Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Other Crimes

A man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to threatening to murder a woman, her son, a Petaluma police officer, and his family. 50-year-old Kevin Ruskauff was convicted of five felony charges. They include making criminal threats, resisting an executive officer by threat or violence and three charges of battery by gassing. The last three charges mean the man was accused of throwing human excrement. Last October, while Ruskauff was in jail pending charges, he allegedly threw a pitcher of human excrement on three Sonoma County correctional deputies. He has a criminal history with 8 felony charges dating back to 1992.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

DA charges 12-year-old boy for accidental shooting at Oakland school

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Prosecutors charged a 12-year-old boy who police say wounded a fellow student last month at an Oakland school after accidentally firing a gun he brought to campus, authorities said.The Oakland Police Department said in a statement Tuesday the boy was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors did not specify what they boy was charged with, saying they couldn't discuss the case because it involves a minor.The 13-year-old boy wounded in the Aug. 29 shooting at Madison Park Academy was treated at a hospital and later released, the department said.Police said the 12-year-old suspect ran away after firing the weapon but was quickly taken into custody and booked at Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with a firearm and other weapons charges.The shooting took place in an open quad area at the school, which both boys attended, authorities said. The gun was recovered.The school, which has about 750 students in grades six to 12, was evacuated but reopened the following day with counselors available to students and staff.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#East Bay#County Jail#Prison#Ramirez Vera#The Sheriff S Office#Mcdf
CBS San Francisco

4 injured in shooting, crash in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said.Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street in the city's Castlemont neighborhood. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police. The city's gunshot detection system was triggered multiple times. Two of the victims were inside a home when they were wounded, police said. Both are Oakland residents. The other two victims turned up at a hospital, according to police. One is from Oakland and the other from Richmond. All four victims were in stable condition following the shooting, police said. Police were investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland - couple hit while sleeping

OAKLAND, Calif. - A couple sleeping and two other victims were shot and wounded after a chaotic, rolling gun battle and car crash in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Mario Nunez's Ring cameras captured the sound of gunfire near 92nd Avenue and Peach Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "I...
OAKLAND, CA
campussafetymagazine.com

Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister sentenced for DUI in Clayton

CONCORD – Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said.Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work Alternative Probation) and a three-month DUI school, and was ordered to pay "all other standard DUI fines/conditions," according to Ted Asregadoo, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Clayton police arrested Hoffmeister on May 25. She later released a statement saying, "On the evening of Wednesday, May 25, after having...
CONCORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Shooting at Oakland Madison Park Academy declared accidental discharge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting at an Oakland school last month “resulted from an accidental discharge” from a student, the Oakland Police Department announced Tuesday.  OPD said in a statement Tuesday, “investigation reveals the shooting on 8/29/22, at Madison Park Academy, resulted from an accidental discharge by a juvenile student.” The 13-year-old male victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia

BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
BENICIA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Announce Retail Theft Arrests

The Brentwood Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals responsible for an organized retail theft at the Streets of Brentwood. According to police, last week, Brentwood officers were called to Ulta Beauty for the report of two women who had just stolen fragrances from the store and drove away. A Brentwood officer who was already parked in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center was able to quickly respond and immediately searched the area for the suspects.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP investigates reports of 2 freeway shootings in less than 24 hours

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating reports of two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Staff member at Vallejo High shot after breaking up fight outside school, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. - A staff member at Vallejo High School was shot Tuesday afternoon after breaking up a fight outside campus, police said. According to the Vallejo Police Department, officers responded to the area around 3:54 p.m. and determined that several students had been fighting with an unknown group when a staff member intervened and broke up the squabble.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police, Marshals arrest man suspected in East Oakland attempted robbery, rape

OAKLAND – Police have announced an arrest in connection with an attempted rape and armed robbery in East Oakland late last month.Oakland Police said Monday that officers, with the help of U.S. Marshals, arrested Mercedes Dunlap in connection with the incident, which took place on the morning of August 28.According to police, the victim told officers they were walking near the 2900 block of Parker Avenue when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up."Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.Following the incident, police released photos of the suspect."We thank our community for their help in the arrest of the individual," police said in a tweet Monday.According to jail records, Dunlap faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dunlap was also arrested for violating probation.Dunlap, 33, is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy