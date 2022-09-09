ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Town hall event in Huntsville to help Alabama veterans struggling with mental illness, suicide risk

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has announced a town hall meeting on suicide prevention and mental health on Sept. 28 in Huntsville. The event is part of an initiative called Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families, which aims to overcome the stigma associated with mental illness. The campaign was launched last year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists

The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Alabama Government
Trussville, AL
Government
City
Irondale, AL
Irondale, AL
Government
City
Hoover, AL
City
Trussville, AL
City
Mountain Brook, AL
Trussville, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
AL.com

MyPillow’s Mike Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone at Minnesota Hardee’s

MyPillow founder and 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell said Tuesday night that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the FBI. The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t entirely clear, but the FBI confirmed...
AL.com

What Alabama needs to fix before Arkansas, what’s looking good

An eventful two Saturdays opened the 2022 football season -- one that confirmed the preseason hype and another that threw everything into question. After a 55-0 dogwalk of Utah State and a 20-19 escape from Texas, the Crimson Tide is home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday before Vanderbilt visits next week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriot Day#Terrorist Attacks#Aircraft#Irondale Fire Department#The World Trade Center#American Airlines
AL.com

US changes names of places with racist term for Native women

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly...
MAINE STATE
AL.com

Teacher shortages in Alabama, US are real, but not for the reason you heard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching.
AL.com

Planes full of immigrants dropped off in Martha’s Vineyard, reportedly sent by Florida Gov. DeSantis

Immigrants from Venezuela and Colombia landed in Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, many of them unaware of where they are after being shipped there from out of state. Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying the immigrants to the island, according to a statement sent to MassLive. DeSantis sent two planes of immigrants as part of “the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the statement said.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
AL.com

Alabama man dominates early, falls short on ‘Jeopardy!’

We had another Alabama sighting on “Jeopardy!” this week, this time with a contestant showing off his impressive knowledge on an array of topics before falling just short of winning during the final segment during the show’s return after a few months off the air. Justin Tarbox,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

5 Alabama football home-and-homes we’d like to see scheduled

Alabama is slowly working its way through those Power 5 opponents it has never played in the regular season, or at least those it hasn’t played in a while. The Crimson Tide played the first half of a home-and-home with Texas last week, and the Longhorns make the return trip to Tuscaloosa in 2023. Also on the agenda for future seasons are series with Wisconsin (2024-25), Florida State (2025-26), West Virginia (2026-27), Ohio State (2027-28), Oklahoma State (2028-29), Notre Dame (2029-30), Georgia Tech (2030-31), Boston College (2031, 34), Arizona (2032-33), Oklahoma (2032-33) and Virginia Tech (2034-35). (The Sooners are set to join the SEC by 2025, of course, so that home-and-home will be subsumed into the conference schedule).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy