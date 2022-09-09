Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Children Search For Their Mother Who Vanished From A Beauty Salon Parking Lot In AlabamaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPell City, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Town hall event in Huntsville to help Alabama veterans struggling with mental illness, suicide risk
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has announced a town hall meeting on suicide prevention and mental health on Sept. 28 in Huntsville. The event is part of an initiative called Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families, which aims to overcome the stigma associated with mental illness. The campaign was launched last year.
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ targets kids with candy-colored pills that kill
As if the proliferation of fentanyl wasn’t troublesome enough, now the deadly synthetic opioid is appearing in a new form - colorful pills and powders that look like candy or sidewalk chalk. Officials are cautioning that children may be the intended target of this lethal trickery dubbed ‘rainbow fentanyl.’
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists
The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
This ‘Alabama Astronaut’ went to church for the snakes. He stayed for the music.
Abe Partridge’s very first visit to a serpent-handling church exposed him to something that changed his outlook entirely. And it wasn’t the snakes. It was the music. Unknown songs, wrapped up in a completely unexpected surge of primal roots-rock, an eruption of what another visitor once famously described as “a cross between Salvation Army and acid rock.”
MyPillow’s Mike Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone at Minnesota Hardee’s
MyPillow founder and 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell said Tuesday night that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the FBI. The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t entirely clear, but the FBI confirmed...
What Alabama needs to fix before Arkansas, what’s looking good
An eventful two Saturdays opened the 2022 football season -- one that confirmed the preseason hype and another that threw everything into question. After a 55-0 dogwalk of Utah State and a 20-19 escape from Texas, the Crimson Tide is home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday before Vanderbilt visits next week.
UAB junior named among inaugural recipients of Obama-sponsored scholarship
A Mobile resident and a junior at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is one of the 100 students selected as inaugural cohorts of a scholarship program established by the Obama Foundation and Airbnb. Lexie Woolums, who is studying public health at UAB, was selected from a pool of nearly...
Kay Ivey loses Jimmy Kimmel’s fake Emmy: ‘Stop or My Great Grandmother Will Shoot’
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey nearly checked off the Emmy on her way to an EGOT on Monday as she fell just shy of winning Jimmy Kimmel’s made-up award honoring political ad performances. “I think the Academy left out an important category at the Emmys,” the host said during his...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly...
Teacher shortages in Alabama, US are real, but not for the reason you heard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching.
Planes full of immigrants dropped off in Martha’s Vineyard, reportedly sent by Florida Gov. DeSantis
Immigrants from Venezuela and Colombia landed in Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, many of them unaware of where they are after being shipped there from out of state. Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying the immigrants to the island, according to a statement sent to MassLive. DeSantis sent two planes of immigrants as part of “the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the statement said.
‘We have to do something’: Alabama lawmaker pitches increased penalties for fentanyl traffickers as overdoses mount
An Alabama lawmaker is pitching legislation to increase punishment for people trafficking the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. The legislation will be introduced for consideration by Alabama state lawmakers early during the spring session. It was introduced for the first time during a news conference Monday in Mobile. “When you talk...
Alabama man dominates early, falls short on ‘Jeopardy!’
We had another Alabama sighting on “Jeopardy!” this week, this time with a contestant showing off his impressive knowledge on an array of topics before falling just short of winning during the final segment during the show’s return after a few months off the air. Justin Tarbox,...
Happy National Arts in Education Week, Alabama! Here are some resources for young artists.
Many Alabama children are artists, but not every school has a teacher available to work with those interests. This week, to celebrate the National Arts in Education Week, Alabama’s Artistic Literary Consortium is visiting three elementary schools to introduce the arts in educational and exciting ways. The ALC aims...
5 Alabama football home-and-homes we’d like to see scheduled
Alabama is slowly working its way through those Power 5 opponents it has never played in the regular season, or at least those it hasn’t played in a while. The Crimson Tide played the first half of a home-and-home with Texas last week, and the Longhorns make the return trip to Tuscaloosa in 2023. Also on the agenda for future seasons are series with Wisconsin (2024-25), Florida State (2025-26), West Virginia (2026-27), Ohio State (2027-28), Oklahoma State (2028-29), Notre Dame (2029-30), Georgia Tech (2030-31), Boston College (2031, 34), Arizona (2032-33), Oklahoma (2032-33) and Virginia Tech (2034-35). (The Sooners are set to join the SEC by 2025, of course, so that home-and-home will be subsumed into the conference schedule).
Mo’Bay Beignet Co. founder, Shoe Station exec among state’s top retailers
The Alabama Retail Association has picked Jaclyn Robinson, founder of the fast-growing, Mobile-based restaurant chain Mo’Bay Beignet Co., as its top emerging retailer of the year, and Shoe Station executive Brent Barkin as its Alabama retailer of the year. Barkin, former president and CEO of Shoe Station was picked...
Alabama woman sought in Florida double homicide died after shooting herself following crash: Police
An Alabama woman labeled a person of interest in a Florida homicide died late last month after shooting herself when the vehicle she was in wrecked following a police chase, authorities said Tuesday. At the time of the Aug. 26 wreck, Ormond Beach, Fla., police did not believe Samantha H....
Amtrak suspends Alabama service due to looming freight rail workers strike
Amtrak on Wednesday announced the suspension of service in Alabama amid a looming strike Friday by freight rail workers. Amtrak’s Crescent line, which goes from New York to New Orleans and includes stops in Anniston, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, was among seven routes suspended by the commuter rail service on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
Nick Saban recounts ‘best thing I ever learned’ and importance of teachers
When Nick Saban’s music teacher gave him a ‘D’ for not standing up and singing, a life lesson soon followed. After he got home, Nick Saban Sr. made his son turn in his basketball uniform and head down to the coal mines, where he worked, with a message that’s now become lore:
