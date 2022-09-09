Read full article on original website
Feds capture suspect wanted on capital murder charges in west Birmingham shooting in Mississippi
A Calera man wanted for capital murder in the fatal shooting last month of a 35-year-old man in west Birmingham was captured by federal agents in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. Xavier Lumpkin Jr., 31, of Calera, was taken into custody in Meridian, Miss., by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 8, Birmingham...
Sheffield man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
2 from Athens face kidnapping charges in Madison
Madison police say two men face multiple charges, including kidnapping, following an incident Monday morning. Capt. Lamar Anderson of Madison police said officers were called to Mountain View Lane Monday morning on a burglary call. They found, upon arrival, a woman who told them she had been harassed and assaulted...
Alabama woman sought in Florida double homicide died after shooting herself following crash: Police
An Alabama woman labeled a person of interest in a Florida homicide died late last month after shooting herself when the vehicle she was in wrecked following a police chase, authorities said Tuesday. At the time of the Aug. 26 wreck, Ormond Beach, Fla., police did not believe Samantha H....
Woman arrested after year-long investigation into Blount County murder
The Blount County Sheriff's Office charged a woman Tuesday for the murder of a man more than a year ago.
Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case
Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
2 women charged with public intoxication while working in northeast Alabama
Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job.
Hartselle man accused of poisoning wife released from jail
Court documents show that the man is accused of using lead to poison his wife and she spent nearly two months in the hospital recovering.
Woman jailed on murder charge in 2021 death of Blount County 25-year-old
A 38-year-old woman has been charged in the 2021 death of a Blount County man. Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday announced the arrest of Deanna Jones, of Empire, in the shooting death of 25-year-old Devon Durante. Durante lived in Warrior at that time of his death. Few details have been...
Huntsville woman indicted in husband’s death, months after they had a shootout at hotel
A Madison County woman has been indicted for murder in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting of her husband. The grand jury indictment against Inez Renae Fuqua, 40, was returned on Sept. 2, in connection with the April 10, 2021 death of her husband, Christopher Fuqua, 30, in their home.
North Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning wife, released on bond
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
Man hallucinated as he fatally hit woman with vehicle in Alabama Walmart parking lot, lawyer says
A man charged with capital murder for allegedly driving his vehicle into a woman at a Decatur Walmart was hallucinating at the time of the incident, according to his lawyer. Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Madison, is accused of intentionally backing his vehicle over Sherry Sain, 64, who was walking in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 25. Nelson is in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.
Jefferson County Sheriff, Pleasant Grove police feud over SWAT team
A public feud between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Pleasant Grove Police Department continues after allegations that the sheriff’s office SWAT team refused to help police during a standoff last week. Sheriff Mark Pettway on Tuesday held a news conference to refute allegations against his office,...
Town hall event in Huntsville to help Alabama veterans struggling with mental illness, suicide risk
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has announced a town hall meeting on suicide prevention and mental health on Sept. 28 in Huntsville. The event is part of an initiative called Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families, which aims to overcome the stigma associated with mental illness. The campaign was launched last year.
Trial begins for Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members
Jury selection is scheduled to begin today in the capital murder trial of an Alabama teen accused of killing five members of his family three years ago when he was 14. Mason Wayne Sisk, 18, faces life in prison if convicted of the five murders that took place Sept. 2, 2019.
Alabama Representative proposing trafficking fentanyl bill; Huntsville woman deeply impacted by the drug
Alabama Representative Matt Simpson says he wants mandatory prison time for drug dealers who are trafficking fentanyl in an effort to stop the spread in Alabama. Huntsville resident Jackie Bragg supports the move. Bragg lost her father to an overdose in June and a year prior her cousin, who she...
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
Birmingham Water Works chairman says he resigned under duress, not leaving board
Birmingham Water Works Chairman Christopher Rice withdrew his resignation according to a letter read by Vice Chairman William “Butch” Burbage, Jr. in this morning’s water works board meeting. The letter written by Rice’s lawyer, Bruce L. Gordon, was addressed to the water works board and Mayor Randall...
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
