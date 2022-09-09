ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

2 from Athens face kidnapping charges in Madison

Madison police say two men face multiple charges, including kidnapping, following an incident Monday morning. Capt. Lamar Anderson of Madison police said officers were called to Mountain View Lane Monday morning on a burglary call. They found, upon arrival, a woman who told them she had been harassed and assaulted...
MADISON, AL
Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case

Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Man hallucinated as he fatally hit woman with vehicle in Alabama Walmart parking lot, lawyer says

A man charged with capital murder for allegedly driving his vehicle into a woman at a Decatur Walmart was hallucinating at the time of the incident, according to his lawyer. Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Madison, is accused of intentionally backing his vehicle over Sherry Sain, 64, who was walking in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 25. Nelson is in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.
DECATUR, AL
Town hall event in Huntsville to help Alabama veterans struggling with mental illness, suicide risk

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has announced a town hall meeting on suicide prevention and mental health on Sept. 28 in Huntsville. The event is part of an initiative called Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families, which aims to overcome the stigma associated with mental illness. The campaign was launched last year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
