10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
Bassmaster’s Best Bass Lake of 2022 Is In Upstate New York’s Backyard
With temperatures cooling across Upstate New York, bass fishing is starting to get very serious. While the official start to Black Bass (aka Largemouth and Smallmouth) catch season in New York is June 15, the best keeper fishing typically comes in the fall. New York has long been considered one...
New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany
We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
First Fall Chill! 30° Temps Return To Upstate New York Tonight
For those still holding on to summer, this is your fair warning: it’s time to dig out your sweaters. Upstate New York is about to get its first taste of a real fall chill tonight and Thursday morning with our first dip into the 30s. The heavy rains and...
Top 25 Wooden Roller Coasters In the World Ranked! 2 from New York!
You are either a roller coaster person or you are not. I consider myself to be one that would wait in a line for that 90 seconds or so of stomach dropping thrills. It's less than 2 minutes, what could go wrong? If you are like me we are fortunate to live in New York State as we have some of the best coasters in the world!
Two Regions In New York State Have Super High COVID-19 Rates
Summer was so amazing, I think we forgot about COVID-19 in New York State. But, it's still hanging around. As a matter of fact, two New York State regions have really high rates. I don't know about you, but I had a really good summer! For the first time in...
5 New 9/11 Bills Signed Into Law in New York
The bills are expected to help and support New Yorkers "whose lives were transformed on that terrible day." In remembrance of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul today signed five pieces of legislation that officials believe will provide support to 9/11 victims, survivors and their families.
Did You Know? A Speeding Ticket in Upstate NY Inspired Iconic Rock Song!
A rock legend recently explained how he was inspired to write one of the biggest 80's rock songs after he was caught speeding in Upstate NY while on his way from Albany Airport to Lake Placid for a show. Thinking that the speed limit back in the 1980s was 65...
100+ Mile Police Chase Starts In Canada; Ends in Upstate New York!
New York is a beautiful state to drive through. Last year more than 26 million people enjoyed the scenic beauty along the New York Thruway, but on Sunday a man saw the stretch from Buffalo to Syracuse in a way few do – attempting to escape the law. While...
Abandoned Nevele Grand Resort In the Catskills; What’s Left Behind?
Have you ever felt the energy of an empty house? Sometimes, when nobody is there, you can almost ear the voices of the people that were there before you. If you have legally explored any of these empty homes, hotels and amusement parks you can almost feel the people that once crowded the hallways and rooms. Each property has it's story to tell and this is the story of the Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills.
Hey Parents! Your Kids’ Favorite ‘CoComelon’ is Coming to the Capital Region!
If you have a preschooler in your household or family, all you have to do is mention CoComelon and they are paying attention. You'll have a chance to bring your little superfan to "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" this winter. What Can We Expect With the Live Show?. CoComelon Live! JJ's...
Risk of Flooding Today in New York State
The calendar is about to turn into the third week of September, which will be this Thursday. The official start of fall will be on the 22nd and that means the weather will soon be turning cooler in the coming days and weeks. One of the things we encounter every...
New York Declares Polio State of Emergency; What Does That Mean?
Two months after the first polio case in almost a decade was found here in New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency. This news comes after the incurable virus was found in the public water of a new county. In July, an unvaccinated Rockland County...
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
Will New York Kids’ Snow Days Be A Victim Of COVIDs “New Normal”?
I have nothing but good memories of school snow days. There's something truly magical about an unexpected holiday that also provides it's own unique winter fun. Most of us even still remember when they'd read off the closings list on the radio or run a ticker on the morning news and we'd wait by the TV like we were star quarterbacks waiting in the NFL Draft.
Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?
The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores
With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
Ready to Laugh? SNL Star Set to Bring Live Comedy Show to Upstate NY
A legend of Saturday Night Live, and the big screen, is bringing his touring show to Upstate New York. The legend in question, is Adam Sandler. The comedic powerhouse recently announced dates for his Adam Sandler Live tour, and a few of the shows will be happening in the Empire State. Given that Sandler is originally from Brooklyn, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise for fans of his.
New York Has Been Invaded By These 5 Species! Which Ones Must Die?
Invasive Species are crawling, growing and killing all over New York State. These unwanted plants, insects and animals are causing damage and devastation from the Sound to Canada. How did they get here? What can we do about them?. Here are 5 of New York's more devastating invasive species. Have...
