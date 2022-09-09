ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

New Fenton Restaurant – Fenton Tavern And Bar Fall 2022

This past April it was announced that a new restaurant would be opening in the former Meeting Place building on Owen Road in Fenton. Fast forward to September 2022, and more information is now available, including the name of the highly anticipated spot. The Tavern Kitchen & Bar is sure...
FENTON, MI
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head

Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
MICHIGAN STATE
visitdetroit.com

10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Owosso Baker to Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship

An Owosso woman will show off her baking skills tonight (9/12) competing against 11 other bakers on the season premiere of the network's Halloween Baking Championship. Jill Davis is an Owosso resident and owner of an in-home bakery she calls Drizzle Cakes and Bakes. The mother of two makes her network television debut tonight at 9 pm.
WILX-TV

Owosso baker to appear on Food Network

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan mom of two is taking her home baking skills to the Food Network. Owosso’s Jill Davis makes elaborate cake designs. She said she likes to get creative in her home kitchen. Davis started her at-home bakery, Drizzle Cakes and Bakes, in 2019, but...
OWOSSO, MI
visitdetroit.com

Get into the spirit of Halloween at this 52-room mansion in Detroit

“Get into the spirit of Halloween at The Whitney, a 52-room mansion completed in 1894 that is now an award-winning restaurant. Outside, it’s all turrets, archways, gables, gardens and rose-pink South Dakota Jasper stone studded with Tiffany windows. The interior decor — rare wood wainscoting and paneling, stately staircases, chandeliers, 20 fireplaces and the first elevator in Detroit for personal use — reflects an old-world Victorian splendor.”
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Two Michigan towns named among list of best places to visit for Halloween

(CBS DETROIT) - October is right around the corner, and two Michigan towns ranked among the best places for Halloween festivities. TripstoDiscover, a travel website, compiled a list of small towns throughout the country, and Dearborn and Romeo made the list. Dearborn ranked on the list for its annual Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village.The 42-year tradition includes Halloween decorations set up throughout the entire village, including a path of jack-o-lanterns, spooky or festive story experiences, and the Hallowe'en Express train ride.For more information on the event in Greenfield Village, visit here. Romeo also made the list because of its Terror on Tilson Street event.During this event, the homes on Tilson Street put decorations on their front lawns, which include jack-o-lanterns, spooky characters, and extensive Halloween-themed displays. For more information about Terror on Tilson Street, visit here. Check out TriptoDiscover's full list here. 
DEARBORN, MI
Cars 108

Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of September 12, 2022

Researchers say that more than half of the men in American have never cleaned this. What is it?. The oven. Congratulations to today's winner, Barb Hoepfner from Grand Blanc. These Michigan Restaurants Have All Sadly Closed Since Appearing on National TV. You'd think an appearance on a national TV show...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Williamston corn maze opens Friday for its last season

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a bittersweet time for a man who owns a corn maze in Williamston.It’s been a staple in the community for the past 20 years, but this year will be it’s last. The farmer says a Consumers Energy pipeline project gave him no choice but to close it down. “Here at […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest

Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Open Letter to M-Dot & Genesee County Road Commission on behalf of Grand Blanc & Flint, Michigan

Traffic Lights are supposed to be timed/synced for maximum traffic flow. While I'm not a civil engineer by trade, I am a nerd-enough to have googled how easy it is to fix traffic signal timing. (Apparently there's a giant gray/silver box associated with every placement and possibly communication devices between lights & intersections to keep everything in sync.
FLINT, MI
