Crews Begin Demolition of Farmer Jack Building in Grand Blanc [PICS]
Looks like more work has begun on the former Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc. Grand Blanc residents are now seeing more work being done to the future Grand Blanc Marketplace near Saginaw Street and Holly Road. Photos have begun to surface of the former Farmer Jack building being demolished.
Another Lansing Restaurant is Closing Its Doors for the Last Time
Facebook is good for connecting with friends and family as well as finding out what's going on in your community. It can also be a source of news and information. In this case, it's the latter. According to the rumblings on Facebook, Buddy's Pizza on the west side is going...
Davison mayor inching closer to opening new hot dog restaurant
DAVISON, MI - Davison Mayor Tim Bishop has a lot on his plate handling his day-to-day duties. But as the owner of B-Dogs Specialty Hot Dog Cart, located inside of the Flint Farmers’ Market, Bishop will soon become busier, planning to expand into Davison by the middle of November.
New Fenton Restaurant – Fenton Tavern And Bar Fall 2022
This past April it was announced that a new restaurant would be opening in the former Meeting Place building on Owen Road in Fenton. Fast forward to September 2022, and more information is now available, including the name of the highly anticipated spot. The Tavern Kitchen & Bar is sure...
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
Built in 1862, MI’s Oldest Brewery Still Serves Cold Beer Today
For over 150 years, this Michigan Brewery has been brewing up the goodness. What's now known as Frankenmuth Brewery, is Michigan's oldest brewery still in operation today. Originally built in 1862, this brewery has been through a number of changes in its history. It was first built by Martin Heubisch...
One Michigan chef named to Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs in the U.S. list
“This chef’s global imagination suffuses the dazzling pastries at her Detroit neighborhood bakery,” reads Food and Wine’s description headline for its only Michigan selection on its Best New Chefs of 2022 list. Warda Bouguettaya has done it again! Just a few months ago, she took home the...
10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County
Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
Owosso Baker to Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship
An Owosso woman will show off her baking skills tonight (9/12) competing against 11 other bakers on the season premiere of the network's Halloween Baking Championship. Jill Davis is an Owosso resident and owner of an in-home bakery she calls Drizzle Cakes and Bakes. The mother of two makes her network television debut tonight at 9 pm.
Owosso baker to appear on Food Network
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan mom of two is taking her home baking skills to the Food Network. Owosso’s Jill Davis makes elaborate cake designs. She said she likes to get creative in her home kitchen. Davis started her at-home bakery, Drizzle Cakes and Bakes, in 2019, but...
Get into the spirit of Halloween at this 52-room mansion in Detroit
“Get into the spirit of Halloween at The Whitney, a 52-room mansion completed in 1894 that is now an award-winning restaurant. Outside, it’s all turrets, archways, gables, gardens and rose-pink South Dakota Jasper stone studded with Tiffany windows. The interior decor — rare wood wainscoting and paneling, stately staircases, chandeliers, 20 fireplaces and the first elevator in Detroit for personal use — reflects an old-world Victorian splendor.”
Two Michigan towns named among list of best places to visit for Halloween
(CBS DETROIT) - October is right around the corner, and two Michigan towns ranked among the best places for Halloween festivities. TripstoDiscover, a travel website, compiled a list of small towns throughout the country, and Dearborn and Romeo made the list. Dearborn ranked on the list for its annual Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village.The 42-year tradition includes Halloween decorations set up throughout the entire village, including a path of jack-o-lanterns, spooky or festive story experiences, and the Hallowe'en Express train ride.For more information on the event in Greenfield Village, visit here. Romeo also made the list because of its Terror on Tilson Street event.During this event, the homes on Tilson Street put decorations on their front lawns, which include jack-o-lanterns, spooky characters, and extensive Halloween-themed displays. For more information about Terror on Tilson Street, visit here. Check out TriptoDiscover's full list here.
Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of September 12, 2022
Researchers say that more than half of the men in American have never cleaned this. What is it?. The oven. Congratulations to today's winner, Barb Hoepfner from Grand Blanc. These Michigan Restaurants Have All Sadly Closed Since Appearing on National TV. You'd think an appearance on a national TV show...
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
8-point buck barges into Saginaw Township family’s home
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A Saginaw Township family is reeling after a four-legged intruder crashed through their home’s front window, trampling their belongings and leaving a path of blood and broken glass in its wake. “We’re still pretty shaken up,” said Kelsie Kay Beyer, shortly after a deer...
Williamston corn maze opens Friday for its last season
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a bittersweet time for a man who owns a corn maze in Williamston.It’s been a staple in the community for the past 20 years, but this year will be it’s last. The farmer says a Consumers Energy pipeline project gave him no choice but to close it down. “Here at […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest
Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
Open Letter to M-Dot & Genesee County Road Commission on behalf of Grand Blanc & Flint, Michigan
Traffic Lights are supposed to be timed/synced for maximum traffic flow. While I'm not a civil engineer by trade, I am a nerd-enough to have googled how easy it is to fix traffic signal timing. (Apparently there's a giant gray/silver box associated with every placement and possibly communication devices between lights & intersections to keep everything in sync.
Sparrow opens first regional free standing medical department in Okemos
Sparrow's free standing emergency medical center is now open in Okemos, making it the first of its kind in the region.
