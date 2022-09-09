Read full article on original website
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's Performance Sunday
Ezekiel Elliott was looking fresh in Week 1. The former No. 4 overall pick showed plenty of burst and was using that trademark forward lean to gain steady chunks of yards on Sunday night. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:. "Ezekiel Elliott gained between 5 and 7 yards...
Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts
Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night. The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast. When Aikman left Fox Sports,...
Ex-NFL Quarterback Believes He's 'Motherf----r' Tom Brady Referenced
While on an episode of HBO's The Shop in 2021, Tom Brady made an interesting comment about a team passing up on him in free agency. Brady made headlines because he referred to an unnamed quarterback as a "motherf---er." Fans around the league were desperate to find out who he was talking about.
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Steelers Reportedly Considering Significant T.J. Watt Move
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly considering placing T.J. Watt on injured reserve, per ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini. Watt suffered what is believed to be a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. This move would confirm Watt's absence for at least the next four...
Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach
Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday
One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Following Sunday's Game
The Indianapolis Colts are making a massive change to their special teams unit, waiving third-year kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Blankenship, a former All-SEC kicker at Georgia, joined the Colts in 2020. As a rookie, he made 32-of-37 field goal attempts. Blankenship's production took a bit of a hit in 2021, making...
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear
Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released
The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
Bengals Reportedly Suffered Significant Longterm Injury Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, falling to their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime to open the 2022 season. In the process, the AFC North franchise reportedly suffered a significant injury, too. According to a report from the NFL Network, the Bengals lost a key special teams...
Report: If Urban Meyer Would Consider The Nebraska Job
A lot has been made about the open Nebraska job and who should be in serious consideration for it. One coach that's started to get some steam for the position is former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer left Ohio State following the 2018 season and "retired" before coaching...
Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games
The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign. The superstar...
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
