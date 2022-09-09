Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Colton official claims town is investigating him over opinion piece
TOWN OF COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A member of Colton’s town board says he has been placed under investigation for comments that he wrote on an online publication. According to him, the investigation is unjustified. “It’s absolutely uncalled for. It’s absolutely uncalled for.”. That’s what town...
northcountrynow.com
Summer readers rewarded in Ogdensburg
The winners in the Ogdensburg Public Library’s summer reading prize drawing were recently selected. The library staff thanks every summer reader who took part in the program. Pictured above is Grant Rizzo. Other winners were Mariah Wright, Grace Mann, Talia Richardson, Shayla Pinkerton, and Patricia Belile. Submitted Photo.
informnny.com
West Potsdam gun show canceled due to new state laws
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New gun laws have prompted the cancellation of local gun shows. This includes the West Potsdam Fire Department’s Gun Show, which was scheduled for September 24 through September 25. WPFD confirmed the show’s cancellation publicly on its Facebook and referred to new statewide gun laws.
northcountrynow.com
Community Connects event held in Massena
St Lawrence County CDP's Massena Neighborhood Center would like to thank the community for their donations to make the first ever Community Connects on Sept. 1 a success. Pictured is Locklyn Huto who enjoyed the delicious cotton candy. Submitted photo.
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses.
Hillary Clinton Has Big Plans For Upstate New York This Month
Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton is coming to Upstate New York this month for a public address that’s very near to her heart. Clinton has recently been in the headlines for an interview with CBS News saying that she will not run for President again after her 2016 loss.
northcountrynow.com
Stomping time in Rensselaer Falls
The Heuvelton Stompers performed a variety of dances during the Rensselaer Falls Festival on Saturday. One of the stompers, Cindy Carr, center, invited Mayor Michael Hammond to join her in the center of the dancers. Photo courtesy of Natalie Aldrich.
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on Jefferson County money & Whooville in the Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has an incredible amount of money saved up. It’s almost $100 million. We asked you what lawmakers should do with it. Here are some of your ideas:. A mental health/substance abuse facility. Joe Martin. Pay for the kids’ lunches in the schools...
northcountrynow.com
1,100-pound pumpkin in North Lawrence
This 1,100-pound pumpkin was on display at Tucker’s Black Angus Ranch, North Lawrence, during the Local Foods Weekend Sept. 9-11, organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County. Over 30 local food producers and businesses participated. After shopping in the farm’s new store, and seeing the goats and emus, Tanya Menke, and her children Gage and Camron Martindale, Dickinson, pose with the giant pumpkin, grown by Chad Tucker. NCNow photo.
northcountrynow.com
Free vision test at Back to School Fair held at New Hope Community Church
Audrey Lynch holds the result of her vision screening provided by the Raquette River Lions Club at the Back to School Fair held at New Hope Community Church, Potsdam, recently. Over 500 people attended the fair, with free school supplies, food, community resource providers, water slide, bounce house, and other activities. NCNow photo.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice
So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No, you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State
While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
WCAX
Vt., NH fast food chains fined for violating child labor laws
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Labor Department’s New England Office says it took action earlier this year against Dunkin’ and McDonald’s franchise locations in Vermont and New Hampshire over violating child labor laws. The DOL found nine McDonald’s and 12 Dunkin’ franchise locations allowed some 14...
WCAX
Fast food restaurants in Vermont and New Hampshire accused of violating child labor laws
A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend. Vt. authorities search for missing Franklin County teen. Updated: 49 minutes ago. The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a...
informnny.com
2 women arrested following shoplifting at Potsdam Walmart
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two have been arrested following a shoplifting incident at the Walmart Supercenter in Potsdam. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the larceny at the Walmart located at 7494 U.S. Highway 11 in Potsdam on September 13. Deputies alleged that...
Vermont hunter shot by friend who mistook him for a bear
Officials say the accident underscores the importance of wearing blaze orange and positively identifying your target
informnny.com
Officials reducing Lake Ontario outflows in October
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes are coming to Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River next month. On September 9, the International Lake Ontario- St. Lawrence River Board confirmed plans to temporarily reduce outflows from Lake Ontario to increase water levels on Lake St. Lawrence the second weekend of October.
