ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Kirby's Return To Dream Land Remake Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

To celebrate Kirby's 30th anniversary, Nintendo has announced a remake of Kirby's Return to Dream Land is on its way. Titled Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the GameCube classic is slated to hit Switch February 24, 2023. In addition to all of the game's fan favorite copy abilities returning,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Reveals Synduality, A Post-Apocalyptic Mecha Game

Mechs, an AI waifu, and a post-apocalyptic world come together to create Synduality, the next title from Bandai Namco. Revealed at September 13's PlayStation State of Play, the upcoming game is slated to release in 2023. The reveal trailer begins with a quote from renowned science fiction author Arthur C....
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - Everything We Know

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Assuming Nintendo doesn't have another delay up its sleeves, we're now less than a year out from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (a game many informally referred to as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2). While we now have a name, a couple short trailers, and release date, not much is known about the game's plot or its relation to the larger Legend of Zelda timeline--though we do have a lot of speculation.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Nordic#Gom Figures#Gray Camouflage#Ux
Gamespot

God of War Ragnarok Gets A Story Trailer, DualSense Controller | GameSpot News

The first limited edition DualSense controller, our first hands-on with PSVR 2, and more Yakuza games than you can shake a stick at. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Alongside a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok during PlayStations recent State of Play also came the reveal of a branded DualSense controller. Featuring an icy white and blue style inspired by Midgard along with images of a bear (Kratos) and a wolf (Atreus).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Assassin’s Creed: 10 Things You Never Knew

Stu here to break down the secrets and real life histories behind the first Assassin's Creed. Assassin’s Creed defined what the open world genre would look like for Ubisoft during the last 3 console generations. The series itself has gone through award winning highs, lows that have made it a divisive series throughout the gaming industry, and a reinvention that flipped the formula in a fascinating way. It’s been enthralling to go back to 2007 and see where the series has come from, along with the thought and principle that went into its world and story. With the new entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, newly announced; an emphasis on a “back to basics” mentality from Ubisoft will be interesting to see how they execute it within the framework of how different Assassin’s Creed looks and feels today from its inception.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How WoW: Dragonflight's Dragons Are Pushing Blizzard's MMO Into The Modern Era

Dragons have always played an important role in World of Warcraft, and after largely being pushed to the sidelines in more recent expansions, Dragonflight is set to bring back some of the MMORPG's most iconic draconic characters in a big way. And although it does feel like a nostalgic throwback in some ways, Dragonflight, more so than any other WoW expansion in recent history, feels distinctly modern.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Deathloop Ads On Xbox Suggest A Launch Is Finally Coming

Following a year-long exclusivity period on PlayStation 5, it seems that Arkane's time-bending shooter Deathloop is heading to Xbox. Ads for the Bethesda-published title have started appearing on the Xbox Dashboard, according to several users on Reddit who have been served them. The title results in an error screen when selected, but the existence of the ad and the preorder text suggests that an official announcement isn't far off. It makes sense, too, given that the game's release anniversary is this month.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Instagram
Gamespot

Yakuza 8 Is Now Like A Dragon 8, Coming To PC And Console In 2024

Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku has officially revealed Like a Dragon 8, the next game in its long-running series that will drop its Yakuza title. During the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Summit livestream, executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama announced the game and showed off the first teaser trailer, which reunites Yakuza: Like a Dragon's protagonist Ichiban Kasuga with Yakuza 1-6 hero Kiryu Kazuma.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. However, there is still more drama ahead as PlayStation announced in late August that it would be hiking up the price of its consoles.While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

WoW: Cataclysm Classic Survey From Blizzard Is Asking Fans What They Want Changed

World of Warcraft Classic, which started with the "vanilla" version of Blizzard's MMO in 2019 and has progressed to the upcoming Wrath of the Lich King expansion, could continue on to the Cataclysm version of the game in the future, with a new Blizzard survey explicitly asking players for their thoughts and opinions on what they like and dislike about the game's 2010 expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

David Harbour To Star In Gran Turismo Movie

David Harbour, who portrays Jim Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things, is reportedly set to star in Sony's movie adaptation of the Gran Turismo racing game series. Deadline was the first to report. It's not yet known what role Harbour will be taking on in the film, which Neill Blomkamp (District...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Anyone's Diary

Sign In to follow. Follow Anyone's Diary, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2

Sign In to follow. Follow Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Weird West Update 1.04 Adds Alternative Aiming and Permadeath

Weird West's latest patch released on September 12, 2022 and adding an alternate aiming system, a permadeath mode, and some smaller fixes and additions. The alternative aiming mode is an experimental feature, which can be toggled on and off in the options at any time. Though the default aiming works in a classic twin-stick shooter model, in this mode the camera controls are preserved while aiming.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Savage Avengers #5 - We Are Legend

Conan is dead. Long live Conan of Cimmeria. But with Thulsa Doom and the Cult of Set ready to accomplish their ultimate plan, the Savage Avengers might not have time to mourn. Can Marvel's deadliest heroes dig deep within themselves to save the past, present and future or will Deathlok's journey across the timestream have been for nothing?
COMICS
Gamespot

Enclosure 3-D

Sign In to follow. Follow Enclosure 3-D, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy