Gamespot
Kirby's Return To Dream Land Remake Is Coming To Nintendo Switch
To celebrate Kirby's 30th anniversary, Nintendo has announced a remake of Kirby's Return to Dream Land is on its way. Titled Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the GameCube classic is slated to hit Switch February 24, 2023. In addition to all of the game's fan favorite copy abilities returning,...
Gamespot
Sony Shares First Look At PlayStation Stars Digital Collectibles, No Mention Of NFTs
Shown during the September State of Play, PlayStation has revealed the first look at what some of the digital rewards are going to be for its upcoming PlayStation Stars, an upcoming loyalty program that will let players earn rewards for completing activities. One type of reward will be digital collectibles,...
Gamespot
PlayStation Reveals Synduality, A Post-Apocalyptic Mecha Game
Mechs, an AI waifu, and a post-apocalyptic world come together to create Synduality, the next title from Bandai Namco. Revealed at September 13's PlayStation State of Play, the upcoming game is slated to release in 2023. The reveal trailer begins with a quote from renowned science fiction author Arthur C....
Gamespot
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - Everything We Know
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Assuming Nintendo doesn't have another delay up its sleeves, we're now less than a year out from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (a game many informally referred to as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2). While we now have a name, a couple short trailers, and release date, not much is known about the game's plot or its relation to the larger Legend of Zelda timeline--though we do have a lot of speculation.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok Gets A Story Trailer, DualSense Controller | GameSpot News
The first limited edition DualSense controller, our first hands-on with PSVR 2, and more Yakuza games than you can shake a stick at. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Alongside a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok during PlayStations recent State of Play also came the reveal of a branded DualSense controller. Featuring an icy white and blue style inspired by Midgard along with images of a bear (Kratos) and a wolf (Atreus).
Gamespot
Assassin’s Creed: 10 Things You Never Knew
Stu here to break down the secrets and real life histories behind the first Assassin's Creed. Assassin’s Creed defined what the open world genre would look like for Ubisoft during the last 3 console generations. The series itself has gone through award winning highs, lows that have made it a divisive series throughout the gaming industry, and a reinvention that flipped the formula in a fascinating way. It’s been enthralling to go back to 2007 and see where the series has come from, along with the thought and principle that went into its world and story. With the new entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, newly announced; an emphasis on a “back to basics” mentality from Ubisoft will be interesting to see how they execute it within the framework of how different Assassin’s Creed looks and feels today from its inception.
Gamespot
How WoW: Dragonflight's Dragons Are Pushing Blizzard's MMO Into The Modern Era
Dragons have always played an important role in World of Warcraft, and after largely being pushed to the sidelines in more recent expansions, Dragonflight is set to bring back some of the MMORPG's most iconic draconic characters in a big way. And although it does feel like a nostalgic throwback in some ways, Dragonflight, more so than any other WoW expansion in recent history, feels distinctly modern.
Gamespot
Deathloop Ads On Xbox Suggest A Launch Is Finally Coming
Following a year-long exclusivity period on PlayStation 5, it seems that Arkane's time-bending shooter Deathloop is heading to Xbox. Ads for the Bethesda-published title have started appearing on the Xbox Dashboard, according to several users on Reddit who have been served them. The title results in an error screen when selected, but the existence of the ad and the preorder text suggests that an official announcement isn't far off. It makes sense, too, given that the game's release anniversary is this month.
Gamespot
Yakuza 8 Is Now Like A Dragon 8, Coming To PC And Console In 2024
Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku has officially revealed Like a Dragon 8, the next game in its long-running series that will drop its Yakuza title. During the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Summit livestream, executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama announced the game and showed off the first teaser trailer, which reunites Yakuza: Like a Dragon's protagonist Ichiban Kasuga with Yakuza 1-6 hero Kiryu Kazuma.
Gamespot
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27 - Havoc at the Accretion Disco, Part One
Desperate for credits, T'onga and the bounty hunters take a dangerous job for the Pykes. But is Tasu Leech ready to take on...the Kanjiklub?. And Valance makes a decision that will change everything...
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. However, there is still more drama ahead as PlayStation announced in late August that it would be hiking up the price of its consoles.While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc...
Gamespot
WoW: Cataclysm Classic Survey From Blizzard Is Asking Fans What They Want Changed
World of Warcraft Classic, which started with the "vanilla" version of Blizzard's MMO in 2019 and has progressed to the upcoming Wrath of the Lich King expansion, could continue on to the Cataclysm version of the game in the future, with a new Blizzard survey explicitly asking players for their thoughts and opinions on what they like and dislike about the game's 2010 expansion.
Gamespot
Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Remake Coming To Switch As The Next Story Of Seasons Game
If you've been longing to return to the tranquil land of Forgotten Valley, it's time to pack your bags--Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is getting the remake treatment. Announced during September 13's Nintendo Direct, the classic GameCube game is coming to Switch under a new name: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
Gamespot
David Harbour To Star In Gran Turismo Movie
David Harbour, who portrays Jim Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things, is reportedly set to star in Sony's movie adaptation of the Gran Turismo racing game series. Deadline was the first to report. It's not yet known what role Harbour will be taking on in the film, which Neill Blomkamp (District...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Weird West Update 1.04 Adds Alternative Aiming and Permadeath
Weird West's latest patch released on September 12, 2022 and adding an alternate aiming system, a permadeath mode, and some smaller fixes and additions. The alternative aiming mode is an experimental feature, which can be toggled on and off in the options at any time. Though the default aiming works in a classic twin-stick shooter model, in this mode the camera controls are preserved while aiming.
Gamespot
Warframe | Official Prime Resurgence Return Trailer
Prime Resurgence returns, Tenno! Starting September 14, add new Prime Warframes, Weapons, Accessories and more to your Arsenal with the improved program.
Gamespot
Savage Avengers #5 - We Are Legend
Conan is dead. Long live Conan of Cimmeria. But with Thulsa Doom and the Cult of Set ready to accomplish their ultimate plan, the Savage Avengers might not have time to mourn. Can Marvel's deadliest heroes dig deep within themselves to save the past, present and future or will Deathlok's journey across the timestream have been for nothing?
Gamespot
