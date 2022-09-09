Read full article on original website
Look: Urban Meyer Reacts To What He's Seen From Alabama
Since Nick Saban has been at Alabama, and particularly in the last few years, we're used to the Crimson Tide churning out superstar wide receivers. Through the first two games of the 2022 season, we've seen flashes from Alabama's current crop of wideouts, but no true standouts have emerged. Urban...
Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games
The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
