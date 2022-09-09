Read full article on original website
The following is a press release from Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services via Facebook:. As hunting season roles around and we all want to go out and enjoy our county, this is a reminder that Cascade County remains under STAGE ONE FIRE RESTRICTIONS. Please see the press release below. STAY FIRE WISE CASCADE COUNTY!
