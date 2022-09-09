Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident, his spokesperson said, but only suffered minor injuries.Mr Zelensky had returned to Kyiv after travelling to visit a newly captured city in the northeast province of Kharkiv when the accident took place, and was later seen by a doctor, spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov wrote on social media. “The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said. The cause of the accident is being investigated. The Ukrainian president travelled to Izyum earlier on Wednesday to attend a flag-raising ceremony. The now devastated city was used...

