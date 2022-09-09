Read full article on original website
The ‘60-Day’ Rule Doesn’t Exist. It’s Time to Charge Trump Now.
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice need to discard the so-called “60-Day Rule” that supposedly would forbid bringing potential criminal charges against former President Donald Trump within 60-days of the upcoming midterms.To start with, Garland and the DOJ need to tell the American public that no such rule exists. That’s right – the rule doesn’t exist. It’s the DOJ’s equivalent of an urban myth. No actual law or written policy at the DOJ mentions anything about doing anything within 60-days of anything vis a vis criminal charges, involving elections.This is no secret. Commentators including Just Security, Lawfare,...
Exclusive: Mark Meadows complied with DOJ subpoena in January 6 probe
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena from the Justice Department's investigation into events surrounding January 6, 2021, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, making him the highest-ranking Trump official known to have responded to a subpoena in the federal investigation.
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia's setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a "new era" in international relations.
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
Ukraine war – live: Zelensky hurt in car accident after visiting newly liberated city
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident, his spokesperson said, but only suffered minor injuries.Mr Zelensky had returned to Kyiv after travelling to visit a newly captured city in the northeast province of Kharkiv when the accident took place, and was later seen by a doctor, spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov wrote on social media. “The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said. The cause of the accident is being investigated. The Ukrainian president travelled to Izyum earlier on Wednesday to attend a flag-raising ceremony. The now devastated city was used...
US Senate takes first step to direct military aid to Taiwan
A Senate committee took the first step Wednesday toward the United States directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan and making ties more official, ramping up support following soaring tensions with Beijing. The United States for decades has sold weapons to Taiwan but the new legislation will go further by providing US security assistance of $4.5 billion over four years, a step sure to infuriate Beijing.
