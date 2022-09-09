London-based YMC has linked with Barbour for a motorcycle-inspired offering of military and workwear wax jackets, fleeces and casuals, tees, trousers and accessories. Drawing on military and workwear garments of the early ‘50s, the Fall/Winter 2022 line up is divided into three categories: outerwear, clothing, and accessories. For the collaboration, the pair have introduced three versatile jackets in black “Charcoal Snake Print” and “Sand”, the first of which, dubbed The Barbour International x YMC Oversized Rider Wax Jacket, arrives with a detachable hood, bellow pockets and an interactive quilted liner, while the second is made up of a shaped corduroy collar and 6oz waxed cotton outer. Finally, inspired by Barbour International’s motorcycling heritage, the B.Intl x YMC Dirt Gang Casual Jacket has classic stud front fastenings as well as a shaped collar, and is crafted in a relaxed fit for everyday wear.

