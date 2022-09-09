Read full article on original website
YMC Links With Barbour International For Debut Motorcycle-Inspired Collab
London-based YMC has linked with Barbour for a motorcycle-inspired offering of military and workwear wax jackets, fleeces and casuals, tees, trousers and accessories. Drawing on military and workwear garments of the early ‘50s, the Fall/Winter 2022 line up is divided into three categories: outerwear, clothing, and accessories. For the collaboration, the pair have introduced three versatile jackets in black “Charcoal Snake Print” and “Sand”, the first of which, dubbed The Barbour International x YMC Oversized Rider Wax Jacket, arrives with a detachable hood, bellow pockets and an interactive quilted liner, while the second is made up of a shaped corduroy collar and 6oz waxed cotton outer. Finally, inspired by Barbour International’s motorcycling heritage, the B.Intl x YMC Dirt Gang Casual Jacket has classic stud front fastenings as well as a shaped collar, and is crafted in a relaxed fit for everyday wear.
Balenciaga and Sky High Farm Workwear Partner on Charity Collection
For the final entry in its two-year series of charity-focused collaborations, Sky High Farm Workwear has enlisted Balenciaga for a collection of customized archival pieces. Proceeds from the sales of the collection, which includes two reversible silhouettes in vintage black and stonewash white colorways, will be put toward the independent 501(C)(3) Sky High Farm. The New York-based nonprofit, founded over a decade ago by Dan Colen, focuses on the promotion and support of regenerative farming methods while pushing for best practices with regards to the various infrastructures involved with self-sustaining (and health-conscious) food growth.
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’
Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
Carhartt WIP Unleashes Gym-Ready Collaboration With New Balance
Reuniting for Fall/Winter 2022, and building on the duo’s debut link up earlier this year, Carhartt WIP has once again teamed up with New Balance for a new fully fledged capsule collection—complete with a collaborative 990v1. Initially teased by Carhartt WIP founder Edwin Faeh, the collection draws on...
Here’s How Much Khaby Lame Is Able to Earn Per Post as TikTok’s Most-Followed Creator
Khabane “Khaby” Lame recently became the most-followed person on TikTok, now boasting 149.5 million. fans and 2.4 billion likes on the platform, but he’s already thinking about his next move. In a profile for Fortune, Lame, 22, revealed he has dedicated a great deal of time toward...
Knucks Recruits Kwengface For Suprise Drop “Lucious”
We’re still reeling from Knucks’ stunning Alpha Place project, and the shockwaves it sent through the scene this summer, but there’s no time for any of that because the West London rhymer is already back with a fresh hit for us. “Lucious” dropped on Friday and it sees him team up with Kwengface for a rare take on drill.
The North Face and Gucci Launch Chapter 3 of Ongoing Collaboration
The North Face and Gucci have unveiled Chapter 3, the latest installment in the ongoing collaboration between the two iconic fashion brands. Consisting of a colorful remix of some of the North Face’s most iconic pieces—including the Sierra Parka and the Mountain Parka—the new items are now available through Gucci’s website and stores. Many are perfect for the colder months, tapping into North Face’s speciality for sturdy outerwear.
Movies to Watch This Fall: ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Black Adam’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and More
September has been a slow month at the box office but don’t expect the same for the rest of the fall months. After a big summer filled with blockbusters, and as temperatures cool down, fans will travel back to Wakanda, catch The Rock join the DC Universe, and finally see why Ana De Armas’ upcoming film received an NC-17 rating.
‘Euphoria’ Actor Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in A24 and Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Starring Cailee Spaeny
Jacob Elordi of Euphoria will soon be seen on the big screen in the role of Elvis Presley. As first reported by Deadline, Sofia Coppola (On the Rocks, Lost in Translation) is set to direct the A24-distributed Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny in the title role. The film is based on the real-life Priscilla’s 1985 book Elvis and Me, with Coppola having also handled script adaptation duties.
Billionaire Boys Club EU Taps Brixton Native Shaun Sky For Fall 2022 Campaign
Billionaire Boys Club EU has just dropped the first instalment of its Fall 2022 collection, with an accompanying lookbook starring Brixton-based rapper Shaun Sky. Known for his creative expression and close ties to the label, the south Londoner has been making steady moves since his debut project, Still Thinking, in 2018. With a father being heavily involved in sound system culture and mother being part of a girl group, the multifaceted creative’s effortless sound is akin to his style, which draws on his own love for hip-hop and grime.
How One Small Business Is Using Canva To Bring Its Vision To Life
Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way. That’s exactly what couple Alfonso and Jamila Wright are doing with their Bed Stuy-based business, Brooklyn Tea. What started in 2019 as a Tea Room in the heart of Bed Stuy, has blossomed into a global brand. As it stands in 2022, they boast their own teas, merchandise, events, and most recently, have expanded their locations beyond Brooklyn with a tearoom in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kanye West and Drake Lead BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Nominations
The nominations for the BET Hip Hop Awards have been revealed, and Kanye West and his former rival Drake lead with 10 and 14 nominations, respectively. The awards show will return for its 17th annual edition on October 4, with host Fat Joe. It’s a tightly contested show this year, and Drake leads with a total of 14 nods. Kanye isn’t far behind with 10 nods, including for Hip Hop Artist of the Year, while Kendrick Lamar has also garnered nine nominations in total. Other top nominees this year include Future with eight nods, and Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole with six each.
Jean-Luc Godard, Hugely Influential French New Wave Director, Dead at 91
Cinema has lost one of its most cherished and influential voices. Tuesday, per a report from Reuters, the long-celebrated director Jean-Luc Godard died at age 91. In a statement shared with multiple French outlets, the director’s partner, Anne-Marie Mieville, said he “died peacefully at home” and was “surrounded by loved ones.” Initial reports also said there were no plans for a formal ceremony, adding that Godard is instead expected to be cremated.
‘Squid Game’ Creator Responds to ‘Concerns’ Surrounding Netflix’s Reality Series Spin-Off
Squid Game was victorious at Monday’s 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, as Netflix’s hit 2021 series took home six awards, including actor Lee Jung-jae winning outstanding lead actor in a drama series and director Hwang Dong-hyuk taking the award for top director. While speaking to reporters after the...
Kanye West Says He Wants to Move on From Gap Deal: ‘They My New Baby Mamas’
After publicly expressing his frustrations over the current state of his relationships with Gap and Adidas, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has vowed in a new interview that he will next be going the independent route, free from the constraint of “companies standing in between me and the audience.”
‘Rap Sh!t’ Gets Season 2 Renewal at HBO Max
HBO Max wants more of that Rap Sh!t. Variety reports the comedy series, created and executive produced by Issa Rae, has been picked up for Season 2. “We’re so happy to play in the world of ‘Rap Sh!t’ for another season with this incredibly talented team,” Rae said in a statement.
