ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 1612

Bill Threehundred
5d ago

not condoning anything he's been convicted of but let's get 4real now. there doing this man dirty. takn his prison money now. like let's b 4real. where they takn epsteins money or weinsteins money etc etc. this is getting ridiculous wit Kelly now

Reply(212)
846
Anita Nelson
5d ago

Why don't the judicial system give my man a break. He screwed up and he is doing his time. But it seems like the law is trying to twist him in the ground, How do we not know that his family or fans put the money in his account. You have sold his house cars,

Reply(78)
194
Eric Fitzpatrick
5d ago

What's Kelly's info, I want to send him some pocket change for the next few months, but his lawyers need to first fight for him to be able to keep it?

Reply(24)
92
Related
RadarOnline

R. Kelly’s Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Accuses Singer’s Lawyer Of Pressuring Her Not To Keep Singer’s Unborn Child

R. Kelly’s fiancée Joycelyn Savage has fired back at the singer’s lawyer after they tried to shut down her pregnancy announcement, Radar has learned. The 26-year-old girlfriend said she is very much pregnant despite Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean denying the news. Savage told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m very excited.”As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Savage released a short memoir, Love and Joy of Robert. In the book, she talked about the years she spent with Kelly before he was locked up.Savage then dropped the bombshell that she was pregnant with Kelly’s child. The announcement confused many who pointed out Kelly...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial

R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Prison Inmate Account#The Bureau Of Prisons#Mcc Chicago#The Clerk Of Court
The Independent

Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say

Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
RadarOnline

Key Witness In R. Kelly's Chicago Trial Picked Up By Agents Before Court After Saying She Didn't Want To Return To Stand

A key witness in R. Kelly’s Chicago trial had to be picked up by agents to ensure she showed up for day two of her testimony, Radar has learned. On Thursday, Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Van Allen took the stand for a grueling day of questions and cross-examination. The day ended before Van Allen could finish being grilled. As she left the court, she told prosecutors that she didn’t want to return for a second day.As a result, a plan was put into place to have agents pick up Van Allen ahead of the trial on Friday to make sure she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: 'I Know People Have a Bunch of Questions'

Tiffany Haddish's lawyer called the accusations "bogus claims" and said the actress "would not be shaken down" Tiffany Haddish is speaking out after being accused of molestation. Last Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe sued Haddish, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, in California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County on behalf of herself and a minor identified as John Doe, her younger brother. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jane alleged that Haddish "groomed" the plaintiffs, leaving them "traumatized for life." The plaintiff claimed that Haddish was a "longtime family friend"...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy