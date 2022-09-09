ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

Lawyer charged with assault after slap outside of courthouse

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DERBY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut attorney is accused of slapping another lawyer during an argument outside a courthouse.

Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace.

News 12 Connecticut posted a video of the incident on its website. It shows Serafinowicz arguing with another attorney just outside the Derby Superior Court building before slapping the man across the face and walking away.

Serafinowicz was arrested by Derby police shortly after the incident.

Serafinowicz did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment Friday, but he sent a statement to News 12 accusing the other attorney of “trying to destroy his career and reputation.”

Serafinowicz’s law license was suspended in 2014 for 120 days for remarks he made critical of a judge. He also was suspended for 10 days in 2017 after he sent letters and emails to several forensic boards questioning the character of a forensic psychologist.

Serafinowicz is free on a promise to appear in court.

