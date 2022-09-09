ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

ME Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gimme 5

16-22-23-25-30

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)

Lucky For Life

08-16-23-34-42, Lucky Ball: 17

(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $231,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

Pick 3 Evening

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

Pick 4 Day

4-9-3-4

(four, nine, three, four)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-4-6

(seven, seven, four, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000

World Poker Tour

3C-9C-9D-3H-10H

(3C, 9C, 9D, 3H, 10H)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Lifestyle
State
Maine State
City
Concord, NH
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 01-02-04-13-21-23-26-27-37-46-47-52-53-55-60-62-70-72-75-79, BE: 55. (one, two, four, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-nine; BE: fifty-five)
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

York wins Democratic primary for Delaware auditor

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during the campaign. York previously served as one of three of Delaware’s Democratic presidential electors in 2016. She will now face Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer, in the November general election. York said voters opted for “competence and clarity and leadership,” but acknowledged that McGuiness’ legal troubles played a significant role in the campaign. “It had to, because this was historic for the state of Delaware,” she said. “I think the voters felt a certain way about that.”
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Likely vote over Louisiana project caught in abortion debate

BATON ROUGE (AP) — As the political tug-of-war over enforcing Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban continues between Republicans at the Capitol and Democratic leaders in the state’s most populous city, the state Bond Commission is likely to vote Thursday on whether or not to continue withholding financing approval for a vital New Orleans area power plant project.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Judge to hear arguments on transgender birth certificate law

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge will hear arguments Thursday in the latest legal wrangling between the state of Montana and the ACLU over efforts to prevent people from changing their sex designation on their birth certificate. The ACLU of Montana is asking District Court Judge Michael Moses to clarify his April ruling temporarily blocking a 2021 law that required transgender people to undergo surgery and obtain a court order before changing their birth certificate. The law’s requirement for a “surgical procedure” was unconstitutionally vague because it did not say what kind of surgery was required, Moses said in his April ruling. He told the state to go back to using a previous rule stating that people wanting to change their birth certificate in Montana needed only to provide an affidavit to the state health department. Since that ruling, however, the state health department issued a new rule banning anyone from changing their sex on their birth certificate unless it was incorrect due to a clerical error. The ACLU argues that new rule violates the previous court order.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Bail revoked for Harmony Montgomery's stepmom

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 will remain jailed following her arrest Friday after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing. A judge on Tuesday granted the state’s motion to revoke bail for Kayla Montgomery, 32, who was arrested Friday at a home in Manchester. An arrest warrant was issued for her Thursday after she did not show up at a hearing on charges against her, including that she lied to state health officials about having Harmony Montgomery in her care. Kayla Montgomery had pleaded not guilty and was out on bail. Her attorney did not object to the revocation of bail with the understanding that they may come back in the future with a request to modify bail. Investigators said last month that they believe Harmony was killed in Manchester in December 2019. Her case has prompted widespread outpouring of support, including vigils and social media sites.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Associated Press

Ten injured in partial barn collapse in South Dakota

SUMMIT, S.D. (AP) — Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured ten workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were injured and taken by ambulance for medical care in Watertown, Milbank, Webster and Ortonville. Their conditions were not released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol was among agencies responding to the accident.
SUMMIT, SD
The Associated Press

State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is “very likely” the method could be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set for Sept. 22, if the judge blocks the use of lethal injection. Houts said the protocol “is there,” but said the final decision on when to use the new...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release. Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and in Wytheville, Virginia. Four of the physicians each pleaded guilty in federal court in Charleston to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, the statement said.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy