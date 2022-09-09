ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gimme 5
16-22-23-25-30
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)
Lucky For Life
08-16-23-34-42, Lucky Ball: 17
(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $231,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
Pick 3 Evening
6-1-3
(six, one, three)
Pick 4 Day
4-9-3-4
(four, nine, three, four)
Pick 4 Evening
7-7-4-6
(seven, seven, four, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
World Poker Tour
3C-9C-9D-3H-10H
(3C, 9C, 9D, 3H, 10H)
