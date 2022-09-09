ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

NH Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gimme 5

16-22-23-25-30

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)

Lucky For Life

08-16-23-34-42, Lucky Ball: 17

(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $231,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

Pick 3 Evening

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

Pick 4 Day

4-9-3-4

(four, nine, three, four)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-4-6

(seven, seven, four, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Nh Lottery
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 01-02-04-13-21-23-26-27-37-46-47-52-53-55-60-62-70-72-75-79, BE: 55. (one, two, four, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-nine; BE: fifty-five)
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

York wins Democratic primary for Delaware auditor

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during the campaign. York previously served as one of three of Delaware’s Democratic presidential electors in 2016. She will now face Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer, in the November general election. York said voters opted for “competence and clarity and leadership,” but acknowledged that McGuiness’ legal troubles played a significant role in the campaign. “It had to, because this was historic for the state of Delaware,” she said. “I think the voters felt a certain way about that.”
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Judge to hear arguments on transgender birth certificate law

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge will hear arguments Thursday in the latest legal wrangling between the state of Montana and the ACLU over efforts to prevent people from changing their sex designation on their birth certificate. The ACLU of Montana is asking District Court Judge Michael Moses to clarify his April ruling temporarily blocking a 2021 law that required transgender people to undergo surgery and obtain a court order before changing their birth certificate. The law’s requirement for a “surgical procedure” was unconstitutionally vague because it did not say what kind of surgery was required, Moses said in his April ruling. He told the state to go back to using a previous rule stating that people wanting to change their birth certificate in Montana needed only to provide an affidavit to the state health department. Since that ruling, however, the state health department issued a new rule banning anyone from changing their sex on their birth certificate unless it was incorrect due to a clerical error. The ACLU argues that new rule violates the previous court order.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been parked at the home of Rep. Karen Bass during the burglary Saturday. Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, previously said two firearms had been stolen during the break-in. The guns were safely and securely stored when they were stolen, she said in a statement released by her campaign. Cash, electronics and other valuables were left behind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is “very likely” the method could be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set for Sept. 22, if the judge blocks the use of lethal injection. Houts said the protocol “is there,” but said the final decision on when to use the new...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing

DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing, the board said Wednesday. The pilot and a passenger aboard the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The agency said it’s supporting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and asked the public to share photos and videos of the event. Photographer Stephanie Stamos was near the banks of Horsetooth Reservoir, just west of Fort Collins, Colorado, on Sunday night preparing to take high school photos for a student when she saw the plane flying “unsteady” over the water. Stamos, 57, said she instinctively pulled up her camera and started snapping photos believing the pilot was in trouble and preparing for a crash landing. But instead of hitting the water, the plane flew toward a boat on the lake, swinging low over the craft as one of the boat riders through up their arm, the photos show.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona, the season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for several islands. Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 650 miles (1,046 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla, forecasters said. “Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system,” the agency said. At 11 p.m. EDT, the tropical storm was moving at 16 mph (26 kph) with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (85 kph), forecasters said.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy