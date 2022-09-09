I first encountered The Lord of the Rings when I was six years old. Peter Jackson’s The Fellowship of the Ring was the first movie I ever saw in theaters, and I got to stay up late to see it on opening night. The only reason I was there in the first place was because my mom read the books in the 70s and they had literally changed her life, so when she found out that there were going to be live-action adaptations of the Trilogy, she was determined to go to see them for herself. She was, I think, pleasantly surprised and somewhat impressed, but my six-year-old self was utterly enthralled. The meticulous world building and expansive landscapes began to open up the “Secondary Reality” that Tolkien had created in his books, and for the next two years, I couldn’t wait until we would get to go back to the theater to see what would happen next.

