What Is Halbrand’s Heritage and Where Is He From in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.Viewers of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power learned quite a bit about the mysterious character Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) in Episode 3. This is an original character created for the show, so there are no mentions of him in J. R. R. Tolkien’s appendices from The Lord of the Rings that this show is heavily based on. There is, however, a lot of information we can infer about Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) newfound companion based on the events that take place in the region he’s from. The secrets we learned about his heritage this week may also hint at a darker tragic future for this charming warrior.
How Accurate Is 'The Rings of Power' From a Tolkien Book Fan
I first encountered The Lord of the Rings when I was six years old. Peter Jackson’s The Fellowship of the Ring was the first movie I ever saw in theaters, and I got to stay up late to see it on opening night. The only reason I was there in the first place was because my mom read the books in the 70s and they had literally changed her life, so when she found out that there were going to be live-action adaptations of the Trilogy, she was determined to go to see them for herself. She was, I think, pleasantly surprised and somewhat impressed, but my six-year-old self was utterly enthralled. The meticulous world building and expansive landscapes began to open up the “Secondary Reality” that Tolkien had created in his books, and for the next two years, I couldn’t wait until we would get to go back to the theater to see what would happen next.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Who is Elrond's Brother Elros?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Episodes 1-3.Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally introduced audiences to the island kingdom of Númenor: a place that, like so much else in Tolkien’s invented world, has a rich and layered story of art, artifact, and history. Of the many new characters strewn throughout the episode, some of the more obscure were the multiple references to the Númenorean noble known as “Elros," referenced by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen). So who is this Elros?
From 'The Wire' to 'Game of Thrones': 9 TV Characters We Wish Hadn't Left Their Shows So Soon
It's a sad fact of TV watching that your favorite character may not be there for a show's entire run. Like people in real life, TV characters are mortal, and their demises can lead to higher stakes and more drama for the show they leave behind. Sometimes, they get off lighter and will be written out of the show in a way that spares them their lives. But in this instance, the result is the same for the viewer: a character they may like has vanished from the TV show they once belonged to, and storylines continue without them, for better or worse.
'A Friend of the Family' Trailer: McKenna Grace Stars in Limited Series Based on Horrifying True Story
During tonight’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus star and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy took to the stage to present the trailer for an upcoming Peacock limited series. Based on a terrifying true story, A Friend of the Family has Lacy as the title character and centers around a girl that was kidnapped and abused several times by a man who no one suspected. The series is set to premiere in early October.
How to Watch ‘War of the Worlds’ Season 3
After two successful seasons, the highly acclaimed sci-fi series, War of the Worlds, is returning this fall. A re-imagination of the eponymous classic, the series is set in contemporary Britain and France but builds on the same premise. The series is created and written by Howard Overman, who is best known for his earlier projects like the BAFTA-winning series, Misfits.
Zendaya Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series | Emmys 2022
Zendaya has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in Euphoria. In a category filled with talent, Zendaya beat out Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
Jennifer Tilly Is Counting Down the Days Until 'Chucky' Season 2 in New Image
Jennifer Tilly is hitting us with another bombshell look as she, like many of us, is counting down the days until the premiere of the second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky. In a photo shared to the actress’ Twitter account, Tilly strikes a sultry pose while decked out in an outfit straight from Tiffany Valentine’s — or her own — closet.
'Stargirl' Season 3: Why Joel McHale's Return as Starman Elevates the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Stargirl.Season 3 of the CW's Arrowverse-adjacent ensemble supe saga Stargirl has not only expanded the scope of the JSA but also followed through on the long-teased, full-time addition of Sylvester Pemberton, otherwise known as Starman, played by Joel McHale. Though there is initially a mutual warm welcome to the Dugan-Whitmore home, things start to turn sour when Sylvester begins to seek revenge on former members of the ISA. This, coupled with Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson)’s immense respect for Sylvester, creates a new set of thematic layers that elevates Stargirl's continually evolving analysis of the definition of “good” and “evil.”
‘Brother,’ ‘Black Ice’ Producers to Fasttrack Basketball-Themed Crime Drama Series ‘The Count’ This Fall (EXCLUSIVE)
Stoked by raves and strong receptions to their world-premiering Toronto festival films, “Brother” producers Damon D’Oliveira and Clement Virgo, “Black Ice” producer Vinay Virmani, and “Alice, Darling” producer Noah Segal are warming up a new basketball-themed crime series, “The Count,” for this fall’s marketplace, Variety has learned. A modern spin on French author Alexandre Dumas’ classic 19th-century novel of wrongful imprisonment “The Count of Monte Cristo,” the TV drama will bounce between Toronto’s basketball milieu and Haiti’s cultural mélange as it follows the transformation of a Haitian basketball player facing a life sentence for murder into to justice-seeking saboteur. D’Oliveira and Virgo...
'Halo' Season 2 Begins Filming
Master Chief has returned to set. Paramount+ announced that their hit action-drama Halo, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, has begun filming after a successful first outing on the streamer. Production is currently taking place in Iceland with additional filming scheduled to take place later this year in Budapest, Hungary.
The TV Fantasy Boom Offers Opportunities for Diversity and Expansive Storytelling
Fantasy is currently experiencing a major boom in the television format. Just a few years after the phenomenon that was HBO's Game of Thrones ended after nearly a decade of airing, many new streaming services started developing their own fantasy epics for television, all fighting to hopefully capture the momentum of that series for their own. To have their own Game of Thrones. What we have learned so far is that there was no use fighting, there is room for all these shows. Fantasy is an incredibly broad genre, there is a piece of it for all viewers.
Bring Back Trailer Narrator Guy!
For years, there was an unmistakable fixture in movie trailers. No matter what genre the film inhabited, its trailer was bound to be accompanied by a voice-over. Typically done by a male voice actor with a deep gravelly voice (though variations, such as a softer voice used for family-friendly features, existed), these voice-overs were an easy way to immediately suggest importance and gravitas to whatever motion picture was getting pushed, By the late 2000s, the movie trailer narrator had largely vanished and in the modern world, only trailers meant to work as throwbacks to the marketing of earlier eras, such as the teaser for Strange World, employ them. That scarcity, though, doesn’t mean the world doesn’t need movie trailer narrators more than ever!
Why ‘Gilmore Girls’ Resonates More During the Fall
Consensus shared amongst many fans of media from the early to mid-aughts, and certainly ones who color themselves as fanatics of a certain fast-paced, quick-witted, pop culture-laced dialogue found in the cozy small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut dictates that Gilmore Girls just hits different, and for some better, in the fall.
'The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist' Trailer Shows the Other Side of the Notorious Scandal
If you were a budding true crime fan in 2008 and 2009, then you were most likely following one of the craziest scandals of the decade which affectionately became known as “The Bling Ring.” Although Hollywood has gotten their hands on the story, with Sofia Coppola helming the masterpiece that was 2013’s The Bling Ring which boasted an all star lineup of Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and Claire Julien, a new Netflix series promises to tell the story like we’ve never heard it before - from the side of the convicted thieves. The streamer’s upcoming docuseries, titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will hit the platform on September 21, and a trailer released today promises that it will absolutely deliver.
'The Sandman': How John Dee Serves as an Allusion to Shakespeare’s Macbeth
Great writers never take the work of their predecessors with a grain of salt. And there is a very good reason for that. The worth of contemporary writers, those that genuinely deserve critical attention, is determined in relation to the standards of the canon. Neil Gaiman not only drives inspiration from ancient tales, legends, and lore for one of his most celebrated, now Netflix-adapted works, The Sandman, but also pays tribute to the pinnacle of literature, William Shakespeare, on various occasions.
‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Discusses Releasing His 4-Hour Cut
There have been murmurs about a "4-Hour Cut" of Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis since the director revealed the existence of a longer version back in June 2022. Fans of the Austin Butler-starring film have been wondering if there was a possibility of ever seeing this extended version of the film. Now, in a new interview, Luhrmann has commented on the possiblity of that version of the film seeing the light of day.
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 4's Play Scene Shows How Out-of-Touch the Targaryens Really Are
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of House of the Dragon.Even though HBO’s House of the Dragon is one of the most expensive television shows ever made, the Game of Thrones prequel series hasn’t overwhelmed viewers with non-stop action. We didn’t get our first glimpse of large-scale combat until the epic standoff between Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and the “Crabfeeder” (Daniel Scott-Smith) in last week’s “Second of His Name.” This week’s episode, “King of the Narrow Sea,” featured no major set pieces. It primarily told the story of how Daemon begins a complicated relationship with his niece, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).
