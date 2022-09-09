Early Sunday morning, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired. They responded and located the suspect, who took off running. Officers caught and detained the suspect as well as the suspect firearm. The arrested subject was Vincente Young of Cape Girardeau. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Young with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO