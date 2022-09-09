ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau

Early Sunday morning, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired. They responded and located the suspect, who took off running. Officers caught and detained the suspect as well as the suspect firearm. The arrested subject was Vincente Young of Cape Girardeau. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Young with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff police investigating shooting outside apartment complex

A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Paducah police investigate theft of motorcycle, handgun

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun from the 200 block of Clark Street. A man told police he came outside to go to lunch on Tuesday and discovered his black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kentucky license #7302, had been taken.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary

Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City. Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes. Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street

Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff: woman shot at apartment complex, suspects sought

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau. Graves...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

$5K reward offered in burglary investigation

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County. According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, the reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who took part in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or before May 12, 2022.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Grand Rivers man faces drug charges after meth found during traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) -A Grand Rivers man faces charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Roy W. Hayes, 60 of Grand Rivers faces careless driving, improper or no turn signal, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) charges.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Superway owner, employee charged in connection to EBT scheme, police say

PADUCAH, KY — Two Paducah men have been charged in relation to an Electronic Benefit Transfer scheme after a lengthy investigation, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, 55-year-old Majed Almanha and 31-year-old Yazan Alajous were purchasing EBT cards from individuals for half of their worth. Then, Almanha used the total amount of the cards to purchase over $27,000 of merchandise to sell in his Superway stores.
PADUCAH, KY

