Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying driver in burglary investigation
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the driver in a burglary investigation in Dudley. A $5000 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for or participating in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or prior to May 12.
wpsdlocal6.com
Grand jury indicts west Kentucky fire chief accused of stealing from fire department
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A grand jury in Ballard County, Kentucky, has indicted a fire chief on a charge of theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly used fire department money to pay his personal phone bill. An indictment filed Sept. 2 shows that Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau
A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Missouri Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the Bill Emerson...
kzimksim.com
Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau
Early Sunday morning, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired. They responded and located the suspect, who took off running. Officers caught and detained the suspect as well as the suspect firearm. The arrested subject was Vincente Young of Cape Girardeau. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Young with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating shooting outside apartment complex
A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation...
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was...
kbsi23.com
Paducah police investigate theft of motorcycle, handgun
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun from the 200 block of Clark Street. A man told police he came outside to go to lunch on Tuesday and discovered his black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kentucky license #7302, had been taken.
KFVS12
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Caruthersville arson, burglary investigation
A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation...
KFVS12
Crash involving school bus in Carbondale sends one person to hospital
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carbondale involving a Vienna High School school bus resulted in a man being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the report around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to a release, James...
kbsi23.com
Hickman County man charged with terroristic threatening after threat against school staff
CLINTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickman County man faces a terroristic threatening charge after Kentucky State Police say he made a threat of violence against staff at Hickman County High School on Facebook. Buster A. Thomas, 20, of Clinton faces a charge of terroristic threatening, 2nd degree. Thomas is...
thunderboltradio.com
Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary
Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City. Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes. Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street
Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff: woman shot at apartment complex, suspects sought
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau. Graves...
KFVS12
$5K reward offered in burglary investigation
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County. According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, the reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who took part in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or before May 12, 2022.
KFVS12
Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
kbsi23.com
Man accused of hitting someone with baseball bat arrested after foot chase in Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Golconda man faces charges after police say he hit someone with a metal baseball bat and stole $10 and a flashlight. Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, of Golconda faces aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/eluding police charges. Metropolis police...
kbsi23.com
Grand Rivers man faces drug charges after meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) -A Grand Rivers man faces charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Roy W. Hayes, 60 of Grand Rivers faces careless driving, improper or no turn signal, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) charges.
wpsdlocal6.com
Superway owner, employee charged in connection to EBT scheme, police say
PADUCAH, KY — Two Paducah men have been charged in relation to an Electronic Benefit Transfer scheme after a lengthy investigation, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, 55-year-old Majed Almanha and 31-year-old Yazan Alajous were purchasing EBT cards from individuals for half of their worth. Then, Almanha used the total amount of the cards to purchase over $27,000 of merchandise to sell in his Superway stores.
Comments / 2