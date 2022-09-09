ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

26-28-32-33-41

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

Cash4Life

27-36-39-48-50, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty; Cash Ball: two)

Quick Draw Midday

04-08-10-13-21-26-27-30-31-36-46-47-49-53-58-61-66-74-75-77, BE: 49

(four, eight, ten, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-seven; BE: forty-nine)

Daily Three-Midday

0-6-1, SB: 2

(zero, six, one; SB: two)

Daily Three-Evening

1-3-2, SB:

(one, three, two; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

6-7-7-4, SB: 2

(six, seven, seven, four; SB: two)

Daily Four-Evening

5-2-3-6, SB:

(five, two, three, six; SB: zero)

Quick Draw Evening

01-06-07-17-18-21-23-25-26-31-35-44-48-49-69-72-73-76-79-80, BE: 26

(one, six, seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: twenty-six)

Mega Millions

16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $231,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000

Comments / 0

