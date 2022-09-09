Read full article on original website
Festus woman hurt in crash south of Olympian Village
A Festus woman was injured Tuesday, Sept. 13, in an accident on Hwy. T at Oakvale Road south of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:50 a.m., Holly A. Pope, 48, of Festus was driving a 2020 Ford EcoSport west on the highway and an unknown driver headed east in a white box truck crossed the double yellow center line into the path of the SUV, so Pope swerved right to avoid a collision and ran off the road, striking a tree, the report said.
2 people killed in head-on crash on I-55 in Jefferson County identified
ARNOLD, Mo. — Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday night, Sept. 13 in Jefferson County. The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 55 near Highway 141. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Emilie Scott was driving...
Traffic diverted in Crawford County, Mo. due to tractor-trailer fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri. This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214. The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT...
Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation
IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation. Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14. Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene. The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department...
Man shot, killed in Jefferson County
Sheriff's deputies are looking for the shooter who killed a man in Jefferson County Tuesday night.
St. Francois County Traffic Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) A 75 year old Farmington woman, Cheryl Oberreiter, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois county Monday evening at 6:45. Highway Patrol reports show Oberreiter was driving west on Route C, at Route D. She failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and her SUV traveled across the road, ran off the west side of the highway, and crashed into a boulder. Obberreiter was taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. She was not wearing a seat belt when the accident took place.
Iron County Crash Injures Woman
(Iron County, MO) A traffic crash in Iron County Sunday evening has a woman from Annapolis suffering moderate injuries. Highway Patrol reports indicate 60 year old Laura A. Tiefenauer was driving her van south on Highway 49, a half mile north of Annapolis, at 7:20. She failed to negotiate a curve to the right and overcorrected. Tiefenauer's van ran off the left side of the highway, went down an embankment, and smashed into a tree. She was taken to Iron County Medical Center. Tiefenaeur was wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place.
Altercation between neighbors turns deadly in Festus
(Festus) An altercation between two neighbors in the Festus Garden Apartments turned deadly Tuesday night after one of the neighbors allegedly stabbed the other. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers were dispatched to 516 Briar Ride around 10:20pm. The name of the suspect has not been released pending official...
Homicide case in House Springs
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an active homicide investigation in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. Last (Tuesday) night around 8:45 PM, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch received an emergency call reporting multiple gunshots. Moments later, another call came in reporting a person had been shot. Deputies arrived minutes after the original call and found a man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was later pronounced dead.
Poplar Bluff police ask for info after woman injured in shooting
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – Poplar Bluff police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A woman was outside her apartment in the 1000 block of Kinzer Street when she saw two black males wearing masks with handguns, according to the Poplar Bluff Police Department. She told police they began shooting and struck in the abdomen.
2 persons of interest identified after man, 46, killed in House Springs
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified two persons of interest after a man was killed in House Springs Tuesday night. Investigators said Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs, died after being shot in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill around 8:45 p.m. The...
Arnold man is arrested for allegedly shooting, killing House Springs man in his own home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — An Arnold man was arrested for murder Wednesday, Sept. 14 after another man was shot and killed in his own home less than 24 hours earlier. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, several people called 911 at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 to report shots fired on Mockingbird Hill. Moments later, a call came in reporting someone had been shot.
Ironton Woman Charged with Kidnapping
(Ironton, MO) Officials with the Iron County Sheriff's Department are releasing information concerning a mother from Ironton, Shanomi Harmon, who is now in custody after being wanted on charges of child abuse and neglect. According to a facebook post from the department authorities captured Harmon, who had run off with a child Monday, at the Iowa border Monday night about 11:30. The child was found safe and other children were taken from the home in Ironton as well. The Casenet website shows Harmon has been charged with kidnapping in the 1st degree. She has no court date scheduled yet.
Two De Soto women hurt in crash south of Festus
Two De Soto women were injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Montauk Drive south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:29 p.m., Robert P. Morris, 34, of Ironton was driving a 2015 Ford F150 west on Montauk Drive and reportedly failed to yield to a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shirley F. Boyer, 84, of De Soto who was headed north on the highway, and the pickup struck the Jeep. Then the Jeep overturned, the report said.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of an apartment complex. According to Poplar Bluff police, they received a call about a shooting in the 1000 block of Kinzer Street just after midnight on Tuesday, September 13. When they arrived on scene, officers...
Man faces three charges after arrest in county, state patrol says
One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Evan D. Parsons, 29, Salem, was charged with DWI – misdemeanor, driving while suspended – first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Texas County.
Steelville man heads to trial in April for firing shots at officers
A Crawford County man will head to trial next spring for firing shots at officers during a five-hour police standoff earlier this year. Bradley Browning, of Steelville, was scheduled Monday for a three-day jury trial to begin April 19, 2023. He’s charged with assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest, along with a number of drug and weapons related charges.
Jefferson Co. man is dead after being shot in his own home in Mockingbird Hill
The shooting happened last night. Two persons of interest who knew the victim have been identified by police.
Cadet Women Injured in Crash
(Washington County, MO) Two women from Cadet, 29 year old Alecia E. Morgan and 29 year old Nichole R. Robart, are recovering from moderate injuries after they were involved in a two vehicle crash in Washington County Wednesday morning at 6:50. Highway Patrol reports show Morgan was stopped in her SUV at a stop sign on Route CC, at Highway 21, headed west. She pulled into the path of Robart's SUV as she was headed north on Highway 21. After the two vehicles crashed together Robart's SUV ran off the east side of the road and hit several trees. Morgan and Robart were taken to Mercy Hospital in Washington. They were both wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place.
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
