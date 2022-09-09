The Commons at Fort Washakie High School was the scene of a University of Wyoming Meet and Greet on September 8th with a number of UW officials on hand to talk about the relationship between Wind River and the University. Master of Ceremonies Sandy Iron Cloud opened the event by stressing how important education is for the young people of the reservation and how important it is for them to have role models from their own community.

FORT WASHAKIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO