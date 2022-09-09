Read full article on original website
Olivia Rosene Lapeyre
Olivia Rosene Lapeyre, beloved daughter of Emil P. (Milu) and Mollie Lapeyre, passed away September 8, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander. Burial will follow at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, WY.
Evangeline C’Hair
Evangeline C’Hair of Arapahoe passed away at her home on Friday, September, 9, 2022. A rosary and wake will be on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, starting at 7:00 pm at 71 Red Crow. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.
Local H.S. Bands participated in UW’s annual Band Day
Forty-four high school bands from four states gathered in Laramie this past Saturday for the annual Band Day at War Memorial Stadium for the Wyoming vs Northern Colorado football game. The massed bands joined UW’s Western Thunder Marching Band for a halftime show. States represented at Band Day included Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and California.
Gregory Matthew Armajo
Funeral services for Gregory Matthew Armajo, 32, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with a wake to follow at the Chandelle Event Center. Mr. Armajo passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Washakie Park Fire at 2,515 Acres; Now 30 percent Contained
The Washakie Park Fire burning on the Wind River Reservation has grown to 2,515 acres as of Tuesday according to the latest INCIWeb posting. • The fire west of Fort Washakie is located in remote and rugged terrain. • Current containment of the fire is at 30 percent as a...
Riverton student named “Outstanding” at UW Engineering College
Three University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Physical Sciences students recently received the WWC Engineering 2022 Paul Rechard Memorial Scholarship for their “outstanding pursuit of civil and architectural engineering or construction management degree programs.”. WWC Engineering recognizes select students annually by presenting awards and a scholarship to each...
Riverton to be one site for Civic Engagement Program by UW
The Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program at the University of Wyoming is expanding its partnership with Wyoming teachers and launching a community resilience conversations program, with three planned listening sessions later this month. The Wallop K-12 program has added new content focused on Wyoming’s energy and extractive industries for the...
UW’s Meet and Greet Celebrated Reservation Grads and Students
The Commons at Fort Washakie High School was the scene of a University of Wyoming Meet and Greet on September 8th with a number of UW officials on hand to talk about the relationship between Wind River and the University. Master of Ceremonies Sandy Iron Cloud opened the event by stressing how important education is for the young people of the reservation and how important it is for them to have role models from their own community.
Death Notice: Garriott and Lapeyre
Orey D Garriott, 38 of Casper passed away on September 2, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 1458 17 Mile Road. Oliva R Lapeyre, 78, of Lander passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Sage West Hospital – Lander. A funeral service will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander. Burial will follow at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, WY.
Sports Update 09/13/22
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. After a...
Red Flag Warning posted Wednesday for SE Fremont County
A combination of a gusty south wind, warm temperatures and low humidity will bring critical fire weather to portions of central Wyoming this afternoon. Burning is strongly discouraged in these areas today!
Bike v. Vehicle Crash: “As Close to a True Accident as One Could Be.”
The Lander City Council met in the Council chamber for their regular meeting on Tuesday evening. The agenda was brief but filled with topics related to the recent accident in a crosswalk near Baldwin Creek Elementary School where a young girl was struck and dragged by a car, causing some permanent damage to her hand.
Sheets received Good Sportsmanship Award from WHSAA
Riverton Football Player Ty Sheets received a Good Sportsmanship Award at Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board Meeting for his performance against Powell on the road in the Wolverines first game of the season. Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said Sheets was recognized for not only his good sportsmanship, but for...
Lander Council To Update Safe Routes to School; Seek Water Grants
The Lander City Council Tuesday night will meet at 6 p.m. In light of a recent traffic crash involving a vehicle and a nine-year-old girl struck riding a bicycle on a crosswalk, the council will be asked to approve a grant application to the Safe Streets for All Program from the U.S. Department of Transportation in the amount of $3.9-million, of which the city would match 20 percent of the cost, or $780-thousand dollars.
