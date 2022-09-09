Read full article on original website
Soda City Live: LRADAC is bringing Revisiting Credence to town
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Revisiting Creedence is coming to town. They’ll be playing at the Icehouse Amphitheater for LRADAC’S Rock 4 Recovery. The concert supports programs and services of the Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, as well as provides financial assistance to people seeking recovery who are uninsured or face financial challenges that prevent them from getting treatment.
Local dealership donates two new trucks to the Salvation Army of the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local car dealership is donating two new trucks to The Salvation Army of the Midlands. JT’s Automotive Group donated two box trucks to The Salvation Army to help with their mission to help people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships. “Thank you, JT Gandolfo...
Salvation Army receives donation of trucks from JT’s Automotive Group
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army of the Midlands announced it had received a donation of two new box trucks from JT’s Automotive group. The donation will go to the support of Family Stores and help move donations across the Midlands. JT Gandolfo said of his company’s truck...
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
DSS to host Kinship Care Community Resource Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Dept. of Social Services (DSS) is hosting the Kinship Fair Wednesday. The goal of the fair is to bring together the community. nonprofits and kinship caregivers for a day of appreciation and sharing information and resources, according to officials. Kinship caregivers include grandparents,...
Soda City Live: 2022 Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands Crafter’s Association welcomes back its annual Fall Arts and Craft Market Extravaganza. For two days families will be able to enjoy the event and park for free. There will also be a craft show and silent auction with proceeds going towards the Harvest...
Therapy Place to Host 8th Annual Therapalooza
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a few weeks nonprofit pediatric therapy center, The Therapy Place, will be hosting their annual “Therapalooza” Fundraiser, the biggest of the year- to raise money for support services to help children and their families. Therapy Place to Host 3rd Annual Therapalooza by...
Soda City Live: Kinship Care Month means keeping family connections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is Kinship Care Month in South Carolina. During this month, the South Carolina Department of Social Services is celebrating grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives, and family friends who take care of young people who might, otherwise, go into foster care. Connelly-Anne Ragley is the director of...
FBI launches Midlands college mentoring program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students at Midlands colleges will soon be able to meet with FBI mentors. The FBI Columbia field office said their program is inspired by the FBI’s Beacon Project. The Beacon Project launched in Huntsville, AL in 2021 to build relationships between the FBI and underrepresented...
Opa! Columbia’s Greek Festival is back and it’s bigger and better than ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s truly one of the most popular, most highly-attended, and most delicious festivals in our state - Columbia’s Greek Festival. Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are two of the chairwomen of the massive community party. And they’re authentically Greek and know how to make the rest of us feel like part of the family.
Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival Is This Week!
Sponsored - Here is your chance to be Greek this week! The 35th Annual Greek Festival is back and fully running with authentic Greek dishes that will have you saying ‘nóstimo!’ (Delicious!). We are also excited to bring back our Greek folk dancing brought to you by our talented K-4th Grade and 5th-12th grade dance team. Dances will begin Friday evening and all-day Saturday and Sunday!
Released Orangeburg inmate weighs in on correctional officer shortage
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Administrators are addressing concerns about a shortage of correctional officers at the County Jail. Right now the jail is down 30 to 40 correctional officers from what they would normally employ. A County Administrator did not give the exact number of correctional officers but...
Soda City Live: Why ‘Make Healthy Happen’ could change your life this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You desperately want to make healthy eating choices, but you just don’t know where to start. Help is here. This Thursday, you can attend the Make Healthy Happen Columbia hosted by the Health Made Simple Community. Caroline Lewis Jones and Carol Caulk are two of...
Columbia police investigating deadly pedestrian strike on Broad River Rd
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian on Broad River Rd. Investigators said the 69-year-old man was walking across the road near the intersection of Broad River Rd and Omarest Dr. Monday evening. He was struck while the car was heading southbound on a green light.
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing. Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in...
Columbia woman charged with burglary and grand larceny
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested 23-year-old Kristen Robinson. Robinson is accused of stealing equipment from a Forest Drive car wash in July. According to officials, Robinson is charged with burglary and grand larceny. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Investigators also...
No reports of damages, injuries after shots heard near Sumter Co. elementary school
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says no damage or injuries were reported this morning after officials reported hearing gunshots near an elementary school. On Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., the Sumter School District told deputies that two or three shots were heard from behind High...
Officials say no viable threat to Sumter Co. middle school
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that there is no viable threat to Chestnut Oaks Middle School following the circulation of a Facebook post about the school. Officials say they have investigated the concerns and determined that no viable threat was made.
SC Superintendent of Education announces multi-million dollar school investments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced millions of dollars in investment into school infrastructure for multiple school districts. Spearman will be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. in Clarendon County. WIS will stream it on our digital platforms. Spearman said $38...
CPD responding to incident near Intown Suites
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic Safety Officers with the Columbia Police Department are investigating a fatality of a male pedestrian. The incident occurred at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive. Officers are asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate. The driver remained on the scene after the incident.
