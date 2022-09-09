VT Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gimme 5

16-22-23-25-30

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)

Lucky For Life

08-16-23-34-42, Lucky Ball: 17

(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $231,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

Pick 3 Evening

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

Pick 4 Day

4-9-3-4

(four, nine, three, four)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-4-6

(seven, seven, four, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

