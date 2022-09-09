Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
selmasun.com
17th Annual Butler Fest slated for Oct. 7-8
The 17th Annual Butler Fest is slated to take place on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will feature "back yard barbeque competition" with chicken and ribs, pork butt, sauces and desserts. On Friday there will be a parade and more than 75 food, arts and craft...
selmasun.com
Residents asked to vote for Levitt AMP to bring free concerts to Selma
The time has come again for Levitt AMP to give out grants for live concerts to whatever communities have the most votes and residents are asked to help make this happen for Selma. If Selma wins the community could see free live concerts playing at the Riverfront Amphitheater. "The Levitt...
selmasun.com
RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students
The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
selmasun.com
Dallas County Addiction and the Law training to be held tomorrow
George P. Evans Reception Hall will be the site of Dallas County Addiction and the Law training tomorrow morning. The training will begin at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast. George P. Evans Reception Hall is located at 2 Lawrence Street. For questions, call Dallas County Court Services Executive Director...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, September 15, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF DEBORAH ANN LAW, Deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to THERESIA OLIVIA LAURENN, the undersigned on the 22nd day of August, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
selmasun.com
SAWDC AlabamaWorks! holding hiring event in Thomasville on Thursday
SAWDC AlabamaWorks! and the City of Thomasville would like to invite you to a hiring event to be held Thursday, September 15th from 10am to 3pm hosted at Coastal Alabama Community College, 30755 Highway 43 S., Thomasville, Alabama. “The Coastal Alabama Team is excited about the upcoming hiring event in...
selmasun.com
Perry County third grade students lead in Black Belt reading scores
Citing statistics from the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. reported that third grade students are leading in reading scores compared to others in the Black Belt. Schools are now in compliance with the Alabama Literacy Act passed in 2019, which require third...
selmasun.com
Dallas County announces selection into statewide pilot program
Dallas County Schools leaders on Monday morning welcomed state officials at Southside High School to announce their selection in a five-year pilot program with the state Department of Education. Dallas County Schools is one of 33 districts in the state chosen to serve as a cohort of the Multi-Tiered Student...
IN THIS ARTICLE
selmasun.com
Long-Lewis Automotive Group acquires Alabaster, Calera locations
Long-Lewis Automotive Group, which owns the dealership in Selma, has expanded its reach into the Greater Birmingham area after acquiring locations in Alabaster and Calera. On Sept. 9 Long-Lewis officially acquired the Ernest McCarthy Ford location in Alabaster, as well as the Quick Lane in Calera. "Long-Lewis purchased all assets,...
selmasun.com
Prattville motorcyclist dies in accident in Montgomery
A motorcyclist from Prattville was killed in an accident on I-85 in Montgomery. According to Alabama News Network the accident occurred on Monday morning on I-85 Northbound near Ann Street. It was a two-vehicle accident where Michael Bonicelli, 25, was identified as the victim. Bonicelli was pronounced dead at the...
selmasun.com
Port of Mobile major player for future of nation’s supply chain and Alabama’s economic development
The United States has been suffering through the pandemic, inflation and a spike in violent crime. One of the other major issues that has challenged this country has been the supply chain problems with delivering products across the nation. The good news is Alabama is now earning the reputation as...
selmasun.com
Budget amendments proposed at Perry County Commission meeting
The Perry County Commission met on Tuesday, Sept. 13 where a number of actions were taken and amendments to the budget were proposed. According to a post from Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., he and his financial team presented amendments to the 2021-2022 budget that included $1,651,696 to the general fund.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
selmasun.com
Orrville Antique Tractor Show set for Nov. 12
The annual Antique Tractor Show at the Orrville Farmer's Market is set for Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to antique tractors the event will feature vintage cars, vendors, food, arts and crafts, a parade, children's activities, live entertainment and artisans. All proceeds from the show...
selmasun.com
Hunting, fishing licenses renewals due
All hunting and fishing licenses in Alabama expire every year on Aug. 31, so now is the time to get your 2022-2023 licenses. Purchasing a new license is easy and can be done online. “Don’t wait,” Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Director Chuck Sykes said. “Go ahead and get them...
selmasun.com
Selma’s Gunnar Henderson shines in first MLB appearances
Selma baseball fans have been celebrating the national success of a Morgan Academy standout who made it to the big leagues last week. Gunnar Henderson, a 2019 Morgan graduate and second-round Draft pick to the Baltimore Orioles team, got “called up” last week from the minor leagues to play his first games in the major leagues – and he made history.
selmasun.com
Selma police seeking suspects in shooting death of 37-year-old man
Selma police are investigating the case of a man who was shot to death and are asking for tips that can lead to the arrest of any suspects. According to media reports the victim has been identified as Kermanski Malone, 37. He was found near Veoglin Avenue and St. Phillip Street.
selmasun.com
Dallas County volleyball team takes down Wilcox
Dallas County Lady Hornets varsity volleyball team defeated the Wilcox Lady Jaguars in four sets on Monday. The Hornets with a 4-2 record has been trying to keep the momentum going for the rest of the season. Head Coach Caitlyn Wilson said she felt the game went well and that...
Comments / 0