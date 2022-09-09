Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday. But just months before the killings in 2016, the family behind the plot decided to kill everyone who could point the finger at them, the prosecutor said during opening statements of the first trial in the slayings. Now six years later, George Wagner IV faces the death penalty if he’s convicted in the slayings of the Rhoden family near Piketon. His younger brother, Jake Wagner, last year pleaded guilty to shooting five of the victims, and is expected to testify against his brother as part of a deal with prosecutors that spared him from being sentenced to death.

