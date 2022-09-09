ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

RI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

08-16-23-34-42, Lucky Ball: 17

(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Mega Millions

16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $231,000,000

Numbers Evening

1-4-6-2

(one, four, six, two)

Numbers Midday

8-0-7-1

(eight, zero, seven, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000

Wild Money

06-07-18-24-38, Extra: 30

(six, seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight; Extra: thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $259,000

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

