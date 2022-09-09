ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The best electric lawn mower in 2022, tried and tested

The best cordless electric lawn mowers perform as well as gas powered mowers, don't pollute, are less noisy, require less maintenance, and are a snap to use, so buying one is one of the best moves you can make for your lawn care routine — and we've found the best ones that are really worth your money.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Home Depot#Tool Kit#Diy#Power Tool#Ryobi
Motorious

Rare Indian Jack Daniels Edition Being Sold At Mecum Dallas to Benefit Charity

This loud and proud motorcycle is a biker’s dream. Indian has been a big name within the performance motorcycle industry for years due to their incredible designs and innovative technology. Typically motorcycles are portrayed as the old-tech or stone age vehicles because of their raw power and loud exhausts. However, models like this 2022 Indian Challenger are a great example of how this brand flipped the script and simultaneously made one of the coolest bikes out there. I get it, this is a bit of an outrageous claim but after some further explaining, you’ll see why this motorcycle is so lovable.
DALLAS, NC
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Electric Bikes for Sale Now

E-bikes are taking over your local trails. This is happening in the same manner that electric vehicles are taking over our roads. The electric future is upon us, and electric bikes offer great advantages over your typical human-powered bike. If you're ready to take the plunge and begin shopping for an e-bike, check out this list of the best e-bikes currently for sale.
BICYCLES
TechCrunch

Our Next Energy debuts exotic new battery made from cheap, abundant metal

The heart of ONE’s technology is a battery management system that allows an EV to use two different cell chemistries: one for daily driving and the other for longer road trips. It’s an innovation that has allowed the company to look at materials that had previously been cast aside, those once thought unfit for EV duty.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
dornob.com

Ventje’s VW Campervan is Conveniently Compact and Impressively Equipped

Dutch company Ventje might have mastered the formula for the perfect campervan. Designed with the newly mobile workforce in mind, their latest offering turns the Volkswagen Transporter van into a versatile multipurpose home base you can take with you just about anywhere. While most converted campervans have gotten bigger and more complex in recent years, Ventje’s design is refreshingly compact, but it spares no detail when it comes to comfort and convenience. It’s kind of amazing just how much they’ve managed to pack into this tiny space without making it feel cluttered in the slightest.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

Stunning Dual-Ghia Selling On Bring A Trailer

This incredible car is a high performance vehicle from some unlikely sources. When you first see this car many of us might wonder what exactly it is because of its wild style and unique design. The front fascia is something akin to that of the Thunderbird while the rear fins remind us of a classic Cadillac from the 1950s and early ’60s. Of course, this is wildly different from what the car actually is as the body was designed by an Italian company, Ghia, dedicated to style and aerodynamic performance while the engine was provided by the Dual Motors company of Detroit, Michigan. So what exactly is this stunning vehicle which seems to have roots in multiple automotive cultures?
ANAHEIM, CA
SFGate

Sanitation solutions for tiny houses and other nontraditional homes

(BPT) - Since the real estate market started heating up and as the pandemic lingers, alternative housing options are seriously trending. Remote work has opened possibilities for living almost anywhere, even while traveling, which has led to increased interest in options like tiny houses. A recent survey by Fidelity National...
HOUSING
Robb Report

Silver’s Newest Aluminum Explorer Yacht Features a 24/7 Commercial Helipad and Hangar

The name of Silver Yachts newly launched explorer says it all. Globalfast, which officially hit the seas on September 3, pairs a highly efficient aluminum hull with a powerful propulsion system for excelled seakeeping abilities and speed. In other words, the go-anywhere vessel can get you across the globe fast. The 280-footer is the second hull from the Australian yard’s all-aluminum Silver World Explorer series. It follows in the footsteps of the sports activity vessel Bold which was launched in 2019 and subsequently named Robb Report’s Boat of the Week in 2022. Like its predecessor, Globalfast sports an extreme, military-looking exterior penned by...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
electrek.co

Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?

There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
CARS
motor1.com

WanderBOX Outpost 35 is a massive off-road motorhome for work or play

These days, off-road-capable camper vans are rather common. Finding a large RV capable of such adventure, however, isn't common at all. Enter WanderBOX, a Colorado-based company building the Outpost 35 – a Ford-based rig boasting all the amenities of home and work in a 4x4 package that can stay off-grid for weeks at a time. And at $399,000 (approx. £350,000), it's less expensive than many similar-sized vehicles with off-road chops.
CARS
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy