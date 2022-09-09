Read full article on original website
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka
Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson. A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space...
It’s Time! Popular SE Minnesota Restaurant And Bar Re-Opening Thursday.
Big newz for fans of Suze! Susie's Roadhouse is reopening Thursday (September 15, 2022) just 36 miles south of Rochester, Minnesota. Susie's Roadhouse, 407 Main St in Ostrander, Minnesota, closed down a couple months ago to remodel, do a deep clean, and get ready to open again under new ownership. Despite a delay thanks to shipping issues, Susie's will be open Thursday.
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
Rochester’s Oldest Home for Sale is Older Than St. Mary’s (PICS)
I get occasional notifications from Zillow which can be super dangerous, I can spend hours looking at houses that I won't buy or can't afford. But this particular house caught my eye because of its age. After doing a little digging it turns out that it's the oldest home for sale in Rochester, Minnesota right now. It's even older than St. Mary's Hospital.
WTIP
Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest
A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
Hudson Star-Observer
Festivals, art, films and more this weekend
Art on the Kinni features over 70 juried artists, along with several budding artists, a children's art tent, two musical venues and eight food vendors. Many of your friends and neighbors were among 2019’s record crowd of close to 5,800 art lovers who provided a steady stream of foot traffic along the scenic Kinnickinnic/White Trail, Heritage Park and Veteran's Park.
stcroix360.com
William O’Brien State Park riverside area to close for year and a half to update access
Project will close boat launch, campgrounds, and more between spring 2023 and fall 2024. The lower part of William O’Brien State Park, located along the St. Croix River in Scandia, Minn., will close next spring for updates to the popular area. It will remain off-limits for a year-and-a-half, with reopening planned in fall 2024. The affected area includes the boat launch, Riverside Trail, Lake Alice, 60 campsites at the Riverway Campground, and the Riverside Group Camp.
Injury Crash on Highway 61 in Lake City
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured this afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lake City. The State Patrol says the injured man and woman were alone in their vehicles when the crash occurred shortly after 1 PM. 50-year-old Stephanie Schoh of Winona was traveling north on Highway 61 when her car collided with a northbound minivan driven by 72-year-old Dennis Whipple of Zumbro Falls.
North Minneapolis bar manager says the neighborhood is a 'warzone'
The situation in North Minneapolis has worsened as northside business owners and managers are calling it a “warzone,” saying drugs have flooded the streets.
Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations
EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
Squirrel causes outage, cutting power to 10,000 NE Minneapolis homes
A power outage that impacted almost 10,000 homes in northeast Minneapolis was caused by a squirrel. That's according to Xcel Energy, which had to deal with the sudden outage on Sunday morning. "I just learned that a squirrel had come into contact with our equipment, causing the outage," a spokeswoman...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Friday concert set at Red Wing’s Artist Sanctuary
Local bluegrass favorites Long Time Gone will perform at The Artist Sanctuary, 602 West Ave. in Red Wing, on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. Red Wing residents Ben Manning (guitar) and Katryn Conlin (bass) started playing with Leo Rosenstein (mandolin) at the turn of the century — back in the year 2000. Since then, they have been joined by several of the region’s hottest award-winning bluegrass instrumentalists – Barry St. Mane (banjo), Mike Hildebrandt (fiddle), and special guest Mark Kreitzer, who fills in on dobro, fiddle, mandolin, bass and even accordion.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
New ship stops in Red Wing on way to New Orleans
More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi. The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans. The ship is huge, 450...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic to change visitor policies for those with COVID-19 starting Wednesday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Visitor policies at Mayo Clinic will change Wednesday, meaning patients who are positive for COVID-19 will be allowed two visitors age 16 or older designated on their visitor list. "The changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccinations, effective...
Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. On Monday, they posted:We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words "roll...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
KIMT
2 with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Bruce Mcallister, 67, of Eyota, and Sylvia Johnson, 53, of Eagan, were seriously injured during the crash on Highway 52. Mcallister was taken to St. Marys and...
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
Southern Minnesota News
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
