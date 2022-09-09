Read full article on original website
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday.,
lootpress.com
Five Physicians Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes in Connection with HOPE Clinic
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Five physicians pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at HOPE Clinic, a purported pain management clinic that operated in Beckley, Beaver and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia. Four of the physicians each pleaded guilty to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining...
Final Member of Multi-State Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Federal Prison
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Robert Sanders Jr., 30, of Ashland, Kentucky, was sentenced today to 10 years and one month in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in Parkersburg and elsewhere.
WTRF
WATCH: Raccoon gang sets off West Virginia business’s Ring alarm, waking owners
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One Charleston business owner got quite a surprise in the middle of the night on their security camera. Jeanne Stevenson, co-owner of Echo-Lit Art and Design on Washington Street West in Charleston, says she and her partner were woken up around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, when the store’s Ring Alarm detected motion outside the store sending them an alert.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites
Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
WSAZ
Business to invest $500 million in Ravenswood, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A business is investing $500 million to develop a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site in West Virginia, says Gov. Jim Justice. Tuesday during a press conference, Gov. Justice announced Berkshire Hathaway Energy is purchasing more than 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
wvpublic.org
Pro-Choice Protesters Picket Picnic Outside Governor’s Mansion
Protesters rallied outside a picnic for legislators at the governor’s mansion in Charleston Monday evening to voice their opinions on the state’s proposed ban on abortion. Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, was among those expressing their frustration. ”The health care in this state sucks; I tell you one thing...
Metro News
Bumble bee is the newest hurdle for Corridor H development
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Highway Officials say the focus to finish Corridor H continues to be hampered by various delay tactics. State Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston gave lawmakers an update on the project during interim committee meetings in Charleston this week. According to Wriston, his agency recently had a sit down conversation with the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the stretch of highway from Parsons to Davis.
Crime in the Coalfields Episode 16 out now!
APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The sixteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the case of a missing man found dismembered in a septic tank a year later, is […]
wvpublic.org
MSHA Report: Roof Bolter Was Electrocuted In Boone County Mine
Federal investigators shared more details about what caused the death of a coal miner in Boone County two weeks ago. Kristopher Ball, a roof bolter, was electrocuted at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine Sept. 1, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration. The agency said in its preliminary report that...
Ground Zero flag displayed in Charleston
UPDATE: The City of Charleston says the American Flag from Ground Zero will now be displayed at 5:00 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 14, instead of 5:30 p.m. as originally planned. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time, an American flag that was raised at Ground Zero in the days after the Sept. 11, 2001 […]
Raleigh Sheriff responds to Justice Holdings tax delinquencies
Beckley, WV (WVNS)– Property taxes in West Virginia are due on September 1st and March 1st of the next calendar year. They become delinquent one month after they go unpaid. Under state law, county tax offices publish the names of those who have not paid their taxes. The most recent Raleigh County list, published on […]
Gov. Justice awards over $16.8 million in VOCA grants; funding replenished after federal cuts last year
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network’s One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston....
WSAZ
Nashville recording artist to perform in Dunbar, Charleston
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emily will perform at The Bucket on Saturday, September 17 and at The Empty Glass on Sunday, September 18 in celebration of the release of her new EP MEMORY LANE due September 30.
Huntington residents could pick changes for Prindle Field
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is asking for the community’s help in redesigning Prindle Field. The organization held a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at the A.D. Lewis Community Center to receive insight from residents in the area. Based on the feedback, some of what could be coming to […]
West Virginia will be home to $500M aerospace manufacturing hub
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. The location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land […]
Metro News
Charleston police execute juvenile petition in Aug. 5 shooting death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say they’ve now arrested the juvenile charged in connection with an Aug. 5 shooting death. The arrest of the 17-year-old came Sunday night. The teenager was named in a juvenile petition for the shooting death of James Hambrick, 42, five days after the murder.
lootpress.com
DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Events for Child Protective Services and Social Service Workers in Logan and Mingo Counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS)The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host in-person hiring events in Logan and Mingo counties this week. The September 14 event will be held at the Mingo County DHHR Office from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at 203 East Third Avenue, Williamson, WV. The September 15 event will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Logan County DHHR Office, 130 Stratton Street, Logan, WV.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Authorities address concerns of Huntington serial killer
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities addressed the public Monday regarding concerns of a potential serial killer in the Huntington area. The statement, intended to address rumors circulating on social media, was released by the Huntington Police Department Monday evening, and pertains to speculation which has arisen following several homicides in the area since the beginning of 2022.
