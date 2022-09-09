Read full article on original website
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
UBS To Boost Its Dividend By 10%; Expects Buybacks To Surpass $5B
UBS Group AG UBS looks to increase its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share, adding its board intends to propose at the 2023 annual meeting and expects its 2022 share repurchases to exceed $5 billion. As of September 9, UBS bought back $4.1 billion in shares. UBS would guide...
U.S. BNPL consumer debt set to hit $15 billion by 2025 - study
Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) customers' outstanding debt is estimated to hit $15 billion by 2025, a report by management consultancy firm cg42 said on Thursday.
Tuesday's Market Bloodbath Hit The Top 10 Richest People Where It Hurts: Here's How And How Much
A market sell-off on the heels of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data Tuesday saw the broader U.S. markets post their worst day year-to-date in 2022. Here’s a look at how the market collapse impacted the wealth of the richest people in the world. What’s Happened: Tuesday marked the...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
EXCLUSIVE: NYC Could Become Cannabis Capital Of The World; Tri-State Focuses On Regulation, Equity
The Northeast is ready to alter the American cannabis market, and New York City could become the pot capital of the world. That was among the topics discussed on Tuesday at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. With a combined population of 33 million, New York, New Jersey,...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
This Political Ad Conglomerate Offers Steady Dividends And Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish
Since October 2021, the communications sector has been lagging behind the S&P 500, and is down roughly 34% year-to-date, as of Sept. 9. As the economy braces for a potential recession, TV station operators hope to generate revenues through advertisers and subscribers. The Analyst: Rosenblatt Securities senior analyst Barton Crockett...
This Hepatitis Stock Has 'Multiple Paths To Value Creation,' Expects To Double, Bullish Analyst Predicts
SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Outperform rating and a price target of $40, with an investment thesis based on:. With multiple clinic programs, Vir is well-positioned as a leading infectious disease & commercial-stage biopharma company. Vir developed and globally distributed its first generation COVID-19...
These 5 Experts See A Market Crash Ahead: What Do BZ Readers Think?
A majority of Benzinga readers, 63.5%, expect the S&P 500 to hit a new low in September, according to a recent survey. More than 36% say it won't. The feedback comes as recession fears escalate on the heels of Tuesday's massive sell-off — the worst since June 2020. It's no surprise that some big-name investors are especially bearish as of late.
Cathie Wood Buys Nearly $7M In This Sapped Bitcoin-Linked Stock — Also Picks Up Shares In CareDx
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management has bought over 100,000 shares of Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc SQ, valued at over $6.9 million based on Wednesday’s closing price. The purchase happened through the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. The purchase comes at a time the stock has lost...
Looking Into Marathon Digital Holdings's Recent Short Interest
Marathon Digital Holdings's (NASDAQ:MARA) short percent of float has fallen 10.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 25.13 million shares sold short, which is 21.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
