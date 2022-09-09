Read full article on original website
Share The Christmas Spirit Through Catholic Charities
(KNSI) – Help be a part of a Miracle on 8th Avenue North in Saint Cloud this holiday season. Catholic Charities’ Share the Spirit program is returning. Area social workers, doctors, and teachers are making their lists, and checking them twice, of families and children who aren’t able to celebrate Christmas to the fullest extent. Sponsors step in to fill the void and are encouraged to spend about $70 per person on gifts.
Wicked 5K A Witch’s Brew of Fitness and Fun
(KNSI) – The Wicked 5K and Kids Spooky Sprint 1K races look to kick off the Halloween season with a monstrous amount of fun. The event is slated for outside St. Cloud Apollo High School on Saturday, October 29th in the morning. Starting at 9:00, the races will help...
Minnesota BCA Asks Parents to be Vigilant About Their Kids’ Online Safety
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking parents to be vigilant in keeping their children safe as a new school year starts. Superintendent Drew Evans says parents should talk to their kids about who they share photos with online. Evans says, “In particular, sextortion. Meaning that somebody sends a picture of themselves often to an individual that they think they can trust, and then they’re extorted in a way to either pay a ransom or some other type of activity.”
Family Farms Fighting Influence of Large Scale Feedlot Operations
(KNSI) — A large-scale hog feedlot project in northern Minnesota will go ahead after the Becker County board gave it the green light. Opponents say these operations are not what rural communities want and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. Lawyer and family farm manager Sonja Trom Eayrs says they’ve been dealing with the same issue for years, asserting that some planning commission members have had connections to factory farms and that residents should pay more attention to who is elected to these boards because “that’s where this starts. Industrial animal agriculture is like a cancer upon the land, and it spreads from community to community. Most of these small towns look tired. They’re worn, and everything is tied into the hog industry.”
VA Medical Center Offers Training On Suicide Prevention
(KNSI) – September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and efforts to help veterans cope with mental health issues are in the spotlight. St. Cloud VA Medical Center Community Engagement Partnerships Coordinator Laura Stumvoll says camaraderie with someone else who served is important in creating a powerful bond that heals.
St. Cloud Planning Commission Delays THC Regulations Discussion
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Planning Commission is tabling discussion on a potential buffer zone between retail establishments selling products containing THC or CBD. The group hopes to take it up in October, where a recommendation would then go before the city council for final approval near the end of the year. The mandatory separation would space out stores selling edibles or CBD oils by at least a quarter-mile.
St. Cloud City Council Passes THC Product Sale Ordinance, OKs Preliminary Budget, and Approves Fire Station Planning Study
(KNSI) — Numerous topics were covered Monday night at the St. Cloud City Council meeting. Among them is St. Cloud’s preliminary budget. The budget was set at $82,216,300, a 4.04% increase from last year. Council members George Hontos, Steve Laraway and Carol Lewis asked Mayor Dave Kleis about a 17% increase in property valuations and new growth.
New Sherco Solar Farm Cost Being Kept Under Wraps
(KNSI) – The Star Tribune is reporting that Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission has agreed to keep the overall cost of the new Sherco Solar project hidden from the public. The board says the company’s argument that making the bidding results widely available could give contractors leverage in other...
Public Comment Period at Monday Night’s St. Cloud City Council Meeting Regarding Sale of THC Edibles
(KNSI) — St. Cloud residents will have a chance to comment on an ordinance regarding the sale of THC edibles during Monday’s city council meeting. A proposal is expected to lay out an ordinance for how stores are to be licensed, and each application will be reviewed by the mayor’s office and police chief. All THC products must be held in secure bins behind the counter; products would be barred from using cartoon characters or packaging mimicking toys or other brands sold primarily to children. Offering samples or selling THC products at a discount would be prohibited, and self-service kiosks would be banned.
1st Street North/2nd Street North in St. Cloud Closed for Utility Work
(KNSI) — Utility work that was postponed earlier this month is now back on track. The City of St. Cloud says this week, weather permitting, the westbound lane of 1st Street North/2nd Street North between Veterans Bridge and 9th Avenue North will be reduced to one lane. Through traffic...
Disaster Declaration Declared for Central Minnesota Counties After June Storms
(KNSI) – Disaster assistance has been declared for 13 counties, including Morrison and Todd, related to storms that brought severe flooding in late June. Damages to homes and businesses in the City of Randall are estimated to be in the millions, affecting dozens of structures. Teams from the Department of Public Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have been surveying damage related to the storms. They ruled the magnitude of the storms is great enough to tap the Disaster Assistance Contingency Fund.
Two Charged in Connection to Islamic Center Break In
(KNSI) — Two people have been charged after a break in and vandalism at the St. Cloud Islamic Center. According to the criminal complaint, an employee arrived at the Islamic Center just before 4:00 a.m. September 8th to see the front window was broken. Once inside, they noticed beer cans lying around, cigarette butts on the floor, and ceiling tiles that had been damaged. Officers say they found further damage, including a leather chair that had been slashed, papers strewn about, and a handle for turning on the water for washing feet was broken off and on the ground. Police also found a piece of paper on a desk with what appeared to be “LS” written in blood.
DWI Arrests Increase More Than 10% from 2021 During Extra Summer Patrols
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety says drunk driving arrests increased more than ten percent from last year during extra summer patrols. During the Labor Day DWI campaign, which ran from August 19th through September 5th, almost 300 law enforcement officers from agencies...
Garage Fire Causes Thousands in Damage
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Fire Department says a garage fire caused thousands in damage Sunday morning and took down nearby power lines. They were called to the fire on the 900 block of 11th Avenue South at 2:25 and found a detached garage that was fully involved, and power lines in the area were on the ground. Firefighters got the fire out but say they had to lay multiple hose lines to protect area homes. The fire did not spread to other structures, and no one was hurt.
