Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
West Belfast: Murder inquiry as Hollie Thomson, 28, found dead
Police investigating the death of a woman in west Belfast at the weekend have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder. Hollie Thomson, 28, from the Greenan area of the city was found dead on Sunday 11 September. Police said a post-mortem examination had been carried out and her...
Meteorite ‘bigger than anything ever seen’ spotted over Scotland
Residents in Scotland and Northern England were stunned to witness a likely meteor gliding through the sky, describing the event as “unbelievable” and “stunning”. The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they have received more than 200 reports of “a fireball spotted” at 9pm on Wednesday, with most sightings coming from Scotland and Northern Ireland.The celestial phenomenon was captured on cameras, showing a brightly lit object flying at a downward angle followed by a huge tail. “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?” Rhiannon Hayes, a Twitter user, said in...
BBC
Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet, police say
An Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet, police say. A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400km (250 miles) south of Perth. When the ambulance crew arrived at the...
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
BBC
Westmeath: Criminal inquiry into deaths of two children in a car fire
A criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two children in a car fire in County Westmeath has begun, Gardaí have said. Two-year-old Mikey Dennany and five-year-old Thelma Dennany died after the blaze at Lacken last Friday. Speaking in Galway, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (head of the...
BBC
Mark Jozunas and mother he murdered 'left without support'
A mentally-ill carer who murdered his bedbound mother went three years without an effective mental health assessment, a report has found. Mark Jozunas stabbed Valerie Jozunas 40 times at their home in Tye Green, near Braintree, Essex, in March 2020. He was jailed for a minimum term of 20 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
New Zealand bodies in suitcase: Woman arrested in S Korea over children's deaths
New Zealand police say a woman in South Korea has been arrested in connection to the murder of two children who were found in suitcases last month. In a case that shocked the country, the bodies were discovered by strangers who bought the suitcases from a storage unit in Auckland.
BBC
Ben Nelson-Roux death: Teen found dead at hostel 'at risk of exploitation'
A 16-year-old found dead by his mother at an adult hostel had been classed as being at high risk of exploitation by older criminals, an inquest has heard. Ben Nelson-Roux's body was discovered by mum Kate Roux at the Robert Street Hostel in Harrogate in April 2020, Northallerton Coroner's Court was told.
BBC
Leyhill rapist who absconded is arrested in Leicestershire
A convicted rapist who absconded from prison more than three months ago has been arrested. Sean Phipps, 51, who has convictions for rape and kidnap, failed to return to HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire after being released on a temporary licence on 1 June. He was arrested in Leicestershire on...
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
Lady Mary Peters says attending Queen's burial service at Windsor will be a 'privilege'
Lady Mary Peters says attending the Queen's burial committal service at Windsor Castle will be a "privilege on what will be a very moving occasion". Queen Elizabeth appointed the Olympic great to numerous honours including most recently the Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter in 2019. That particular...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Murder arrests over woman shot in back garden
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was shot in her back garden in Liverpool. Ashley Dale, 28, died after she was found wounded in the Old Swan area in the early hours of 21 August. Three men, aged 27, 35, and 40, were detained...
BBC
Three men sentenced for South Bristol drug line
Three Bristol men who admitted being part of an operation selling Class A drugs have been sentenced. Shomari Kondwani, 32, of Linnell Close, Kemar Watson, 20, of Selbrooke Crescent and Hines-Hastings, 20, of Cottrell Road were given prison sentences at the city's crown court. Insp Chris Green from Avon and...
BBC
Aberdeen man, 89, defrauded out of six-figure sum
A man has been arrested and charged after an 89-year-old was defrauded out of a six-figure sum. Police Scotland said that the pensioner, a man from Aberdeen, was the victim of "cyber-enabled fraud" in May 2022. A 46-year-old man from the London area was charged in connection with cyber fraud...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
BBC
Renee and Andrew MacRae: Jury told of blood-curdling scream
A "blood-curdling scream" was heard on the night a mother and son disappeared more than 45 years ago, the High Court in Inverness has been told. William MacDowell, 80, has been accused of murdering Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew MacRae. He denies the charges and his lawyers have...
BBC
Ricky Morgan: Tube machete attacker jailed for attempted murder
A man who attacked a stranger with a machete on a London Tube train has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years. Ricky Morgan, 35, slashed and stabbed passenger James Porritt during an unprovoked attack inside a Jubilee line carriage near Green Park in July 2021. Mr Porritt told...
‘It’s sausage and mozzarella in batter! Who’s not going to eat that?’ The rise of the Korean hotdog
‘If you’d told me two years back, when I first started selling Korean hotdogs, that I’d be interviewed by the Guardian, I’d be like, ‘No way,’” exclaims Mari Riaz, founder and owner of Uh K-dogs ’n’ Juicy in Camden market, London. And yet here we are, in the calm before the lunchtime rush, discussing the street food trend she helped kickstart from her home kitchen in 2020, and which is now sweeping the UK.
Comments / 0