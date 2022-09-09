ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Li Jingliang issues statement following split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279

Li Jingliang has issued a statement following his split decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 last weekend. As a result of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight on Friday, three fights on the UFC 279 main card were flipped on their head. The line-up wound up looking as follows: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland and Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez.
Jose Aldo declares himself the GOAT of Brazilian MMA: “I respect everyone’s history, but I’m the best”

Jose Aldo believes he is the greatest Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time. Brazil has a history of producing great MMA fighters from the Gracie family to Anderson Silva to Aldo and Amanda Nunes among countless others. All are in the GOAT conversation for all of MMA, but Aldo believes there are a few reasons why he’s the best Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time.
Damon Jackson wouldn’t be surprised if him and Pat Sabatini “slug it out” at UFC Vegas 60: “This fight is going to be a test for both of us”

Damon Jackson thought he could’ve gotten a top-15 opponent next but is excited to face Pat Sabatini at UFC Vegas 60. Jackson is on a three-fight winning streak and after his last fight, he called for a ranked opponent or Cub Swanson, who ultimately dropped down to bantamweight. With that, he got a call to face Sabatini, who Jackson admits is very similar to him.
