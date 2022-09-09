Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz says he “lost count” of how much money the UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279
Nate Diaz says he ‘lost count’ of how much money the UFC paid him to stay on at UFC 279. It was indeed a debacle – Khamzat Chimaev was was originally supposed to fight Nate Diaz in the welterweight main event – but ‘Borz’ weighed in more than 7 pounds heavy.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
Li Jingliang issues statement following split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279
Li Jingliang has issued a statement following his split decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 last weekend. As a result of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight on Friday, three fights on the UFC 279 main card were flipped on their head. The line-up wound up looking as follows: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland and Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez.
Video | Watch 47-year-old Anderson Silva train for his boxing bout against Jake Paul
Anderson Silva is set to box Jake Paul on October 29th, and while ‘The Spider’ definitely represents the toughest test to date for Paul, there’s no ignoring the age difference between the two men. Jake Paul is a spry 25 years old, while Anderson Silva is getting a bit long in the tooth at 47.
Jose Aldo declares himself the GOAT of Brazilian MMA: “I respect everyone’s history, but I’m the best”
Jose Aldo believes he is the greatest Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time. Brazil has a history of producing great MMA fighters from the Gracie family to Anderson Silva to Aldo and Amanda Nunes among countless others. All are in the GOAT conversation for all of MMA, but Aldo believes there are a few reasons why he’s the best Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time.
Damon Jackson wouldn’t be surprised if him and Pat Sabatini “slug it out” at UFC Vegas 60: “This fight is going to be a test for both of us”
Damon Jackson thought he could’ve gotten a top-15 opponent next but is excited to face Pat Sabatini at UFC Vegas 60. Jackson is on a three-fight winning streak and after his last fight, he called for a ranked opponent or Cub Swanson, who ultimately dropped down to bantamweight. With that, he got a call to face Sabatini, who Jackson admits is very similar to him.
