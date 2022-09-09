Damon Jackson thought he could’ve gotten a top-15 opponent next but is excited to face Pat Sabatini at UFC Vegas 60. Jackson is on a three-fight winning streak and after his last fight, he called for a ranked opponent or Cub Swanson, who ultimately dropped down to bantamweight. With that, he got a call to face Sabatini, who Jackson admits is very similar to him.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO