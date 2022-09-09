Read full article on original website
No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season
Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Heading to IL
Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back discomfort ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction is retroactive to Sept. 12. Lowe was held out of the lineup Monday and for Game 1 of...
Phillies' Kent Emanuel: Called up, moved to IL
The Phillies recalled Emanuel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder strain. The transaction officially ends Emanuel's season while simultaneously opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Tayler Scott, whom the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Padres. Emanuel opened the campaign on the IL while recovering from the internal bracing surgical procedure on his left elbow he underwent last June. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 9 and had been pitching exclusively in the minors before being shut down with the shoulder injury. In his 10 starts at Triple-A, Emanuel posted a 2.37 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB in 49.1 innings.
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Requires more rehab outings
Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Glasnow (elbow) performed well during Tuesday's rehab start at Triple-A Durham but will require "multiple" additional minor-league appearances prior to returning from the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Glasnow has made a pair of rehab appearances at Durham over...
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Earns extra-inning win
Holmes (6-3) earned the win in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over Boston. He allowed two runs (one earned) on no hits and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings. Holmes entered the game with the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth and recorded a clean...
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Shut down with torn meniscus
Velazquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right meniscus tear. Velazquez sustained the injury in Tuesday's game against the Guardians and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after receiving the diagnosis. The 28-year-old played in a career-high 125 games in 2022 and slashed .196/.236/.304 with nine homers, 37 runs, 28 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Velazquez will soon undergo surgery and is facing a recovery timetable of approximately 6-to-8 weeks, so he should be back to full strength for spring training.
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Exits with apparent injury
Newman was removed from Wednesday's win over the Reds due to an apparent injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Newman went into the stands in an attempt to catch a foul ball in the bottom of the ninth inning and appeared to be shaken up afterward. He was immediately replaced defensively, although the nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear. The 29-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Mets.
T.J. Zeuch: Released by Reds
Zeuch (back) was released by the Reds on Wednesday. Zeuch had been sidelined with a back issue, but considering he gave up 18 earned runs in 10.2 innings across three MLB starts (six earned runs apiece), this roster move was performance related. The 6-foot-7 righty also had more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) with the Reds. He will likely catch on elsewhere on a minor-league deal in advance of 2023 spring training.
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Heading for X-rays on hand
Hoskins exited Wednesday's game against the Marlins with a right hand contusion and will undergo X-rays, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Hoskins was hit by a pitch on his right hand during the third inning and stayed in the run the bases, but he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the results of the X-ray are disclosed.
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Out for season with broken finger
Ortega suffered a fractured left ring finger during Tuesday's win over the Mets and will miss the rest of the season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. The 31-year-old singled in his lone plate appearance Tuesday before he suffered the injury on a bunt attempt. Ortega will miss the final few weeks of the season and will finish the campaign with a .241/.331/.358 slash line, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 118 games.
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Excellent performance in win
Falter (5-3) earned the victory Tuesday in Miami, striking out four in six innings while allowing a run on four hits. Falter allowed a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the fifth inning and scattered three singles the rest of the way as he limited Miami to one run. He's been the winning pitcher in each of his last five starts and has a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 29.2 innings in that span. Tuesday's start was his fourth straight without issuing a walk. With Zack Wheeler (forearm) nearing a return, Falter may only get one more start for the Phillies before moving to a bullpen role.
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Dealing with hand soreness
Alvarez isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers as a precautionary measure because he's dealing with a sore hand, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Manager Dusty Baker didn't sound too concerned about Alvarez's hand injury and said that the 25-year-old will need to manage the issue over the final few weeks of the season. Trey Mancini is starting in left field and batting sixth Wednesday, while Alvarez should be considered day-to-day for now.
Reds' Luis Cessa: Hit hard in third loss
Cessa (3-3) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, coughing up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. He served up long balls in each of his final three frames...
Astros' Taylor Jones: Booted from 40-man
Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was the 40-man roster casualty after Blake Taylor was activated from the 60-day injured list. Jones, 28, is hitting .263/.370/.456 with 12 home runs in 74 games at Triple-A.
Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Fans four in win
Wilson (3-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Reds. Wilson turned in three shutout innings to begin the game before serving up a two-run shot to Aristides Aquino in the fourth. The 24-year-old righty has given up at least three runs in six straight starts, posting a 6.43 ERA through 28 frames during that stretch. His season ERA is now sitting at 6.03 with a 62:24 K:BB through 21 appearances. Wilson is projected to face the Mets on the road this weekend.
Rays' Rene Pinto: Rejoins big club
Pinto was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Toronto, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Pinto was sent down in early August but will rejoin the major-league club Tuesday. He has a .548 OPS in 22 games this year and is unlikely to see much playing time with Francisco Mejia and Christian Bethancourt healthy.
Pirates' Zack Collins: Added to big-league roster
Collins was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Collins was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Sept. 7, and he will join the big club less than a week later. He primarily plays behind the plate, but with two other catchers on the roster, he could see action at first base and as the designated hitter from time to time.
Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Records extra-inning save
Peralta picked up the save Tuesday against Boston. He allowed no earned runs on one hit and no walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning. Peralta entered the game up 7-4 with one out and two runners on in the 10th inning. He allowed a single and a sacrifice fly to score both inherited runners but struck out Rafael Devers to end the game and record his fourth save of the season and first since Aug. 23. Peralta has been effective for the Yankees, as he owns a 2.41 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 56 innings this season.
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Not in Monday's lineup
Hoerner (triceps) isn't starting Monday against the Mets. Hoerner was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants due to right triceps soreness and will be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Christopher Morel will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
Red Sox's Jeurys Familia: DFA'd after loss
Familia (2-3) was designated for assignment after being charged with the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The right-hander gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit with three walks and zero strikeouts. The 32-year-old issued a walk to the first batter he...
