Westfir and parts of Oakridge under less-severe evacuation notice
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Due to the efforts of firefighters and cooler conditions, Westfir and some parts of Oakridge are now under a Level One (Be Ready) evacuation notice instead of a Level Two (Be Set) order. The entire city of Westfir as well as Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the...
City of Springfield ramps up road repair
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a crack sealing operation conducted over several months by the Operations Division of Development and Public Works, many streets are receiving new asphalt surfaces. Streets in many neighborhoods are receiving a slurry seal mix made up of asphalt, sand and rock. According to city officials, slurry...
Lane County officials lower evacuation levels around Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- More areas around Oakridge have been downgraded from Level Three (Go Now) evacuation status to Level Two (Be Set). Evacuations in the communities of Westfir along with the areas around Oakridge Road, High Prairie Road, Brock Road, Bar BL Ranch Road, Nubian Way, Mountain View Road, McFarland Road, Westfir-Oakridge Road, Roberts Road, Huckleberry Lane and Oakridge north of Laurel Butte Road have been lowered from Level Three to Level Two according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire grew to nearly 87,000 acres. Highway 58 continues to be closed from milepost 37 on the east side of town to milepost 70 at Crescent Lake.
Crews work to find hazard trees as Cedar Creek Fire burns
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Highway 58 is back open to all traffic after being closed for a few days due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said there are still first responders in the area. Closer to the fire line, crews are still hard at...
Douglas Forest Protective Association to begin prescribed burns
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association will soon begin prescribed burns in pastures, fields and hillsides throughout Douglas County in an effort to improve habitats for animals and to remove weeds and brush from the proposed sites. The DFPA works closely with farmers, ranchers and other landowners...
Neighbors and parents speak out on deadly daycare barricade incident
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Nearby residents who saw deputies and officers respond to a hostage situation inside a Springfield home that doubles as a daycare are speaking out. In the end, a man was dead, and seven children were safe. Many are questioning how this could happen in a home where so many kids come in and out.
Woman arrested and brush fire contained after sparking on Skinner Butte
EUGENE, Ore. -- A brush fire that sparked on Skinner Butte Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Eugene Springfield fire. According to Eugene Police, the original call that came in was in regards to an armed subject. Witnesses in the area recall hearing a woman screaming and running down...
Food for Lane County heading to Oakridge to deliver food
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Volunteers with Food for Lane County began packing produce, perishables and other goods in preparation to deliver them to residents in need in the Oakridge area. The mobile pantry will be at the Oakridge High School on September 14 starting at 10 a.m. There, they will give...
Crash on Highway 38 leaves one dead
ELKTON, Ore. -- One person traveling on Highway 38 is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35, just outside of Elkton, at about 5 p.m. on September 12. Upon arriving, troopers say they found an eastbound Ford Explorer had crossed the road and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
Lane County deputies arrest man armed with bow and arrows
CRESWELL, Ore. -- A person who was allegedly armed with a bow and arrow was arrested late Tuesday night after a short chase, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says. According to the LCSO, deputies went out to a call of a disorderly subject at a mobile home park in the 82000 block of Davisson Road south of Creswell at about 11:28 p.m. on September 14. Deputies say they had also received several other calls from local residents claiming the suspect was on the roof of a residence, shooting arrows at people with a bow. The suspect was identified as Jose Deleon, 29. Deputies say they were told Deleon had put on an army-style helmet and yelled that he was going to shoot the property manager.
Man dead after barricade situation in Springfield ends in shots fired
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man is dead after barricading himself and a female hostage inside a Springfield home for hours, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. At about 3:52 p.m. on September 12, the Sheriff's office got a 911 call from a child inside a home on south Ash Street and south Second Street. The caller said a mom and step-father were in a fight. Deputies said they arrived at 4:05 p.m. and learned that seven kids, ranging in ages from one to eleven years old, were inside. Deputies said the home was being used as a daycare.
Home made for disabled child and family now for sale
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield family is trying to pay forward a huge act of kindness after they were on the receiving end of it more than 15 years ago. In 2007, the community rallied behind the Reynolds family and helped build a home on Lomond Avenue for them and their son, who had a disability. Their son has since passed and they're moving on, but they want to make sure another family can benefit from their blessing.
Weyerhaeuser employees in Cottage Grove on strike over pay increase, retirement options
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Nearly 200 Weyerhaeuser employees are on strike in Cottage Grove citing low wage increases. “Giving your time and effort into something does need to be rewarded to an extent,” said Michael Guevara, an employee. Negotiations for a new bargaining agreement between the company and union...
Eugene man starts skateboarding journey to San Francisco to raise awareness for mental health
EUGENE, Ore. -- Mike Crespino is traveling to San Francisco, but he is not taking a plane or a car. Instead, he's traveling on a skateboard for 831 miles. “We’ve got a 30-mile-a-day minimum, so we did the math. Topography puts us at about 27 1/2 days,” Crespino said.
Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
University of Oregon receives funds from Build Back Better Act
EUGENE, Ore. -- Various programs at the University of Oregon are receiving $16.6 million in funds from the Build Back Better Act to improve the quality of their research. $14.6 million of that money will go towards building an acoustic lab in the Port of Portland. It will test how sound travels through residential buildings built with mass timber and help new construction meet building codes. Mass timber is a type wood building material comprised of multiple panels of wood nailed or glued together.
Ducks men’s basketball team volunteers at Habitat for Humanity
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Players and staff for the Oregon men’s basketball team took a break from the hardwood and put on helmets and gloves to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. The Ducks spent several hours working shifts at Fischer Village, a six-home development that will allow 12 families to...
Pet of the Week: Mr. Man
EUGENE, Ore. -- Mr. Man is a 4-month-old male guinea pig who is super social, curious and always has something to say. Mr. Man has a big personality for such a small guy. He has brown and white fur with brown eyes and is an American Guinea Pig so his fur stays short. Greenhill Humane Society staff say after being surrendered into the shelter Mr. Man was reserved but has become more confident every day.
Ems take 2-0 lead in NWL Championship Series
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians, 6-5, to take a 2-0 lead in the Northwest League Championship Series. The Emeralds were down 3-1 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning capped off by a three-run home run from shortstop Marco Luciano. Luciano...
