CRESWELL, Ore. -- A person who was allegedly armed with a bow and arrow was arrested late Tuesday night after a short chase, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says. According to the LCSO, deputies went out to a call of a disorderly subject at a mobile home park in the 82000 block of Davisson Road south of Creswell at about 11:28 p.m. on September 14. Deputies say they had also received several other calls from local residents claiming the suspect was on the roof of a residence, shooting arrows at people with a bow. The suspect was identified as Jose Deleon, 29. Deputies say they were told Deleon had put on an army-style helmet and yelled that he was going to shoot the property manager.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO