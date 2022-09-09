Read full article on original website
"A Friend of the Family" Retells the Horrifying Story of Jan Broberg's Kidnappings
"A Friend of the Family" is Peacock's fictionalized take on the story of Jan Broberg's kidnappings by Robert Berchtold. Most people first learned about this shocking true story in Netflix's "Abducted in Plain Sight." Berchtold was a friend of the Broberg family, and it would eventually come out that he was having affairs with both of Jan's parents, Mary Ann and Bob Broberg, which is how he got close enough to the family to kidnap Jan twice. Peacock released the trailer for the series on Sept. 12.
Does Rhaenyra Have Feelings For Criston or Daemon? Here's What the Book Reveals
"House of the Dragon" is full of dangerous plots and political maneuvers, but there's also plenty of time for romantic entanglements, both happy and not so much. For Rhaenyra Targaryen, her love life is every bit as messy and difficult as the rest of her life, filled with forbidden affairs and high-profile marriages. It's a part of her life where she tries to seize her own power but often with unexpected results.
Get to Know JoJo Siwa's New Girlfriend, Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa is in a new relationship with Avery Cyrus, and you're likely finding yourself wanting to know more about their budding romance. According to Cyrus's TikTok account, the 22-year-old, who has nearly 8 million followers on the social media platform, is a full-time creator with a passion for skateboarding, Spider-Man, and wild food experiments.
How the New "Pinocchio" Remake Compares to the 1940s Original
When you wish upon a star in 2022, Disney uses its magic to turn yet another classic animated film into a live-action movie with top-tier actors and stunning CGI. This summer's trailer of "Pinocchio" marked another live-action retelling of a classic from Disney's catalog — this one, decades after its original animation premiered in 1940. Its core themes — wishful thinking, careful decision-making, honesty, bravery for grand adventures, and staying true to your heart — are just a few reasons why "Pinocchio" is a timeless Disney classic perfect for family movie nights.
What POPSUGAR Readers Bought in August: Gel Nail Polish and Halloween Costumes
If you're like us, you love checking out the bestsellers list on your favorite websites, and you always want to know what your most stylish friends have added to their shopping carts recently. We're always curious about what our POPSUGAR audience are obsessed with, and in the month of August, it really ran the gamut. From sleek neutral nail polish to useful Apple AirTags that are lifesavers when traveling and cute jelly sandals that are the epitome of the Barbiecore fashion trend, these are the 10 most loved — and most purchased — items POPSUGAR readers couldn't get enough of.
AnnaSophia Robb's Corset Wedding Dress Is a Whimsical Dream
AnnaSophia Robb is officially married! "The Carrie Diaries" star tied the knot with comedian Trevor Paul in front of family and friends in New York over the weekend, Robb shared to her Instagram on Sept. 13. "Just the beginning . . . AHHHH!" she wrote, adding a series of exclamation marks. Wearing a whimsical Danielle Frankel creation for the outdoor ceremony, Robb was a radiant bride as she walked down the aisle against tossed rose petals with her new husband.
The Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker Collection Is Here — Shop Our 14 Picks
Step aside, Kim and Khloé: Kourtney Kardashian Barker is making her way into the world of fashion. The British e-retailer Boohoo named the Poosh founder as its newest ambassador, and she set out to design two capsule collections that incorporate more sustainability practices. While she acknowledges the environmental concerns of fast fashion in the collection's press release, Kardashian Barker set out to gain insight from industry leaders on how to make her line more sustainable. Most of the pieces from her line are made from recycled materials and fibers. Kardashian Barker states, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part. There's still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements."
‘Brother,’ ‘Black Ice’ Producers to Fasttrack Basketball-Themed Crime Drama Series ‘The Count’ This Fall (EXCLUSIVE)
Stoked by raves and strong receptions to their world-premiering Toronto festival films, “Brother” producers Damon D’Oliveira and Clement Virgo, “Black Ice” producer Vinay Virmani, and “Alice, Darling” producer Noah Segal are warming up a new basketball-themed crime series, “The Count,” for this fall’s marketplace, Variety has learned. A modern spin on French author Alexandre Dumas’ classic 19th-century novel of wrongful imprisonment “The Count of Monte Cristo,” the TV drama will bounce between Toronto’s basketball milieu and Haiti’s cultural mélange as it follows the transformation of a Haitian basketball player facing a life sentence for murder into to justice-seeking saboteur. D’Oliveira and Virgo...
"After Ever Happy" Star Hero Fiennes-Tiffin Says His Ideal Match Is "Confident" and "Active"
While there might not be a "Love Island: UK" celebrity edition just yet, we've got our eyes on a must-cast star: Hero Fiennes-Tiffin. The "After Ever Happy" heartthrob sits down with POPSUGAR to talk about the newly released film and what he's looking for in a partner — if he ever delves into the reality-TV dating world.
JoJo Siwa Confirms Her Relationship With Avery Cyrus: "Happiest Girl"
Love is in the air for JoJo Siwa! The "Dance Moms" alum confirmed her budding romance with content creator Avery Cyrus in a sweet TikTok video shared on Sept. 12. In the clip, Siwa and Cyrus (no relation to Miley) cozy up and crack jokes together in a Chuck-E-Cheese photo booth before sharing a kiss. Siwa captioned the post "happiest girl," with a heart-hands emoji.
June Ambrose Takes Us Behind the Scenes as She Preps For the Puma Show
With trailblazing celebrity costume designer June Ambrose as women's basketball creative director, Puma returned to the New York Fashion Week scene. Aptly titled "Futrograde," the brand presented an immersive experience in downtown Manhattan, featuring men's and women's collections, as well as special collaborations with Dapper Dan. And Ambrose was hard at work to ensure this outcome, as the creative mind behind it all.
