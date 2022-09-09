Read full article on original website
No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season
Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Heading to IL
Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back discomfort ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction is retroactive to Sept. 12. Lowe was held out of the lineup Monday and for Game 1 of...
Phillies' Kent Emanuel: Called up, moved to IL
The Phillies recalled Emanuel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder strain. The transaction officially ends Emanuel's season while simultaneously opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Tayler Scott, whom the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Padres. Emanuel opened the campaign on the IL while recovering from the internal bracing surgical procedure on his left elbow he underwent last June. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 9 and had been pitching exclusively in the minors before being shut down with the shoulder injury. In his 10 starts at Triple-A, Emanuel posted a 2.37 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB in 49.1 innings.
Reds' Raynel Espinal: Joins big-league club
The Reds selected Espinal's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Espinal will join the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Justin Dunn (illness), who was placed to the COVID-19 injured list. The 30-year-old journeyman has spent time with three organizations this season and had been pitching out of the Louisville rotation of late, posting a 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 15.2 innings over his four outings with the affiliate. The Reds will likely deploy Espinal as a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen for one of their two doubleheader games with the Pirates on Tuesday.
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Requires more rehab outings
Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Glasnow (elbow) performed well during Tuesday's rehab start at Triple-A Durham but will require "multiple" additional minor-league appearances prior to returning from the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Glasnow has made a pair of rehab appearances at Durham over...
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Shut down with torn meniscus
Velazquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right meniscus tear. Velazquez sustained the injury in Tuesday's game against the Guardians and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after receiving the diagnosis. The 28-year-old played in a career-high 125 games in 2022 and slashed .196/.236/.304 with nine homers, 37 runs, 28 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Velazquez will soon undergo surgery and is facing a recovery timetable of approximately 6-to-8 weeks, so he should be back to full strength for spring training.
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Earns extra-inning win
Holmes (6-3) earned the win in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over Boston. He allowed two runs (one earned) on no hits and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings. Holmes entered the game with the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth and recorded a clean...
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Exits with apparent injury
Newman was removed from Wednesday's win over the Reds due to an apparent injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Newman went into the stands in an attempt to catch a foul ball in the bottom of the ninth inning and appeared to be shaken up afterward. He was immediately replaced defensively, although the nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear. The 29-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Mets.
T.J. Zeuch: Released by Reds
Zeuch (back) was released by the Reds on Wednesday. Zeuch had been sidelined with a back issue, but considering he gave up 18 earned runs in 10.2 innings across three MLB starts (six earned runs apiece), this roster move was performance related. The 6-foot-7 righty also had more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) with the Reds. He will likely catch on elsewhere on a minor-league deal in advance of 2023 spring training.
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Excellent performance in win
Falter (5-3) earned the victory Tuesday in Miami, striking out four in six innings while allowing a run on four hits. Falter allowed a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the fifth inning and scattered three singles the rest of the way as he limited Miami to one run. He's been the winning pitcher in each of his last five starts and has a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 29.2 innings in that span. Tuesday's start was his fourth straight without issuing a walk. With Zack Wheeler (forearm) nearing a return, Falter may only get one more start for the Phillies before moving to a bullpen role.
Rays' Rene Pinto: Rejoins big club
Pinto was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Toronto, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Pinto was sent down in early August but will rejoin the major-league club Tuesday. He has a .548 OPS in 22 games this year and is unlikely to see much playing time with Francisco Mejia and Christian Bethancourt healthy.
Reds' Luis Cessa: Hit hard in third loss
Cessa (3-3) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, coughing up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. He served up long balls in each of his final three frames...
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Dealing with hand soreness
Alvarez isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers as a precautionary measure because he's dealing with a sore hand, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Manager Dusty Baker didn't sound too concerned about Alvarez's hand injury and said that the 25-year-old will need to manage the issue over the final few weeks of the season. Trey Mancini is starting in left field and batting sixth Wednesday, while Alvarez should be considered day-to-day for now.
Braves' Kyle Wright: Tallies 18th win
Wright (18-5) earned the win during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over San Francisco, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Wright surrendered one run on two hits in the first inning and loaded the bases in the second but proceeded to face the minimum over the next 10 batters and fell in line for his MLB-leading 18th victory when Atlanta took the lead in the third. It was a nice rebound from eight runs in four innings during his last start. Wright carries a 3.18 ERA into his next outing, currently scheduled to come early next week against Washington.
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
Rays' Brendan McKay: Goes on 60-day IL
The Rays transferred McKay (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay's move to the 60-day IL will open up a spot on the 40-man roster and comes as little surprise given that he's set to undergo Tommy John surgery this week. The upcoming procedure is the latest in a long line of arm-related setbacks for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft, who has tossed just 28 total innings at any level since reaching the big leagues in 2019. Given that he'll now be sidelined for both the rest of this season and all of the 2023 campaign, the 27-year-old could be a non-tender candidate this winter.
Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Records extra-inning save
Peralta picked up the save Tuesday against Boston. He allowed no earned runs on one hit and no walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning. Peralta entered the game up 7-4 with one out and two runners on in the 10th inning. He allowed a single and a sacrifice fly to score both inherited runners but struck out Rafael Devers to end the game and record his fourth save of the season and first since Aug. 23. Peralta has been effective for the Yankees, as he owns a 2.41 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 56 innings this season.
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Not in Monday's lineup
Hoerner (triceps) isn't starting Monday against the Mets. Hoerner was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants due to right triceps soreness and will be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Christopher Morel will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
Astros' Blake Taylor: Optioned following activation
Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday. Taylor had been sidelined since June 3, and he will continue to get back in game shape in the minors. Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Taylor is in consideration for a spot on Houston's postseason roster, and he'll be helped by the fact that he's a southpaw in a bullpen otherwise lacking lefty options. Prior to hitting the injured list, Taylor struggled to a 3.94 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 9:10 K:BB across 16 innings in the majors.
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Goes deep Monday
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Cubs. New York had trouble generating offense throughout the contest, but Lindor stayed hot with his third multi-hit effort over his past five games. He took Brandon Hughes deep in the ninth inning for his 23rd homer of the season, pushing his season RBI total to 92. That ties the career-high mark he established in 2018 while with Cleveland.
