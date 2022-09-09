ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

NFL 'Noles Week 2 Schedule

NFL Week 2 begins with Thursday Night Football which features numerous former Florida State standouts. Here is a look at the entire NFL schedule for former Seminoles this week:. Thursday. Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m., Prime Video) Chargers: CB Asante Samuel Jr., S Derwin James, K...
NFL
247Sports

Entz maintains consistent approach heading into Arizona

North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz took the podium earlier this week to discuss the Arizona game on Saturday and was immediately asked about the travel. “We’re going to logistically probably look at some our schedules that we’ve utilized in the past when we’ve gone out to the east coast,” Entz said. “There is a two hour differential that we will have to handle, but as far as us playing in the evening, these kids are night owls.
FARGO, ND
247Sports

Wildcats focusing on stopping the run

There isn’t much mystery to what North Dakota State wants to do on offense and Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen knows the Wildcats will be challenged to stop the running game. “They have a bunch of veteran guys up front and they run the same system over and over,”...
FARGO, ND
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy