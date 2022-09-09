ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers Rival Giannis Antetokounmpo Suffers Injury at EuroBasket

By Justin Grasso
 5 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had an injury scare at EuroBasket

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't the only NBA team to have a representative playing overseas this summer in the 2022 EuroBasket games. Sixers' Eastern Conference rival, the Milwaukee Bucks, have been watching their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo battle it out with Greece this summer.

To no surprise, Antetokounmpo has put on a series of dominant performances just as he does in the States during the NBA's regular season and playoffs.

While Antetokounmpo is getting valuable run overseas, the former NBA MVP is taking a significant gamble and putting his health at risk while playing in competitive matchups. And this week, the Bucks star had a bit of a scare in a matchup against Estonia.

According to ESPN , Antetokounmpo left Greece's matchup against Estonia midway through the third quarter with a suspected ankle injury. When the NBA superstar exited the floor, he had 25 points during a 19-minute shift.

After the game, Antetokunmpo was spotted limping, according to ESPN . However, Greece's head coach Dimitrios Itoudis offered a positive update on the star's status.

"It's all good," said Itoudis. According to the coach, Antetokounmpo will have to undergo minor treatment and simply ice his ankle.

The EuroBasket games have offered solid competition for active NBA players this offseason, but they have issued scares for other teams beyond the Bucks.

A couple of weeks back, the newly-acquired Boston Celtics reserve Danilo Gallinari suffered a knee injury while competing with Italy. After an MRI, Gallinari discovered he had suffered a torn ACL . Now, his Celtics debut will be delayed until the 2023-2024.

As for the Sixers, they witnessed their reserve Furkan Korkmaz get into a heated on-court exchange last week while playing for Turkey. While the altercation was de-escalated on the court and resulted in an ejection for Korkmaz, the drama continued behind the scenes as Korkmaz was reportedly attacked by players and security personnel while returning to the locker room.

Fortunately for Korkmaz, he avoided any injuries and was back on the court competing two days later. It's unclear if Antetokounmpo's injury will keep him off the floor beyond Thursday's game, but Milwaukee is likely relieved their franchise player won't face any long-term setbacks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

