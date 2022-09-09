ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says he will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Doina Chiacu

