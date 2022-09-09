Biden says he will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Doina Chiacu
An outspoken prince, King Charles may have to bite his tongue, article with image
United Kingdom ·
September 9, 2022 · 8:49 AM UTC
Throughout his long wait to ascend the throne, King Charles stood out for his outspoken views on everything from climate change to architecture. Now he is monarch, the 73-year-old may try to keep his cards closer to his chest.
Comments / 4