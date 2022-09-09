Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Bakhtiari Didn’t Practice, Officially Questionable

Tight end Robert Tonyan will play on Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings but Allen Lazard is doubtful and David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are questionable.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday's season-opening game at the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m not getting into any of our injuries today,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked why Bakhtiari did not practice.

As the team went through its prepractice warmup inside the Don Hutson Center, Bakhtiari rode a stationary bike. Bakhtiari, who was limited participation at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, did not join his teammates as they jogged out to Clarke Hinkle Field for the final practice of the week.

“He’s been looking pretty good,” LaFleur said, so perhaps the door on Bakhtari playing isn’t fully closed.

Receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) missed all three days of practice and is doubtful.

“I can’t see past tomorrow,” he said when asked if it’s something long-term.

Right tackle Elgton Jenkins, who suffered a torn ACL at Minnesota in November, was limited participation for a third consecutive day and is questionable.

Tight end Robert Tonyan, who suffered a torn ACL at Arizona in late October and also was limited for a third consecutive day, was not given an injury designation, meaning he’s good to go.

If Bakhtiari is out, Yosh Nijman would be in charge of protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blind side. He played quite well in eight starts last season . Of the 58 offensive tackles to play at least Nijman’s 590 snaps, he finished 31st in PFF’s pass blocking efficiency with three sacks and 20 total pressures.

“Yosh played a lot of ball for us last year at left tackle and did a nice job. I can’t say I’m worried about Yosh,” Rodgers said on Wednesday.

For what it’s worth, when Bakhtiari did play against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 of last season, he had a conditioning day on Thursday but was full participation at the Friday practice. That game against the Lions was on FieldTurf; Sunday’s game at Minnesota also will be played on a synthetic surface (UBU Sports’ Speed Series S5-M synthetic turf, to be precise).

“I know older players sometimes say, hey, I can feel it in my joints or my back or whatever,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. “Me as a coach, now that I’m old and all that, I can definitely when I’m standing on FieldTurf feel it in my back and legs and stuff when you’re out there for an extended period of time as opposed to grass. I don’t think that’s a big determining factor [for Bakhtiari]. I think when a guy’s ready, he’s ready, no matter what surface he’s on.”

Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL at practice on Dec. 31, 2020. When the Packers kick it off on Sunday, that will be a span of 619 days. In the interim, he’s had three surgeries on the knee. That includes one this offseason that had the knee feeling “normal” again.

“Everyone loves timelines. When I'm ready, I'll be out there,” he said at the start of training camp. “What I can say is I do feel really good. I really like – I feel normal. My knee feels normal, and that's the biggest plus. Now it's just getting that normal feeling again when I play football. So, that's what it is: the load, stress, strength, but we're not really in an ACL issue. That's actually been a long time ago that we put that chapter to bed. It's just there's other issues.”

On Thursday, Stenavich said Bakhtiari eventually would return to his five-time All-Pro form .

“He’ll get to that level. He’ll get back there, I have no doubt about that,” Stenavich said. “Same with Elgton. It’s just a matter of them getting out there, getting in the groove and, 10 weeks from now, hopefully we see that progress.”

Packers-Vikings Friday Injury Report

Packers

Doubtful: WR Allen Lazard (ankle; DNP).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee; DNP), RT Elgton Jenkins (pectoral, knee; limited).

Vikings

Questionable: DT Jonathan Bullard (bicep), S Lewis Cine (knee).

Related Story: Packers-Vikings Matchups

Three Reasons for Optimism on Offense

Can the Green Bay Packers adapt without Davante Adams, who scored 69 touchdowns the past six seasons? Yes, and here's how.

Leader of the Pack: Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers fires a pass at training camp. (USA Today Sports Images) Rodgers has thrown an absurd 111 touchdowns vs. only 13 interceptions during his three seasons with coach Matt LaFleur. During that span, he is No. 1 in touchdown passes (four more than Tom Brady) and No. 1 in interceptions (11 fewer than Patrick Mahomes among the 25 quarterbacks with at least 1,000 attempts). Of course, Davante Adams was on the receiving end of a lot of those touchdowns. Rodgers goes into this season with perhaps the most question-filled receiver corps in the NFL. But great quarterbacks are the rising tide that lifts all boats. That’s why they get paid the big bucks. In seven games without Adams during the LaFleur era, Rodgers won all seven starts. He threw 19 touchdowns vs. one interception to lead an offense that averaged 31.6 points per game – almost five points better than the average with Adams. “That man is one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever been around,” receiver Randall Cobb said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re playing football, if you’re playing cards, he wants to win. It doesn’t matter what it is. He brings that fire every day. When you go from the preseason to the regular season, the ante ups, you’ve got to put down on the table and really have a laser focus that’s a little different. When we get into certain situations, he expects us to know exactly what we talked about the first week of training camp on any given play. It’s just making sure that we understand what’s before us and where we’re trying to go.”

Working in Tandem: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon Expect to see Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in tandem. (USA Today Sports Images) Last season, running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 1,602 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and 86 receptions for 704 yards and eight more touchdowns. That’s 2,306 total yards and 17 total touchdowns. Those numbers, as impressive as they are, could be dwarfed this season. Jones and Dillon will be front and center in the new offensive plan of attack. Last season, they were on the field together for 24 offensive snaps, according to the league’s data. They might approach that number in Week 1 alone. Rodgers figured both players could catch 50 passes this season. That would be child’s play for Jones, who averaged 49.3 catches the past three seasons. Dillon, meanwhile, caught 34-of-37 targets during a breakout second season. “They can both, obviously, run the ball really well. They can both catch it out of the backfield well,” Rodgers said. “Different types of backs. I was talking to Matt (LaFleur) this morning about it, they’re both I feel dangerous in the open field. Jonesy’s such a slasher and, when he gets the ball, he’s tough to take down. He’s got a great balance, low center of gravity. And 28 learned how to run behind his pads, and he can punish, especially in the wintertime, but he can also make you miss. He’s tough to bring down. He’s got tremendous quad size and strength. ”

Winning With Multiple Personnel Packages TE Robert Tonyan scores vs. Washington (USA Today Sports Images) Generally speaking, the NFL’s base offense is “11” personnel. That’s one running back, one tight end and three receivers. That’s how Green Bay lined up on almost half of its first-and-10 plays last season. The Packers aren’t better without Davante Adams – their 7-0 record without him the past three seasons notwithstanding. But it will force coach Matt LaFleur to be more multiple on offense. He’s got the personnel to pull it off to best attack opposing defenses. That Packers can still line up with three receivers, especially if rookies Christian Watson and/or Romeo Doubs emerge. With a healthy Robert Tonyan, the Packers can line up with two tight ends – whether it’s the sure-handed Tonyan and tough-guy blocking of Marcedes Lewis or Tonyan and versatile tight end/fullback Josiah Deguara. They can also line up in the aforementioned Jones-Dillon packages. “I’m sure we’re going to play our best 11, and it’s hard to think those guys aren’t in the best 11 for us,” Rodgers said of Jones and Dillon. “We’ve got to find ways to get the ball to them in space.”

Three Reasons for Concern on Offense

For the first time in a long time, the Packers might have more questions than answers on offense. Here are three enormous challenges with the start of the season just days away.

Receivers: Who Will Get Open? Allen Lazard (USA Today Sports Images) Throughout his career, whenever Rodgers would drop back into the pocket for a key third down, there would be a comfort that his first or second read would get open. That’s what happens when you go from Greg Jennings to Jordy Nelson to Davante Adams as your No. 1 receiver. Rodgers might not have that luxury this season. Sure, Rodgers is a great quarterback and LaFleur has a proven scheme. But there will come a time when Rodgers will face a high-quality secondary led by an excellent defensive coordinator. When that happens, will the veteran receiver trio of Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb be up to the task? Or will the dynamic rookie duo of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs be ready to help? “I think today there’s evidence of immaturity at times,” Rodgers said of the rookies after Wednesday’s practice, which LaFleur turned into as much of a real game as possible. “When you’re in these live situations where we’re moving the football and there’s rapid fires and the play clock is on and there’s live reactions and adjustments in real time, we’re going to have to be patient with 87 and 9.” Rodgers went on to rave about the recent stretch of practices by Watkins and Cobb. But Watkins hasn’t reached 60 catches since 2015 and Cobb since 2017. Lazard, who Rodgers believes will emerge as a No. 1 receiver, hasn’t had be much more than a role player in his first four seasons. On top of that, all three have injury histories – Lazard hasn’t practiced in a week – and none of the three have game-breaking speed. Rodgers would rather not have to rely on rookies. But, in the long run, will there be any choice?

Offensive Tackles: Knee’d To Be Healthy David Bakhtirai (USA Today Sports Images) There’s real hope David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins will be in the lineup on Sunday at Minnesota . In the grand scheme of things, Week 1 would be great but what matters is they’re in the lineup together in December and January. The Packers might have gone to the Super Bowl had Bakhtiari not suffered a torn ACL at practice late in the 2020 season. Who knows how the 2021 season would have ended had Jenkins not suffered a torn ACL in November and Bakhtiari had successfully recovered from his injury. When healthy, they are two of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. When they’re not healthy? The Packers will face at least one premier edge rusher in each of the first four games: Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter of the Vikings, Robert Quinn of the Bears, Shaq Barrett of the Buccaneers and Matthew Judon of the Patriots. Suspect offensive tackles plus suspect receivers is not exactly the equation for a winning passing attack. “I’m going to be watching them like a hawk,” Rodgers said recently of Bakhtiari and Jenkins. “It’s good having them in the huddle in the pre-practice jog-through that we do. I stepped in the huddle the other day and it was the Big Giraffe at left and Elgton over at right and Big Dog [Marcedes Lewis] was in there and Sammy and Cobby and Allen and Jonesy [Aaron Jones] and I was like, ‘Hmm, this feels like a pretty good offense right here.’ So, it’d be nice to have those guys back.”