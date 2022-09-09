Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Bakhtiari Didn’t Practice, Officially Questionable

Tight end Robert Tonyan will play on Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings but Allen Lazard is doubtful and David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are questionable.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday's season-opening game at the Minnesota Vikings.
“I’m not getting into any of our injuries today,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked why Bakhtiari did not practice.
As the team went through its prepractice warmup inside the Don Hutson Center, Bakhtiari rode a stationary bike. Bakhtiari, who was limited participation at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, did not join his teammates as they jogged out to Clarke Hinkle Field for the final practice of the week.
“He’s been looking pretty good,” LaFleur said, so perhaps the door on Bakhtari playing isn’t fully closed.
Receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) missed all three days of practice and is doubtful.
“I can’t see past tomorrow,” he said when asked if it’s something long-term.
Right tackle Elgton Jenkins, who suffered a torn ACL at Minnesota in November, was limited participation for a third consecutive day and is questionable.
Tight end Robert Tonyan, who suffered a torn ACL at Arizona in late October and also was limited for a third consecutive day, was not given an injury designation, meaning he’s good to go.
If Bakhtiari is out, Yosh Nijman would be in charge of protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blind side. He played quite well in eight starts last season . Of the 58 offensive tackles to play at least Nijman’s 590 snaps, he finished 31st in PFF’s pass blocking efficiency with three sacks and 20 total pressures.
“Yosh played a lot of ball for us last year at left tackle and did a nice job. I can’t say I’m worried about Yosh,” Rodgers said on Wednesday.
For what it’s worth, when Bakhtiari did play against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 of last season, he had a conditioning day on Thursday but was full participation at the Friday practice. That game against the Lions was on FieldTurf; Sunday’s game at Minnesota also will be played on a synthetic surface (UBU Sports’ Speed Series S5-M synthetic turf, to be precise).
“I know older players sometimes say, hey, I can feel it in my joints or my back or whatever,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. “Me as a coach, now that I’m old and all that, I can definitely when I’m standing on FieldTurf feel it in my back and legs and stuff when you’re out there for an extended period of time as opposed to grass. I don’t think that’s a big determining factor [for Bakhtiari]. I think when a guy’s ready, he’s ready, no matter what surface he’s on.”
Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL at practice on Dec. 31, 2020. When the Packers kick it off on Sunday, that will be a span of 619 days. In the interim, he’s had three surgeries on the knee. That includes one this offseason that had the knee feeling “normal” again.
“Everyone loves timelines. When I'm ready, I'll be out there,” he said at the start of training camp. “What I can say is I do feel really good. I really like – I feel normal. My knee feels normal, and that's the biggest plus. Now it's just getting that normal feeling again when I play football. So, that's what it is: the load, stress, strength, but we're not really in an ACL issue. That's actually been a long time ago that we put that chapter to bed. It's just there's other issues.”
“He’ll get to that level. He’ll get back there, I have no doubt about that,” Stenavich said. “Same with Elgton. It’s just a matter of them getting out there, getting in the groove and, 10 weeks from now, hopefully we see that progress.”
