Demolition of old Kmart location in Grand Blanc begins
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Demolition on the old Kmart and Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc has begun. The site will be home to a new Grand Blanc Market Place. Wendy Jean-Buhrer is the City Manager of Grand Blanc. Buhrer says, this new project is important to the city because it will bring more jobs to the area.
Davison mayor inching closer to opening new hot dog restaurant
DAVISON, MI - Davison Mayor Tim Bishop has a lot on his plate handling his day-to-day duties. But as the owner of B-Dogs Specialty Hot Dog Cart, located inside of the Flint Farmers’ Market, Bishop will soon become busier, planning to expand into Davison by the middle of November.
Chicken and Waffles Ice Cream Is Making Its Way to Detroit
A Detroit pastry chef is turning to one of the most iconic sweet and savory flavors of brunch — chicken and waffles — for a new line of hard scoop ice cream that plays with unexpected flavors. Becca Graf, who works at Marrow in West Village, began experimenting...
Owosso Baker to Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship
An Owosso woman will show off her baking skills tonight (9/12) competing against 11 other bakers on the season premiere of the network's Halloween Baking Championship. Jill Davis is an Owosso resident and owner of an in-home bakery she calls Drizzle Cakes and Bakes. The mother of two makes her network television debut tonight at 9 pm.
New affordable housing apartment complex unveiled in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new apartment complex in Flint’s Carriage Town Neighborhood. The new Georgia Manor Apartments is a $5.1 million, 26-unit multi-family housing development. Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First said, “This property...
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
Jojo’s ShakeBAR Announces Grand Opening in Detroit on September 24, 2022
JoJo’s ShakeBAR is the next-generation restaurant and bar, taking over The District Detroit at 88 W Columbia St., as the go-to spot before and after those Red Wings and Tigers games, or shows at Fox Theatre. JoJo’s fully immersive dining experience offers the perfect date night, unique group outing, or fun family affair. Grounded in nostalgia, JoJo’s ShakeBAR will leave kids in awe and transport adults back to the 80s/90s with arcade game tables and a walk-up window for sports fans on the run. JoJo’s will open on September 24th bringing over-the-top Biggie Shakes, classic diner fare, and elaborate cocktails to Columbia Street.
8-point buck barges into Saginaw Township family’s home
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A Saginaw Township family is reeling after a four-legged intruder crashed through their home’s front window, trampling their belongings and leaving a path of blood and broken glass in its wake. “We’re still pretty shaken up,” said Kelsie Kay Beyer, shortly after a deer...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?
Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
‘I’m The First And Only Black Woman In The City And County’ – Detroit Entrepreneur Buys Little Caesars Franchise As A Birthday Gift To Herself
Detroit, MI, entrepreneur Ebony Cochran seems to be on a mission to create generational wealth. Recently, the credit consultant took to Instagram to share she had purchased the franchise Little Caesars as a birthday gift to herself. This was made possible as Cochran has found success through her companies including The Tax Place — which she eventually sold to H&R block — and Blackwood Credit Services.
Genesee County Parents Let’s Celebrate National Parents Day Off!
Wednesday September 14th 2022 marks the second-ever National Parents Day Off. This is a holiday parents, with children of all ages, should plan for every year. Full disclosure, I don't have kids, but everyone else in my family does and they work hard for the kids (and to keep their own sanity).
Open Letter to M-Dot & Genesee County Road Commission on behalf of Grand Blanc & Flint, Michigan
Traffic Lights are supposed to be timed/synced for maximum traffic flow. While I'm not a civil engineer by trade, I am a nerd-enough to have googled how easy it is to fix traffic signal timing. (Apparently there's a giant gray/silver box associated with every placement and possibly communication devices between lights & intersections to keep everything in sync.
10-year-old entrepreneur opens roadside egg and jam stand near Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- When 10-year-old Caleb Schmidt isn’t attending school or playing sports, he’s at home taking care of his chickens for his new business called Red Hen. Caleb, with help from his mother Diane Wheeler-Schmidt, recently created the roadside stand near Saline where he sells chicken...
12 Famous People With Ties to Dearborn, Michigan
Dearborn, Michigan is tied to several famous and notable people. Dearborn is the seventh most-populated city in Michigan. As of the 2020 census, Dearborn also has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita and is home to the largest mosque in the nation. Dearborn is also located in Wayne County.
Jackson, Miss., water crisis has parallels with Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan leaders and activists say
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
