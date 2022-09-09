JoJo’s ShakeBAR is the next-generation restaurant and bar, taking over The District Detroit at 88 W Columbia St., as the go-to spot before and after those Red Wings and Tigers games, or shows at Fox Theatre. JoJo’s fully immersive dining experience offers the perfect date night, unique group outing, or fun family affair. Grounded in nostalgia, JoJo’s ShakeBAR will leave kids in awe and transport adults back to the 80s/90s with arcade game tables and a walk-up window for sports fans on the run. JoJo’s will open on September 24th bringing over-the-top Biggie Shakes, classic diner fare, and elaborate cocktails to Columbia Street.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO