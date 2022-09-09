ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mymotherlode.com

Mosquito Fire In Sierra Nevada Continues To Grow In Size

Foresthill, CA — Strong southwest winds yesterday contributed to more growth on the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire is now 58,544 acres and 20 percent contained. Noting the challenges faced yesterday, CAL Fire reports, “The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire Update: Firefighters halt wind-whipped wall of flames near Foresthill

FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Overnight the small army of firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire along the middle fork of the American River in Placer County were able to hold the line against a rapidly advancing wall of flames in the Todd Valley.Operations Chief Don Fregulia said the firefight began on Tuesday afternoon. A spot fire jumped the middle fork and fueled by tinder-dry brush and gusty winds began making a run toward Foresthill."It was a spot fire that just took off," he said during his Wednesday morning briefing. "It jumped the river and it was two acres, then it was...
FORESTHILL, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymixfm.com

California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra Sun

Update: I-80 reopened; Dutch Fire at 48 acres, 50% contained

Update 7:25 a.m.: Cal Fire reported Wednesday morning that the Dutch Fire has burned 48 acres and is 50% contained. Update 6:30 a.m.: Caltrans is reporting that both lanes of Interstate 80 are open but westbound is reduced to one lane. Cal Fire says the Dutch Fire has burned 30...
TRUCKEE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Public asks for continued Placer involvement at Bear River Campground

Placer County hosted a town hall Monday to receive feedback from the community regarding the future of the Bear River Campground. The Bear River Campground is 260 acres, with 55 acres residing in Nevada County. According to Steve Gayfield, director of Placer County Parks and Open Spaces, the county has been managing the campground since 1968 under a contract with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and agreement has been extended twice, for a 20-year period each time.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

South Lake Tahoe Fatal Crash Caused When Vehicle Exits Road

Fatal Crash Occurs When Vehicle Exits Pioneer Trail. A fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe was reported by authorities on September 11. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at Pioneer and Golden Lake trails when the vehicle went off the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled over into a tree. The driver died in the collision.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

