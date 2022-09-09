South Carolina Democrats Seek To Oust Their Own Candidate from U.S. Senate Race

In South Carolina, a state representative running for the U.S. Senate is facing bipartisan calls to drop out of the race after audio recordings surfaced in which she allegedly says she has to treat her constituents “like s---.”

In an audio excerpt released by Project Veritas but not independently verified, Krystle Mathews, a Black woman, is recorded saying, “My district is heavily Republican and it’s heavily white,” and, “I’m no stranger to white people.”

“And let me tell you one thing,” the state representative says. “You ought to know who you’re dealing with, like — you’ve got to treat them like s---. That’s the only way they respect you.”

She explained, “I keep them right here, like under my thumb,” adding, “You have to, otherwise they get out of control — like kids.”

It is the second time Ms. Mathews has been unknowingly recorded this summer by Project Veritas, which leaked another audio snippet from the representative in June. The context of her statements could not be discerned from the edited takes released by the outlet.

“Then when you get in there, when we get enough of us in there, we can wreak havoc for real from the inside out,” she said. “Then we can flip some s--- from the inside out”

Ms. Mathews has defended herself, calling Project Veritas a “satirical MAGA-Powered news outlet” and publicly comparing the leak to similar tactics employed by the outlet in its attempts to accuse Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of voter fraud.

“Regardless of race, I love everyone,” Ms. Matthews said in a statement. “One thing you can learn from Project Veritas’s first audio attack on me, is, obviously, I have no biases toward a certain ethnic group.”

The recordings have sparked outrage from Democrats, who are now calling on Ms. Matthews to drop out of the race.

The Democratic gubernatorial nominee in the state, Joe Cunningham , told the Associated Press that there “there is absolutely no place in our political discourse” for her language, and that “the Democratic Party cannot and should not tolerate such behavior from our elected officials and candidates.”

The Democratic South Carolina state senate minority leader, Brad Hutto, suggested, “When candidates of either party start making irresponsible statements, beyond what party they’re from, they need to reevaluate their candidacy, and that’s what needs to happen here.”

Ms. Mathew’s primary opponent, who she defeated, Catherine Fleming Bruce, also told the AP that Ms. Mathew’s statements have “made it impossible for her to be that standard-bearer, representing our state’s diverse population.”

If Ms. Mathews were to drop out of the race, the incumbent, Senator Scott, would be the only remaining candidate.