Christian Glass' autopsy shows drugs after deputy shooting
Yes, there were drugs in Christian Glass' system: how does it play into the equation after being shot by deputies after calling for help?CBS News Colorado has shown the body camera footage from the night in June when Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times by a Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy after Glass refused to leave his car in Silver Plume. CBS News Colorado was able to go over the autopsy report with a professor of medical toxicology with CU and get context for the toxicology portion of the report. Andrew Monte is the expert in this story. The report shows...
2 pit bull dogs attack grandmother, 12-year-old in Golden
Two pit bulls attacked a grandmother and her 12-year-old grandson on Wednesday afternoon. Golden police officers rushed to the home in the 15700 block of West 1st Avenue just before 3:35 p.m.When they arrived, the young male was at a neighbor's house where he got help during the dog attack. Officers found the two pit bulls in the backyard of the home where they were attacking the 89-year-old woman. Officers placed themselves between the dogs and the victim and used tasers and less lethal shotguns to attempt to create distance between the victim and the dogs. Each time the officers approached the...
