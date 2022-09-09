Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)
It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Dubuque Main Street; New Exec & Return Of Trick-Or-Treat
According to a report in the Telegraph Herald; Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director; Danielle Jacobs. Jacobs took the position with an effective start date of September 6th and fills the seat emptied by Dan LoBianco who served as Dubuque Main Street’s executive director for 23 years. Jacobs does bring experience to the role 6 years as an executive director for the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation in Illinois. While there she had a hand in creating and working with two big events; the Pretzel City Brewfest and the 610 Music Festival. Her job centered on re-energizing downtown Freeport, Illinois.
Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater Has More Comedy in Store for 2023
If you seek a quality place and fun space to spend entertainment dollars, look no further than Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater. They recently rolled out their 2023 season, and it's sure to be another laughter-filled year at Dubuque's quaint and comical community theater. The 2023 season will feature five new...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Host National Night Out (9/13)
Tonight in Maquoketa, stop out for your chance to catch up with your local law enforcement as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will host a National Night Out. This free event takes place from 5 to 7:30pm at Little Bear Park. The annual event, is designed to promote positive relationships between first responders and the community, will feature food, children’s activities, and water games with the Maquoketa Fire Department. Any one hoping to attend is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for personal seating. Some of the activities and games include a Dyno Jump, fire trucks and water games, a petting zoo, bean bag toss, hula hoop contest, water balloon toss, face painting, crafts, the MMEU boom truck, police vehicles, an ambulance and loads more. Prizes that are to be given away include games, movies, and bicycles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upcoming Dubuque Bridal Expo Vows to Be an “Experience” for Everyone
Many of us fantasize about our wedding day our entire lives. We mentally plan the music, the ambiance, our groomsmen and/or maids of honor, and long for the entire process to go off without a hitch. The planning and coordinating can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Dubuque Bridal Expo 2022 can...
Y105
Pork Tornadoes Return to Q Casino October 22nd
The Pork Tornadoes to the Q Showroom at Q Casino Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8pm Wide variety of covers played by good-looking, well-mannered men who like Guinness, whiskey and may or may not have beards. #yourgirlfriendsfavoriteband #beardpop. The Pork Tornadoes are a powerful party band from Cedar Falls, IA...
Two-Time Olympian to Speak at Dubuque’s “Evening of Light”
Dubuque's annual "Evening of Light" event always features a keynote speaker of great status. This year, however, this decorated, accomplished woman could be the biggest headliner of the event yet. Retired artistic gymnast and two-time Olympian Aly Raisman will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 "Evening of Light." The...
The Monarch’s Are Migrating; Time To Get Tagging!
For those of you that may have noticed, today, members of Dubuque County Conservation were out at the Proving Grounds in Dubuque tagging Monarch Butterflies. And if this is something that you would be interested in doing, you can! It’s a great chance to learn about one of the world’s most well-known butterflies and what makes them truly unique. In addition, volunteers and Conservation members will be catching and tagging monarchs as they migrate to their winter home in Mexico.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free Financial Management Presentation in Dubuque
Let's face it, times are tough right now financially for a lot of people. The leading factors include higher than normal gas and energy prices. Higher gas prices then lead to higher costs for most everything, including groceries. It's times like these that we all need to find a way...
Y105
Not Quite Brothers Return to Q Casino November 19th
Not Quite Brothers in the Q Showroom at Q Casino Saturday, November 19, at 8pm. Not Quite Brothers is Central Iowa’s fastest growing cover band. Formed in 2018, the band quickly became known for their huge sound, eclectic setlist and ability to enhance any party. Fans of all ages agree… “it feels like I am watching the band they are covering in their heyday” and “It’s so cool to see a younger generation playing my favorite songs on stage instead of overweight boomers in cargo shorts.”
Tri-staters Volunteer to go “Over the Edge” for United Way of Dubuque
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
Be Careful Where You Put That Political Sign (Suggestions Not Necessary)
Believe it or not, there are actual rules to where you can place those political yard signs in the city of Dubuque. According to an official release from the City of Dubuque, here's what you need to know BEFORE placing that sign in your yard. And yes SIZE does matter!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expansion and Growth at Holy Ghost Childhood Center in Dubuque
Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center on Central Avenue, in Dubuque will hold a ribbon cutting and open house this month for it's newly renovated and expanded facility. Officials with Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque will host the event September 18th, according to an online event announcement. Attendees can tour the $2.5 million newly renovated facility following the ribbon cutting. In addition, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have approved nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the completion of the third and final phase of the multi-million dollar renovation.
Dubuque Area Labor Harvest Food Giveaway This Saturday
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
Fly-by-Night Productions Launches 40th Season with David Auburn Adaptation
We in the Tri-States are supremely lucky to live in an area where art, culture, and entertainment is plentiful, especially given the size of the region itself. Just this month alone, several different shows have been announced at Five Flags Center, Outside the Lines Art Gallery's "Great Draw" event is happening Sunday, and now, Fly-by-Night Productions is gearing up for its 40th season.
Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting This Week in Dubuque
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubuque on Tuesday as the city welcomed the Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship that will be traveling up and down the Mississippi. This new ship is pictured here. Photo courtesy of longtime Dubuque Photographer Gary Fagan. Personally, I've never been on a long ocean cruise,...
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
Viking Cruises Strikes A Pose In The Port Of Dubuque
Did anyone else notice the super big, super fancy cruise ships docked in Dubuque on Tuesday!? Massive and beautiful, Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Tuesday (9/6) morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. It was a planned stop; part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River. The cruise left St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th. The ship docked at around 6am and passengers were slated to leave again after an approximate 12 hour stay.
Austin Strong Brings Inclusive Play Ground To Monticello, IA
This evening (9/7) at 5pm people in the community of Monticello (my hometown) can enjoy a ribbon cutting and take part in the celebration at a new inclusive playground, built in memory of Austin Smith, by the Austin Strong Foundation. Then bring the kids back for the official first day of play, tomorrow (9/8).
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Y105
Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y105music.com
Comments / 0